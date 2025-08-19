News
AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st ODI
fantasy-cricket

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 19, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st ODI

After an entertaining T20I series, Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) will go head to head in three ODIs. Here is our AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction for the first ODI, which is set to be played at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns. 

This will be the first time both these teams will be playing fifty-over cricket since the Champions Trophy 2025. Both teams were knocked out in the semi-finals, with Australia losing to India and the Proteas going down against New Zealand. 

Australia have rested Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc rested for this series while Steve Smith is playing in The Hundred. Cooper Connolly and Cameron Green should get opportunities in the playing XI. 

South Africa are also without David Miller and Marco Jansen on this tour. Several spots are up for grabs with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and Corbin Bosch in contention.

AUS vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.

AUS vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Cazaly’s Stadium hosted three One-Day Internationals in 2022. The pitches had a decent amount of help for bowlers with batting not as straightforward. The average first innings score in that series was 231.

The weather could be a bit cloudy throughout the day but rain is unlikely to be a major threat. The temperature should be around 27 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

Aiden Markram (SA) 

  • Aiden Markram is set to open the innings and will be a good fantasy option. 
  • Markram has been a consistent performer in ODIs, piling on 931 runs in the last two years at an average of 44 with two hundreds and six fifties.

Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

  • Josh Hazlewood is amongst the best pacers in the world and is a popular fantasy pick. 
  • Hazlewood has claimed 30 wickets in 22 games in the last couple of years. 

Kagiso Rabada (SA) 

  • Kagiso Rabada had a good T20I series recently, where he snared five wickets in three games. 
  • In his last five ODIs, Rabada has taken 11 scalps at a strike rate of 24.81. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (AUS)

  • Travis Head had a tough time in the shorter format but remains a top fantasy option. 
  • He has scored 855 runs in ODI cricket in the last two years at an average of 53 while striking at 129. 
  • Head has smashed three hundreds and three fifties in this period.

Temba Bavuma (SA) 

  • Temba Bavuma has been one of the best batters for South Africa in this format over the last few years. 
  • He has amassed 1,847 runs in the format at an average of 43 with five centuries and seven half-centuries. 

Jos Inglis (AUS)

  • Jos Inglis has been a regular figure in the ODI side recently and can be a good captaincy candidate. 
  • He has scored 263 runs in the last nine games at an average of 44 and strike rate of 107.

AUS vs SA Top Differential Pick 

Dewald Brevis (SA)

  • Dewald Brevis is part of around 34% of the fantasy teams, and can be a good differential pick. 
  • Brevis had a spectacular T20 series against the Aussies and you can expect him to transfer that form in the fifty-over format.

Grand League Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st ODI Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st ODI Playing XI Small League Team

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

South Africa have beaten Australia in seven of the last 10 clashes but the Aussies will hold an edge in this game. They have a more experienced line-up and have the home advantage. 

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction
AUS vs SA Predictions
Australia
South Africa
South Africa tour of Australia
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

