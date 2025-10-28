AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between Australia and India.

Following the Ro-Ko show in the final ODI, India are set to take on Australia in a five-match T20I series. Here’s our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for the first T20I, which will take place at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Australia last played the shorter format earlier this month on the tour of New Zealand. They won the series 2-0, with one game ending in a washout. The hosts will be without Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, and Cameron Green for this game.

India’s last T20I assignment was in August in the UAE, where they won the Asia Cup trophy by beating Pakistan in the final. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the team, but India won’t have the services of Hardik Pandya in this series.

AUS vs IND Predictions – Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matt Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, and Josh Hazlewood.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy.

AUS vs IND – Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Manuka Oval in Canberra is a pretty good venue for batting with consistent bounce on offer. Pacers can be effective here with the new ball. The average first innings score at the ground in T20 cricket stands at 164.

The weather could be a bit cloudy, with the radar suggesting a 25% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill had a poor ODI series but remains a top fantasy option for this game.

He has scored 777 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 155.

Tim David (AUS)

Tim David has taken his game to a new level in the shorter format this year.

He has made 306 runs in the last nine T20 internationals, averaging 61 at a strike rate of 202.

Varun Chakravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

India will have to choose between Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav for the primary spinner. Pick whoever is preferred.

Varun has 16 wickets in the last nine T20Is at 6.88 while Kuldeep Yadav has 17 in the last seven at 6.28 economy.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma has been amongst the best T20 batters in the past couple of years.

He has hammered 502 runs in the previous 10 innings at an incredible strike rate of 204 while averaging 50.

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

Mitch Marsh scored a couple of 40s in the ODI series, and has been in decent form overall.

Marsh has smashed 343 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 43 while striking at 166.

Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Josh Hazlewood was outstanding in the ODI series, and he thrives in home conditions.

He has been terrific in T20 cricket this year, taking 31 wickets from 18 games at a strike rate 12.3.

Team for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Australia have an excellent bowling attack and a destructive batting unit. India have a solid line-up on paper but the bouncy surfaces could test them. Expect Australia to win this game.

