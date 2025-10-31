AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd T20I between Australia and India.
The second T20 international between Australia and India is set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Here’s our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for the game.
Rain played a spoilsport in the series opener as the match had to be called off after only 9.4 overs of play. Batting first, India lost Abhishek Sharma early but Shubman Gill and captain Suryakumar Yadav had a 62-run stand. Gill struck 37* off 20 while SKY was unbeaten on 39 off 24.
Australia bowlers failed to contain runs after the new-ball phase. Expect both teams to go into this match without any changes.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.
The pitches at the MCG have generally been pretty good with something on offer for both batters and bowlers. The long boundaries come in handy for bowlers. In the last five T20s at this ground, the average first innings score reads 176.
The weather could be an issue with a 90% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. However it drops to 25% in the evening.
ALSO READ:
Tim David (AUS)
Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
Josh Hazlewood (AUS)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
Shubman Gill (IND)
Both teams have destructive batting units. However, India have an excellent bowling attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy. Expect the Men in Blue to come out on top.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.