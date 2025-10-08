AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 9: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

We bring you the AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for match no.9 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Australia Women (AUSW) and Pakistan Women (PAKW) will take on each other at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The defending champions Australia Women have played two matches in the tournament. They started with an 89-run win over New Zealand but the second fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Pakistan haven’t had a great start, losing both their games so far. They lost the opening game against Bangladesh by seven wickets before losing to India by 88 runs.

Teams Match No. Venue Date Time AUS vs PAK 9 R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 08/10/2025 03:30 PM IST

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar (c), Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu.

AUSW vs PAKW: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is a venue known for spin-friendly conditions. The pitches here offer significant help for spinners, making it harder to bat as the game progresses. In two games completed here this tournament, the team batting first posted 129 and 247, respectively.

The weather in Colombo is forecast to be cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction:

Beth Mooney (AUSW)

Beth Mooney has been a prolific run-scorer for Australia across formats.

She has amassed 2,798 runs in the ODI format at an excellent average of 49, including four centuries.

Sidra Amin (PAKW)

Sidra Amin has been terrific for Pakistan at the top of the order.

She has scored 599 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 74.

Nashra Sandhu (PAKW)

Nashra Sandhu has been an integral part of the Pakistan team.

She has taken 17 wickets in the last 10 matches at a superb economy of 4.32.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction:

Ashleigh Gardner (AUSW)

Ashleigh Gardner was excellent in the first game against New Zealand, hitting 115 off 83 deliveries.

Gardner’s all-round skill set makes her the most popular captaincy option for this game.

Phoebe Litchfield (AUSW)

Phoebe Litchfield scored a superb 45 off 31 in the opening game before falling to an incredible delivery by Amelia Kerr.

The left-hand batter has scored 1,028 runs in the fifty-over format at an average of nearly 40 with two hundreds.

Annabel Sutherland (AUSW)

Annabel Sutherland offers great all-round value.

In the last nine ODIs, she has scored 392 runs at an average of 56, and is coming off a three-wicket haul.

Team for AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Who will Win Match 9 of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

Australia Women are a significantly better side compared to Pakistan in every department and should win with ease. The Aussies have some of the best batters and bowlers in world cricket who will give a tough time to the entire Pakistan team. Pakistan will need to pull off a miracle to beat the Aussies.

