AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st ODI between Australia and India.

India are on the tour of Australia for a white-ball series, comprising three ODIs followed by five T20Is. Here’s our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for the first ODI, which will be played at Perth Stadium.

Australia have played one ODI series since the Champions Trophy, hosting South Africa in August. They lost that assignment by 1-2. They will have several players unavailable for this game, including Pat Cummins, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, and Cameron Green.

India are playing ODIs for the first time since their Champions Trophy triumph. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to action, but Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are not part of this series. Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy reins.

AUS vs IND Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Josh Philippe (wk), Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

AUS vs IND: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Perth Stadium is a venue where pitches offer great bounce and decent help for bowlers. Pacers can be pretty effective here. In the three ODIs played here, the average first innings score reads just 189.

The weather forecast suggests it is likely to be cloudy in Perth throughout the day. There’s a 25% chance of precipitation.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Josh Hazlewood is amongst the best pacers in the world and has an outstanding record in the fifty-over format.

He has 139 wickets in ODIs at an exceptional economy of 4.78.

Mohammed Siraj (IND)

Mohammed Siraj will be a big threat with the new ball on the Perth pitch.

The right-arm pacer has 71 wickets from 44 ODIs at an average of 24.54.

Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)

Marnus Labuschagne is coming off great form, hitting four centuries in the last five games across formats.

Labuschagne recently smashed 130 versus Tasmania and 105 against Victoria in the One-Day Cup.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli’s record in ODIs speaks for itself, and despite not playing recently, he will be a top captaincy option.

Kohli has scored 943 runs in the last two years at an average of nearly 63 with four hundreds.

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill has been stellar in ODI cricket, amassing over 2,700 runs at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 99.

Gill has registered eight centuries and 15 half-centuries in the format.

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

Mitch Marsh has been in terrific form, hitting a century in the final ODI against South Africa.

He then smashed 85 and a century in the T20I series against New Zealand.

Team for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Australia might be playing at home, but have several top players missing for this game. India, on the other hand, have a formidable batting unit. Expect the visitors to come out on top.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.