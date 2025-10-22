AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd ODI between Australia and India.
India will be desperate to level the series when they take on Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval. Here’s our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for the crucial contest.
The hosts blew away the Men in Blue at Perth, reducing them to 45 for 4. After multiple rain stoppages, India posted 136/9 on the board in 26 overs with KL Rahul scoring 38 off 31. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers, snaring 2 for 20 in seven overs.
Australia lost Travis Head early but Mitch Marsh steered them over the line with an unbeaten 46. Josh Philippe also made 37 off 29 deliveries. The Aussies will have Adam Zampa, Josh Inglis, and Alex Carey back for this game.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Adelaide Oval is a venue where the flatter pitches and consistent bounce favours batters. The team batting first has scored 298, 287, and 163 in the last three ODIs hosted here.
The weather is expected to be partly cloudy and cool but rain should not be an issue.
Josh Hazlewood (AUS)
Axar Patel (IND)
Travis Head (AUS)
Shubman Gill (IND)
Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
Virat Kohli (IND)
India were defeated in the opening game but Adelaide will suit them better. They have a stronger batting unit for flatter surfaces and should come out victorious.
