AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st Test between Australia and England.

The much-anticipated Ashes 2025 is set to kick off with arch rivals Australia and England locking horns at Optus Stadium in Perth. Here’s our AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the first Test of the blockbuster series.

Australia have kept the urn with themselves since the 2017 Ashes. They have smashed England in the last three series at home, winning 14 out of 15 matches. The hosts are a depleted side with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood ruled out with injuries.

England will be hoping to end their drought in Australia under captain Ben Stokes. They last played Tests against India at home, drawing the series 2-2. The visitors have a full-strength side available.

AUS vs ENG Predictions – Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, and Scott Boland.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, and Jofra Archer.

AUS vs ENG – Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Optus Stadium in Perth is known for pace-friendly conditions, with batters usually struggling to score big. Expect a similar pitch for this opening game with plenty of bounce and seam movement on offer.

The weather forecast suggests there will be clouds on all five days of the Test. There could be some rain on the third day, with a 60% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head remains an important figure in the Australian side as someone who can hammer the bowlers.

He has scored 690 runs from the last 10 Tests at 40.57 average and 82 strike rate.

Ben Duckett (ENG)

Ben Duckett played a 92-run knock in the warm-up fixture recently.

The opening batter has piled on 846 runs in the last 10 Tests at a strike rate of 84 while averaging 47.

Jofra Archer (ENG)

Jofra Archer has returned to full fitness and looked in good shape in the India series and recent white-ball games.

He took nine wickets against India in two games, and these conditions should suit him.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

Mitch Starc has an excellent record against England, picking up 97 wickets from 22 games at an average of 27.37.

He has taken 29 wickets from seven Tests this year at an incredible average of 17.24.

Steve Smith (AUS)

Steve Smith has shown good form recently, hitting a century and two half-centuries in the Sheffield Shield.

Smith has amassed 775 runs in the last nine Tests at an average of nearly 52.

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Ben Stokes was amongst the wickets and runs in the practice game, and his all-round value makes him a top captaincy pick.

Stokes has scored 313 runs in Tests this year at an average of 39 while picking up 20 wickets at 24.05 apiece.

Team for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

England have struggled to adapt to the conditions in Australia. Most of their players haven’t played a Test in Australia before and will face a big challenge. The hosts will have a good chance despite missing key stars. Expect Australia to win this game.

