AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd ODI between Australia and India.
After conceding the series, the Men in Blue will look to avoid a whitewash as they meet Australia in the 3rd and final ODI. Here’s our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for the game, which will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground.
The visitors put up a better show in Adelaide compared to Perth, but it wasn’t enough, eventually losing by two wickets. Rohit Sharma rode his luck to get 73 while Shreyas Iyer made 61 to help the team get 264/9 in 50 overs. Adam Zampa bagged four wickets while Xavier Bartlett picked three for 39. Josh Hazlewood bowled an incredible spell but went wicketless for 29 runs in 10 overs.
Chasing the target, Matthew Short made 74 off 78 while Mitchell Owen struck 36 off 23. Cooper Connolly steered them over the line with a composed knock of 61 in 53 deliveries.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Matt Short, Jack Edwards, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.
Sydney Cricket Ground is a pretty good venue for batting, with the pitches generally being flatter. The average first innings score at this ground in the last five ODIs stands at 311.
The weather is likely to be partly cloudy and breezy with around a 25% chance of precipitation.
Australia have won the first two games, but India will feel better at Sydney. They have a strong batting unit and should do well on a flatter surface. Expect India to come out victorious.
