AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy Team tips for AUS vs IND 3rd T20I in Hobart.

Australia are set to host India in the 3rd T20I at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Check out our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for this match.

After the 1st T20I in Canberra ended with no result due to rain, Australia registered a comfortable win in the 2nd T20I in Melbourne. India were bowled out for just 125 runs, with Abhishek Sharma top-scoring with 68 and Harshit Rana adding 35, while the rest struggled. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking three for 13 in four overs.

In reply, Australia chased down the target in just 13.2 overs. Skipper Mitchell Marsh scored 46, while Travis Head and Josh Inglis contributed 28 and 20, respectively. For India, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each.

For the remainder of the series, Josh Hazlewood has been rested, while Glenn Maxwell will be available for Australia.

AUS vs IND – Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitch Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Matt Kuhnemann.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah.

AUS vs IND – Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Hobart will help both fast bowlers and batters. Early on, pacers will get bounce, pace, and swing, making batting tricky. As the match goes on, the surface will become easier to bat on, and the short square boundaries will allow batters to play big shots.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Varun Chakravarthy (IND)

Varun Chakravarthy picked up two wickets in the 2nd T20I.

He has now taken seven wickets in his last four innings.

Xavier Bartlett (AUS)

Xavier Bartlett took two wickets in the 2nd T20I.

So far, he has taken 17 wickets in 13 T20Is.

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill got out cheaply in the 2nd T20I.

In the 1st T20I, he scored 37 not out off 20 balls.

He averages 42 in this series.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma scored 68 off 37 balls in the 2nd T20I.

Before the T20I series, he was the top scorer in the Asia Cup 2025 with 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.85.

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

Mitchell Marsh scored 46 runs in the 2nd T20I.

His last five innings scores are: 46, 103, 9, 85, and 54.

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets in the 2nd T20I.

In his last 16 T20I innings, he has picked up 28 wickets.

Team for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

With Josh Hazlewood rested for the remainder of the series, India might feel more confident, as they have struggled against him in this tour. His absence could make India the favourites to bounce back in the series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.