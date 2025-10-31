AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd T20I between Australia and India.

The second T20 international between Australia and India is set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Here’s our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for the game.

Rain played a spoilsport in the series opener as the match had to be called off after only 9.4 overs of play. Batting first, India lost Abhishek Sharma early but Shubman Gill and captain Suryakumar Yadav had a 62-run stand. Gill struck 37* off 20 while SKY was unbeaten on 39 off 24.

Australia bowlers failed to contain runs after the new-ball phase. Expect both teams to go into this match without any changes.

AUS vs IND Predictions – Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

AUS vs IND – Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at the MCG have generally been pretty good with something on offer for both batters and bowlers. The long boundaries come in handy for bowlers. In the last five T20s at this ground, the average first innings score reads 176.

The weather could be an issue with a 90% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. However it drops to 25% in the evening.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Tim David (AUS)

Tim David is in outstanding form in the shorter format this year, and has batted slightly higher up for Australia.

He has blasted 306 runs in the last nine T20Is at an average of 61 and strike rate of 202.

Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

Kuldeep Yadav has been exceptional whenever he has received opportunities.

The left-arm wrist spinner has bagged 17 in the last seven games at an economy of 6.28.

Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Josh Hazlewood was terrific in the ODI series, and looked threatening in the last game as well.

He has been a prolific wicket-taker in the shorter format this year, snaring 31 wickets from 19 games at a strike rate of 12.4.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma fell for 19 in the previous game but remains a top captaincy option.

The left-hand batter has smashed 521 runs in the previous 11 innings at an average of 50 while striking at a magnificent rate of 203.

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

The Australia skipper has been in good touch, and is coming off two 40+ scores in the ODI series.

Marsh has made 343 runs in his last 10 games in the shorter format, striking at 166 while averaging 43.

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill was disappointing in the ODI series but looked in great touch in the first game, hitting 37 not out off 20 balls.

He has scored 814 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 41 while striking at 155.

Team for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have destructive batting units. However, India have an excellent bowling attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy. Expect the Men in Blue to come out on top.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.