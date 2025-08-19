AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa.
After an entertaining T20I series, Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) will go head to head in three ODIs. Here is our AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction for the first ODI, which is set to be played at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.
This will be the first time both these teams will be playing fifty-over cricket since the Champions Trophy 2025. Both teams were knocked out in the semi-finals, with Australia losing to India and the Proteas going down against New Zealand.
Australia have rested Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc rested for this series while Steve Smith is playing in The Hundred. Cooper Connolly and Cameron Green should get opportunities in the playing XI.
South Africa are also without David Miller and Marco Jansen on this tour. Several spots are up for grabs with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and Corbin Bosch in contention.
Match Called off
Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.
Cazaly’s Stadium hosted three One-Day Internationals in 2022. The pitches had a decent amount of help for bowlers with batting not as straightforward. The average first innings score in that series was 231.
The weather could be a bit cloudy throughout the day but rain is unlikely to be a major threat. The temperature should be around 27 degrees Celsius.
Aiden Markram (SA)
Josh Hazlewood (AUS)
Kagiso Rabada (SA)
Travis Head (AUS)
Temba Bavuma (SA)
Jos Inglis (AUS)
Dewald Brevis (SA)
South Africa have beaten Australia in seven of the last 10 clashes but the Aussies will hold an edge in this game. They have a more experienced line-up and have the home advantage.