AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd Semi Final — Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd Semi Final between India Women and Australia Women.

India Women (IND) are set to take on Australia Women (AUS) in the second semi final of Women’s World Cup 2025. Check out our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for this blockbuster contest, which will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

India booked their spot in the semi final with seven points. They lost three back-to-back games but won the must-win contest versus New Zealand. In their final league fixture, they restricted Bangladesh to 119/9 in 27 overs but rain denied them a victory.

The defending champions Australia were unbeaten in the group stage, finishing at the top with 13 points. They hammered South Africa in the previous game, bowling them out for 97 with Alana King claiming 7 for 18.

AUS vs IND Predictions —Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

AUS vs IND — Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has produced good pitches for batting. There will be a decent assistance for spinners as well with some turn on offer. India Women had posted 340 runs in 49 overs in one of the games here.

The weather remains a huge concern as it has been raining in Mumbai in the last few days. There is a 25% chance of precipitation for today.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Jemimah Rodrigues (IND)

Jemimah Rodrigues has scored 640 runs in the fifty-over format this year, averaging 44 at a strike rate of 110.

She struck 76 not out in 55 deliveries in her previous innings against New Zealand.

Ashleigh Gardner (AUS)

Ashleigh Gardner has smashed 265 runs at a strike rate of 128 with two centuries.

She has also snared seven wickets, and remains a must pick for her dual value.

Alyssa Healy (AUS)

Alyssa Healy has fitness concerns but she is expected to play this game.

She has scored back-to-back hundreds in her last two games, including 142 versus India.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Smriti Mandhana (IND)

Smriti Mandhana has blasted two 80s and a century in the last four innings.

She has scored 665 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 74 while striking at 116.

Mandhana has an excellent record against Australia, averaging nearly 50 and striking at 108.

Deepti Sharma (IND)

Deepti Sharma has been terrific in the tournament, picking up 15 wickets and hitting two fifties.

She has piled on 514 runs from 21 ODIs this year at an average of 51, and has claimed 35 wickets.

Annabel Sutherland (AUS)

Annabel Sutherland is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets at an exceptional economy of 3.97.

She returned to form with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 98 against England.

Her all-round ability and form makes her a great captaincy option.

READ MORE:

Team for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Australia Women are undefeated in the tournament and will hold an edge heading into this clash. They possess a strong and deep batting line-up along with a solid bowling attack.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.