AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 4th T20I between Australia and India.
With the scoreline tied 1-1, Australia and India will meet in the fourth T20 international at Carrara Oval. Here’s our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for the contest.
Following a defeat in the second game, India bounced back to claim the third T20I by five wickets. Tim David struck 74 off 38 while Marcus Stoinis smashed 64 off 39 to help the team reach 186. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets.
Chasing the target, India were in a tough spot after a three-wicket haul by Nathan Ellis. But Washington Sundar stepped up with a superb 49 not out in 23 balls to get the team over the finishing line.
Travis Head and Kuldeep Yadav will not be available for their respective teams in this game. Glenn Maxwell is likely to return in the Australia line-up.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Matthew Kuhnemann.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.
The pitches at Carrara Oval are balanced with something in it for bowlers. Batters can get big scores, but have to get through the new ball phase. As for the average first innings score, it reads 156 from 20 T20s.
The weather could be partly cloudy, but rain is unlikely to be a factor with zero chance of precipitation on the radar.
Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
Arshdeep Singh (IND)
Nathan Ellis (AUS)
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Tim David (AUS)
Shubman Gill (IND)
India have a weaker lower middle order but boast of a stronger bowling attack. Without Josh Hazlewood, Australia do not pose the same threat. Expect India to come out victorious.
