AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 17: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 17 between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women.
Bangladesh Women (BAN) will take on the defending champions Australia Women (AUS) in Match No.17 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Check out our AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction before the two teams meet at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.
Australia are unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning three out of four games with one getting washed out. In the previous game, they chased down 331 against India by three wickets, registering the highest ever run-chase in Women’s ODIs. Alyssa Healy was the star of the show, hitting a sensational 142 off 107 deliveries.
Bangladesh Women have played some impressive cricket but have lost three on the trot since their win over Pakistan. In the previous game, they had reduced South Africa to 78/5 while defending 232. But they couldn’t quite get the job done in a game that went into the final over.
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter.
Visakhapatnam has produced pitches with good assistance for spinners in the ongoing tournament. Batters have been able to put up scores if they get their eye in. Dew has proven to be an issue, making batting second an easier option.
The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy in Visakhapatnam with a 4% chance of precipitation.
Alyssa Healy (AUS)
Fahima Khatun (BAN)
Nahida Akter (BAN)
Annabel Sutherland (AUS)
Ashleigh Gardner (AUS)
Beth Mooney (AUS)
Australia Women are the strongest team in the tournament and should beat Bangladesh. They boast of an incredible batting depth and a good bowling attack.
