AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 5th T20I between Australia and India.

Australia will be hoping to level the series when they host India in the fifth T20 international at the Gabba, Brisbane. Here’s our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for the final game.

India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series with a dominant 48-run win in the last game. On a pitch that wasn’t great for batting, India posted 167 in 20 overs with Shubman Gill scoring 46 and Axar Patel hitting 21* off 11. Nathan Ellis was the standout bowler for Australia with three for 21.

Chasing the target, the hosts got off to a good start with 67/1 in 8.4 overs before losing their way. Axar and Shivam Dube bagged two scalps each while Washington Sundar took three for three as they bowled out the Aussies for 119.

AUS vs IND Predictions – Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Adam Zampa.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.

AUS vs IND – Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at the Gabba generally favour bowlers with good bounce and pace on offer. Batters can score big after the new ball phase. The average first innings score at the venue reads 166.

Rain could impact the match as there is over a 90% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (IND)

Abhishek Sharma blasted 68 off 37 in tough conditions in the second game and has made 25 & 28 in the last two games.

The left-hander has amassed over 700 runs in T20Is this year at an average of 46 while striking at 200.

Axar Patel (IND)

Axar Patel was excellent in the last game, hitting 21* off 11 and bagging two for 20 with the ball.

His all-round ability and the lack of left-hand batters in the opposition makes him a good fantasy option.

Tim David (AUS)

Tim David is coming off an outstanding knock of 74 off 38 in the previous game.

He has hammered 380 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 63 while striking at 202.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Nathan Ellis (AUS)

Nathan Ellis has been excellent in the series, picking up six wickets in three innings, including three for 36 in the previous game.

He has taken 25 wickets from 18 games this year at an economy of 8.46.

Shubman Gill (IND)

Shubman Gill hasn’t been at his fluent best, but played a 46-run knock in the previous game.

The opening batter has piled on over 800 runs in T20 cricket this year, averaging 40 at a strike rate of 152.

Arshdeep Singh (IND)

Arshdeep Singh has taken three for 35 and one for 23 in two games this series.

The left-arm pacer has snared 46 wickets from 25 T20Is since last year at an economy of 7.84 and strike rate of 11.9.

Team for AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India have a superior bowling attack and that should give them an advantage in this game as well. Expect them to win this game and clinch the series.

