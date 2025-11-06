AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 4th T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 4th T20I between Australia and India.

With the scoreline tied 1-1, Australia and India will meet in the fourth T20 international at Carrara Oval. Here’s our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for the contest.

Following a defeat in the second game, India bounced back to claim the third T20I by five wickets. Tim David struck 74 off 38 while Marcus Stoinis smashed 64 off 39 to help the team reach 186. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets.

Chasing the target, India were in a tough spot after a three-wicket haul by Nathan Ellis. But Washington Sundar stepped up with a superb 49 not out in 23 balls to get the team over the finishing line.

Travis Head and Kuldeep Yadav will not be available for their respective teams in this game. Glenn Maxwell is likely to return in the Australia line-up.

AUS vs IND Predictions – Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Matthew Kuhnemann.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.

AUS vs IND – Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Carrara Oval are balanced with something in it for bowlers. Batters can get big scores, but have to get through the new ball phase. As for the average first innings score, it reads 156 from 20 T20s.

The weather could be partly cloudy, but rain is unlikely to be a factor with zero chance of precipitation on the radar.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

Mitchell Marsh has had a great year in the shorter format, scoring runs in the IPL and international cricket.

He has made 357 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 51 while striking at 172.

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

Arshdeep Singh was superb in the last game, picking three for 35.

The left-arm pacer has bagged 30 wickets from 22 T20s this year at 8.87 rpo.

Nathan Ellis (AUS)

Nathan Ellis has been excellent in the series, picking up six wickets in three innings, including three for 36 in the previous game.

He has taken 25 wickets from 18 games this year at an economy of 8.46.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma was terrific in the second game, hitting 68 off 37 in challenging conditions.

The left-hand batter has amassed 705 runs in T20Is this year at a strike rate of 201 while averaging 47.

Tim David (AUS)

Tim David is coming off an outstanding knock of 74 off 38 in the previous game.

He has hammered 380 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 63 while striking at 202.

David’s promotion to number four and his form makes him a great captaincy option.

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill hasn’t had a great tour so far, but remains a good captaincy option.

He has scored over 800 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 40 anda strike rate of 154.

Team for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India have a weaker lower middle order but boast of a stronger bowling attack. Without Josh Hazlewood, Australia do not pose the same threat. Expect India to come out victorious.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.