AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between Australia and India.
Following the Ro-Ko show in the final ODI, India are set to take on Australia in a five-match T20I series. Here’s our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for the first T20I, which will take place at Manuka Oval, Canberra.
Australia last played the shorter format earlier this month on the tour of New Zealand. They won the series 2-0, with one game ending in a washout. The hosts will be without Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, and Cameron Green for this game.
India’s last T20I assignment was in August in the UAE, where they won the Asia Cup trophy by beating Pakistan in the final. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the team, but India won’t have the services of Hardik Pandya in this series.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matt Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, and Josh Hazlewood.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy.
Manuka Oval in Canberra is a pretty good venue for batting with consistent bounce on offer. Pacers can be effective here with the new ball. The average first innings score at the ground in T20 cricket stands at 164.
The weather could be a bit cloudy, with the radar suggesting a 25% chance of precipitation.
Shubman Gill (IND)
Tim David (AUS)
Varun Chakravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
Josh Hazlewood (AUS)
Australia have an excellent bowling attack and a destructive batting unit. India have a solid line-up on paper but the bouncy surfaces could test them. Expect Australia to win this game.
