AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st Test between Australia and England.
The much-anticipated Ashes 2025 is set to kick off with arch rivals Australia and England locking horns at Optus Stadium in Perth. Here’s our AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the first Test of the blockbuster series.
Australia have kept the urn with themselves since the 2017 Ashes. They have smashed England in the last three series at home, winning 14 out of 15 matches. The hosts are a depleted side with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ruled out with injuries.
England will be hoping to end their drought in Australia under captain Ben Stokes. They last played Tests against India at home, drawing the series 2-2. The visitors have a full-strength side available.
Australia: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, and Scott Boland.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, and Jofra Archer.
The Optus Stadium in Perth is known for pace-friendly conditions, with batters usually struggling to score big. Expect a similar pitch for this opening game with plenty of bounce and seam movement on offer.
The weather forecast suggests there will be clouds on all five days of the Test. There could be some rain on the third day, with a 60% chance of precipitation.
Travis Head (AUS)
Ben Duckett (ENG)
Jofra Archer (ENG)
Mitchell Starc (AUS)
Steve Smith (AUS)
Ben Stokes (ENG)
England have struggled to adapt to the conditions in Australia. Most of their players haven’t played a Test in Australia before and will face a big challenge. The hosts will have a good chance despite missing key stars. Expect Australia to win this game.
