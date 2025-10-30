AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Semi Final — Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd Semi Final between India Women and Australia Women.
India Women (IND) are set to take on Australia Women (AUS) in the second semi final of Women’s World Cup 2025. Check out our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for this blockbuster contest, which will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
India booked their spot in the semi final with seven points. They lost three back-to-back games but won the must-win contest versus New Zealand. In their final league fixture, they restricted Bangladesh to 119/9 in 27 overs but rain denied them a victory.
The defending champions Australia were unbeaten in the group stage, finishing at the top with 13 points. They hammered South Africa in the previous game, bowling them out for 97 with Alana King claiming 7 for 18.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has produced good pitches for batting. There will be a decent assistance for spinners as well with some turn on offer. India Women had posted 340 runs in 49 overs in one of the games here.
The weather remains a huge concern as it has been raining in Mumbai in the last few days. There is a 25% chance of precipitation for today.
Jemimah Rodrigues (IND)
Ashleigh Gardner (AUS)
Alyssa Healy (AUS)
Smriti Mandhana (IND)
Deepti Sharma (IND)
Annabel Sutherland (AUS)
Australia Women are undefeated in the tournament and will hold an edge heading into this clash. They possess a strong and deep batting line-up along with a solid bowling attack.
