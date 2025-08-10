News
AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st T20I
fantasy-cricket

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 10, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between Australia and South Africa.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st T20I

Here is our AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction for the first T20I between Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA). The two rivals are set to lock horns in a three-match T20I series, with the first game to be played at Marrara Oval in Darwin.

Australia recently played a five-match T20I series in the West Indies, which they swept by 5-0. They will have Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood back for this series. Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc are rested from this assignment as well. 

South Africa toured Zimbabwe last month, where they featured in a Tri-series. The second-string side reached the final but lost to New Zealand. They will have a nearly full-strength side here, with only David Miller and Marco Jansen missing. 

Australia vs South Africa Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia vs South Africa: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Marrara Oval, Darwin, has not been a host to any T20 matches across men’s and women’s cricket. There is no past record to go with, but you can expect a great pitch for batting. 

The weather forecast suggests it will be clear with no chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA) 

  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius struggled in the recent Tri-series but delivered a strong performance in the final. 
  • He struck 51 off 35 in that game against New Zealand. 
  • The young sensation had scored 397 runs in the SA20 earlier this year at a strike rate of 167 while averaging 33. 

Cameron Green (AUS)

  • Cameron Green had a magnificent series against the West Indies, hitting three fifties in five games. 
  • He has smashed 231 runs from the last seven innings at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 155. 

Nathan Ellis (AUS) 

  • Nathan Ellis was terrific in the recent series against the West Indies, picking up six wickets at an economy of 7.88.
  • In a series where bowlers were smashed all around the park, Ellis stood out with his defensive bowling ability. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (AUS)

  • Travis Head will be a big threat to South Africa in this game. 
  • He has made 374 runs in the shorter format at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 160, including three half-centuries.

Aiden Markram (SA) 

  • Aiden Markram has scored 745 runs in T20 cricket this year, averaging close to 36 and striking at 140. 
  • Markram has smashed eight half-centuries in this period. 

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

  • Like Markram, Mitchell Marsh had an outstanding IPL season for Lucknow Super Giants. 
  • He amassed 627 runs in the tournament at an average of 48 while striking at 164, including one century and six half-centuries.
  • Marsh didn’t have a great West Indies series, but he can be backed to turn things around. 

AUS vs SA Top Differential Pick 

George Linde (SA)

  • Picked by around 23% of the fantasy players, George Linde offers a good differential value with his all-round skill set. 

Grand League Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st T20I Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st T20I Playing XI Small League Team

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Most of the Australia players have been in great form, coming off a high-scoring series against the West Indies. South Africa have a slightly weaker batting unit, which could be an issue. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction
AUS vs SA Predictions
Australia
South Africa
South Africa tour of Australia
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

