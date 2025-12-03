AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd Test between Australia and England.
Australia and England will take on each other in the second Test of the Ashes 2025 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Check out our AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for this day-night pink ball Test.
The hosts, Australia, clinched the first Test in Perth, which lasted for only two days on a lively pitch. Mitchell Starc took 7 for 58 in the first innings to skittle out the visitors for 172. But they could manage only 132 in response as Ben Stokes took a five-for.
Scott Boland bagged four in the second innings to restrict England to 164. Chasing 205, Travis Head produced one of the most devastating knocks, hitting 123 off 83 deliveries.
England would rue their performance in the previous game, as they were in a winning position at one point. They will be without Mark Wood in this game, while Australia will miss Josh Hazlewood and Usman Khawaja.
Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, and Scott Boland.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer.
The Gabba is a venue where seamers have historically done well. There’s usually movement and pace on offer. In a day-night pink ball match, bowlers are expected to dominate the proceedings.
As per the weather forecast, it is likely to be clear on the first three days of the Test. The final two days could witness some thunderstorms if the game lasts that long.
Scott Boland (AUS)
Brydon Carse (ENG)
Harry Brook (ENG)
Mitchell Starc (AUS)
Travis Head (AUS)
Ben Stokes (ENG)
England play with an ultra-aggressive approach, and that makes their batting extremely vulnerable, especially in bowling-friendly conditions. The hosts have an outstanding record with the pink ball. Expect Australia to come out on top in this encounter.
