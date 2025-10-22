AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd ODI between Australia and India.

India will be desperate to level the series when they take on Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval. Here’s our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for the crucial contest.

The hosts blew away the Men in Blue at Perth, reducing them to 45 for 4. After multiple rain stoppages, India posted 136/9 on the board in 26 overs with KL Rahul scoring 38 off 31. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers, snaring 2 for 20 in seven overs.

Australia lost Travis Head early but Mitch Marsh steered them over the line with an unbeaten 46. Josh Philippe also made 37 off 29 deliveries. The Aussies will have Adam Zampa, Josh Inglis, and Alex Carey back for this game.

AUS vs IND Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

AUS vs IND: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Adelaide Oval is a venue where the flatter pitches and consistent bounce favours batters. The team batting first has scored 298, 287, and 163 in the last three ODIs hosted here.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy and cool but rain should not be an issue.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Josh Hazlewood was magnificent in the series opener, picking up 2 for 20 in seven overs.

The right-arm pacer has taken 141 wickets in ODIs at an excellent economy of 4.75.

Axar Patel (IND)

Axar Patel made 31 runs and picked up 1 for 19 in four overs in the last game.

Given how the India management uses him, the all-rounder offers a good fantasy value.

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head is going through a rough patch with the bat but remains a must pick.

He has smashed one century and two half centuries in four ODI innings at Adelaide Oval.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill has been a prolific batter in ODIs with over 2,700 runs at an average of 59 while striking at 99.

The newly appointed captain has eight centuries and 15 half centuries to his credit.

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

Mitch Marsh is in good form, scoring two hundreds and two fifties in the last eight innings in international white-ball cricket.

He is coming off an unbeaten 46-run knock in the previous game in testing conditions.

Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli fell for a duck in the first game but remains a top captaincy option.

Kohli has amassed 943 runs in the last two years at an average of 62 with four hundreds.

Team for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India were defeated in the opening game but Adelaide will suit them better. They have a stronger batting unit for flatter surfaces and should come out victorious.

