AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Afghanistan (AFG) and Bangladesh (BAN) are set to face each other in Match No.1 of the ODI series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Bangladesh comes into the match with confidence after a 3-0 win over Afghanistan in the T20I series. They have a strong and balanced team. Afghanistan, meanwhile, have performed well in the ODI format and will aim to continue their good form. This game is expected to be closely contested between the two sides.

Teams Match No. Venue Date Time AFG vs BAN 1st ODI Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 08/10/2025 05:00 PM IST

AFG vs BAN Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Ghazanfar, and Faridoon Dawoodzai.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tanvir Islam.

AFG vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is likely to help spin bowlers, with some assistance for fast bowlers during the powerplay overs. Both teams are expected to prefer chasing.

Top Player Picks for AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

In the last three ODIs against Afghanistan, Mustafizur has taken eight wickets.

In total, he has taken 19 wickets against Afghanistan in 11 matches.

He has been in good wicket-taking form in white-ball cricket, taking at least one wicket in eight of his last 10 international matches.

Allah Ghazanfar (AFG)

Against Bangladesh, Allah Ghazanfar has taken eight wickets in three matches.

He has had a strong start to his ODI career, claiming 21 wickets in 11 matches.

His best innings figures of six for 26 also came against Bangladesh.

Jaker Ali (BAN)

Jaker Ali has an ODI batting average of 45.75.

Scored 366 runs in 10 matches.

Achieved three half-centuries in the last six innings.

Jaker Ali scores in the last six innings: 27, 24, 51, 45, 68, and 62*.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)

Mehidy Hasan can be a strong captaincy option for this match.

Since 2024, he has scored 360 runs in 13 innings and taken 11 wickets in 14 innings.

Against Afghanistan, he averages 51.37 with the bat, scoring 411 runs in 11 innings and taking 13 wickets in 13 innings.

Rashid Khan (AFG)

Since 2024, Rashid Khan has taken 16 wickets in eight ODI innings.

During this period, he has also claimed a five-wicket haul.

Against Bangladesh, he has picked up 24 wickets in 16 innings, maintaining an economy rate of 3.93.

Mohammad Nabi (AFG)

Against Bangladesh, Nabi has taken 19 wickets in 19 innings and scored 403 runs in 17 innings.

Since 2024 in ODIs, he has scored 459 runs in 17 matches, averaging 35.30.

He has also taken 14 wickets during this period, including one five-wicket haul.

Team for AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the 1st ODI Match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh?

Bangladesh will enter the ODI series with high confidence after clean-sweeping Afghanistan in the T20I series. Their bowling attack has had the better of Afghanistan batters of late, and they will be looking to do the same now. Bangladesh are the favourites to win the first match.

