AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd ODI between Australia and India.

After conceding the series, the Men in Blue will look to avoid a whitewash as they meet Australia in the 3rd and final ODI. Here’s our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for the game, which will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The visitors put up a better show in Adelaide compared to Perth, but it wasn’t enough, eventually losing by two wickets. Rohit Sharma rode his luck to get 73 while Shreyas Iyer made 61 to help the team get 264/9 in 50 overs. Adam Zampa bagged four wickets while Xavier Bartlett picked three for 39. Josh Hazlewood bowled an incredible spell but went wicketless for 29 runs in 10 overs.

Chasing the target, Matthew Short made 74 off 78 while Mitchell Owen struck 36 off 23. Cooper Connolly steered them over the line with a composed knock of 61 in 53 deliveries.

AUS vs IND Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matt Short, Jack Edwards, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

AUS vs IND: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Sydney Cricket Ground is a pretty good venue for batting, with the pitches generally being flatter. The average first innings score at this ground in the last five ODIs stands at 311.

The weather is likely to be partly cloudy and breezy with around a 25% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Xavier Bartlett (AUS)

Xavier Bartlett was outstanding in the previous game, picking up three for 39 in 10 overs.

Bartlett has 15 wickets from just five ODIs at an average of 11.13 and a strike rate of 16.3.

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma survived an early threat in the second game and went on to score 73 runs.

He has scored 540 runs in ODIs since last year at an average of 41.43 while striking at 107.

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Adam Zampa was the star for Australia in the last game, snaring 4 for 60.

The leg-spinner has 41 wickets from 25 games against India at an economy of 5.64, including three four-wicket hauls.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill has had a couple of low scores but remains a top captaincy option for this game.

He has been a prolific run-scorer in ODIs with over 2,700 runs, averaging 58 at a strike rate of 99, including eight centuries.

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

Mitch Marsh fell early in the previous game, but had scored 46 in the first ODI in difficult conditions.

Marsh has been in superb form, smashing two centuries and two half-centuries in the last nine innings in international cricket.

Axar Patel (IND)

Axar Patel has scored 31 and 44 runs in the first two games while picking up two wickets.

India have used him at No.5 while compromising KL Rahul, but this improves his fantasy value.

Team for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Australia have won the first two games, but India will feel better at Sydney. They have a strong batting unit and should do well on a flatter surface. Expect India to come out victorious.

