AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 5th T20I between Australia and India.
Australia will be hoping to level the series when they host India in the fifth T20 international at the Gabba, Brisbane. Here’s our AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction for the final game.
India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series with a dominant 48-run win in the last game. On a pitch that wasn’t great for batting, India posted 167 in 20 overs with Shubman Gill scoring 46 and Axar Patel hitting 21* off 11. Nathan Ellis was the standout bowler for Australia with three for 21.
Chasing the target, the hosts got off to a good start with 67/1 in 8.4 overs before losing their way. Axar and Shivam Dube bagged two scalps each while Washington Sundar took three for three as they bowled out the Aussies for 119.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Adam Zampa.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakravarthy.
The pitches at the Gabba generally favour bowlers with good bounce and pace on offer. Batters can score big after the new ball phase. The average first innings score at the venue reads 166.
Rain could impact the match as there is over a 90% chance of precipitation.
Abhishek Sharma (IND)
Axar Patel (IND)
Tim David (AUS)
Nathan Ellis (AUS)
Shubman Gill (IND)
Arshdeep Singh (IND)
India have a superior bowling attack and that should give them an advantage in this game as well. Expect them to win this game and clinch the series.
