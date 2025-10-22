AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 23: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 23 between Australia Women and England Women.

Match No.23 of the Women’s World Cup 2025 will witness Australia Women (AUS) and England Women (ENG) taking on each other. Here is our AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the game, which will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament with nine points from five games, and have qualified for the semifinals. They will be hoping to finish at the top of the table for a relatively easier draw.

Australia are coming off a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh, where they chased down 199 in 24.5 overs. Alyssa Healy smashed 113 off 77 while Phoebe Litchfield made an unbeaten 84 off 72. Healy is ruled out of this clash due to an injury.

England defeated the hosts India in their recent fixture, clinching the game by just four runs. Heather Knight scored a century to power the team to 288 before bowlers held their nerves in the end overs.

AUS vs ENG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, and Megan Schutt.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Linsey Smith, and Lauren Bell.

AUS vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Holkar Cricket Stadium has produced good pitches for batting with plenty of runs on offer. In two Women’s ODIs hosted here, the team batting first has scored 326 and 288. We can expect a similarly high-scoring game.

The weather in Indore should be mainly clear, with rain unlikely to be a big factor. The radar shows a 7% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Ashleigh Gardner (AUS)

Ashleigh Gardner remains a top fantasy option due to her extraordinary all-round skill set.

She smashed a century against New Zealand in the opening game and has taken four wickets in the tournament.

Heather Knight (ENG)

Heather Knight is coming off an outstanding 109 against India, and has hit 79* versus Bangladesh earlier.

Knight has seven half-centuries against Australia in the fifty-over format.

Sophie Ecclestone (ENG)

Sophie Ecclestone had an off day against India, but has taken 10 wickets from four innings in the ongoing tournament.

The left-arm spinner has 21 wickets in ODIs against the Ashes rivals at an incredible economy of 4.67.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Beth Mooney (AUS)

Beth Mooney scored an outstanding century against Pakistan in a tricky situation earlier in the tournament.

She has piled on 448 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 56 while striking at 103.

Annabel Sutherland (AUS)

Annabel Sutherland has been terrific with the ball, picking up 12 wickets in four innings in this competition.

Sutherland hasn’t fired with the bat yet, but averages 38 with the bat in ODI cricket.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has scored 191 runs in the tournament and has six wickets with the ball.

The star all-rounder has amassed over 1,100 runs in ODIs against Australia at an average of 58 while picking up 20 wickets.

Team for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Australia have dominated England for a decade, and they will continue to be strong favourites. The Aussie batting line-up is formidable, having able hitters down to number 10. England, on the other hand, rely heavily on a couple of their stars.

