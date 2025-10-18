AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st ODI between Australia and India.
India are on the tour of Australia for a white-ball series, comprising three ODIs followed by five T20Is. Here’s our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for the first ODI, which will be played at Perth Stadium.
Australia have played one ODI series since the Champions Trophy, hosting South Africa in August. They lost that assignment by 1-2. They will have several players unavailable for this game, including Pat Cummins, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, and Cameron Green.
India are playing ODIs for the first time since their Champions Trophy triumph. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to action, but Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are not part of this series. Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy reins.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.
Perth Stadium is a venue where pitches offer great bounce and decent help for bowlers. Pacers can be pretty effective here. In the three ODIs played here, the average first innings score reads just 189.
The weather forecast suggests it is likely to be cloudy in Perth throughout the day. There’s a 25% chance of precipitation.
Josh Hazlewood (AUS)
Mohammed Siraj (IND)
Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)
Virat Kohli (IND)
Shubman Gill (IND)
Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
Australia might be playing at home, but have several top players missing for this game. India, on the other hand, have a formidable batting unit. Expect the visitors to come out on top.
