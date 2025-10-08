AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 9: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

We bring you the AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction for match no.9 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Australia Women (AUSW) and Pakistan Women (PAKW) will take on each other at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
The defending champions Australia Women have played two matches in the tournament. They started with an 89-run win over New Zealand but the second fixture against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Pakistan haven’t had a great start, losing both their games so far. They lost the opening game against Bangladesh by seven wickets before losing to India by 88 runs.
|Teams
|Match No.
|Venue
|Date
|Time
|AUS vs PAK
|9
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|08/10/2025
|03:30 PM IST
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar (c), Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu.
R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is a venue known for spin-friendly conditions. The pitches here offer significant help for spinners, making it harder to bat as the game progresses. In two games completed here this tournament, the team batting first posted 129 and 247, respectively.
The weather in Colombo is forecast to be cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Beth Mooney (AUSW)
Sidra Amin (PAKW)
Nashra Sandhu (PAKW)
Ashleigh Gardner (AUSW)
Phoebe Litchfield (AUSW)
Annabel Sutherland (AUSW)
Australia Women are a significantly better side compared to Pakistan in every department and should win with ease. The Aussies have some of the best batters and bowlers in world cricket who will give a tough time to the entire Pakistan team. Pakistan will need to pull off a miracle to beat the Aussies.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.