AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd Test between Australia and England.

Australia and England will take on each other in the second Test of the Ashes 2025 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Check out our AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for this day-night pink ball Test.

The hosts, Australia, clinched the first Test in Perth, which lasted for only two days on a lively pitch. Mitchell Starc took 7 for 58 in the first innings to skittle out the visitors for 172. But they could manage only 132 in response as Ben Stokes took a five-for.

Scott Boland bagged four in the second innings to restrict England to 164. Chasing 205, Travis Head produced one of the most devastating knocks, hitting 123 off 83 deliveries.

England would rue their performance in the previous game, as they were in a winning position at one point. They will be without Mark Wood in this game, while Australia will miss Josh Hazlewood and Usman Khawaja.

Australia vs England Predictions – Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, and Scott Boland.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer.

AUS vs ENG – Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Gabba is a venue where seamers have historically done well. There’s usually movement and pace on offer. In a day-night pink ball match, bowlers are expected to dominate the proceedings.

As per the weather forecast, it is likely to be clear on the first three days of the Test. The final two days could witness some thunderstorms if the game lasts that long.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Scott Boland (AUS)

Scott Boland was ineffective in the first innings at Perth but bounced back with four for 33 in the second.

He has taken 18 wickets from four day-night Tests at an incredible average of 13.16.

Brydon Carse (ENG)

Brydon Carse took five wickets in the first Test and scored 26 runs with the bat.

He has 41 wickets to his credit in 10 Tests and averages 22 with the bat.

Harry Brook (ENG)

Harry Brook smashed a fifty in the first innings of the Perth Test.

He has amassed 941 runs in the last 10 Tests at an average of 55 while striking at 87.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Starc (AUS)

Mitch Starc has a magnificent record versus England, having picked 107 wickets from 23 games, including a 10-wicket haul in the previous game.

In the pink ball Tests, he has claimed 81 wickets from 14 games at an average of 17.07.

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head obliterated England bowlers in the Perth Test with a brutal 123 off 83 deliveries in the second innings.

He averages 43.44 in the last four years in Tests while striking at 80.

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Ben Stokes failed with the bat in the previous game but picked up a five-for.

Stokes has scored 321 runs in Tests this year at an average of 38 while picking up 25 wickets at 20.88 apiece.

Team for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

England play with an ultra-aggressive approach, and that makes their batting extremely vulnerable, especially in bowling-friendly conditions. The hosts have an outstanding record with the pink ball. Expect Australia to come out on top in this encounter.

