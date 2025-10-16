AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 17: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 17 between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women (BAN) will take on the defending champions Australia Women (AUS) in Match No.17 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Check out our AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction before the two teams meet at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Australia are unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning three out of four games with one getting washed out. In the previous game, they chased down 331 against India by three wickets, registering the highest ever run-chase in Women’s ODIs. Alyssa Healy was the star of the show, hitting a sensational 142 off 107 deliveries.

Bangladesh Women have played some impressive cricket but have lost three on the trot since their win over Pakistan. In the previous game, they had reduced South Africa to 78/5 while defending 232. But they couldn’t quite get the job done in a game that went into the final over.

AUS vs BAN Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter.

AUS vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Visakhapatnam has produced pitches with good assistance for spinners in the ongoing tournament. Batters have been able to put up scores if they get their eye in. Dew has proven to be an issue, making batting second an easier option.

The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy in Visakhapatnam with a 4% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Alyssa Healy (AUS)

Alyssa Healy is coming off an incredible knock versus India, where she smashed 142 off 107 balls.

When she’s in form, Healy can put on massive scores and for that, she remains a must pick.

Fahima Khatun (BAN)

Fahima Khatun delivered a stunning performance against England in this tournament, claiming 3 for 16 in 10 overs.

The left-arm spinner has picked 14 wickets in the last 10 games this year at an economy of 4.27.

Nahida Akter (BAN)

Nahida Akter has been one of the top performing bowlers for Bangladesh.

She has taken 12 wickets in the last 10 ODIs at an economy of 4.02.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Annabel Sutherland (AUS)

Annabel Sutherland has been terrific in the tournament with the ball, picking up 10 wickets in three games.

She hasn’t fired with the bat in the competition but has an average of nearly 38 in ODIs.

Ashleigh Gardner (AUS)

Ashleigh Gardner was outstanding in the opening game of the World Cup, hitting a century versus New Zealand.

Gardner has scored 363 runs in nine ODIs this year at an average of 52 and strike rate of 106 while picking up nine wickets.

Beth Mooney (AUS)

Beth Mooney was exceptional against Pakistan, scoring a magnificent century to rescue her team.

She has amassed 450 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 50 and strike rate of 102.

Team for AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Australia Women are the strongest team in the tournament and should beat Bangladesh. They boast of an incredible batting depth and a good bowling attack.

