AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 23: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 23 between Australia Women and England Women.
Match No.23 of the Women’s World Cup 2025 will witness Australia Women (AUS) and England Women (ENG) taking on each other. Here is our AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the game, which will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament with nine points from five games, and have qualified for the semifinals. They will be hoping to finish at the top of the table for a relatively easier draw.
Australia are coming off a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh, where they chased down 199 in 24.5 overs. Alyssa Healy smashed 113 off 77 while Phoebe Litchfield made an unbeaten 84 off 72. Healy is ruled out of this clash due to an injury.
England defeated the hosts India in their recent fixture, clinching the game by just four runs. Heather Knight scored a century to power the team to 288 before bowlers held their nerves in the end overs.
Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, and Megan Schutt.
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell.
Holkar Cricket Stadium has produced good pitches for batting with plenty of runs on offer. In two Women’s ODIs hosted here, the team batting first has scored 326 and 288. We can expect a similarly high-scoring game.
The weather in Indore should be mainly clear, with rain unlikely to be a big factor. The radar shows a 7% chance of precipitation.
Ashleigh Gardner (AUS)
Heather Knight (ENG)
Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)
Beth Mooney (AUS)
Annabel Sutherland (AUS)
Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG)
Australia have dominated England for a decade, and they will continue to be strong favourites. The Aussie batting line-up is formidable, having able hitters down to number 10. England, on the other hand, rely heavily on a couple of their stars.
