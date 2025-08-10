AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between Australia and South Africa.
Here is our AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction for the first T20I between Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA). The two rivals are set to lock horns in a three-match T20I series, with the first game to be played at Marrara Oval in Darwin.
Australia recently played a five-match T20I series in the West Indies, which they swept by 5-0. They will have Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood back for this series. Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc are rested from this assignment as well.
South Africa toured Zimbabwe last month, where they featured in a Tri-series. The second-string side reached the final but lost to New Zealand. They will have a nearly full-strength side here, with only David Miller and Marco Jansen missing.
Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
Marrara Oval, Darwin, has not been a host to any T20 matches across men’s and women’s cricket. There is no past record to go with, but you can expect a great pitch for batting.
The weather forecast suggests it will be clear with no chance of precipitation.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)
Cameron Green (AUS)
Nathan Ellis (AUS)
Travis Head (AUS)
Aiden Markram (SA)
Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
George Linde (SA)
Most of the Australia players have been in great form, coming off a high-scoring series against the West Indies. South Africa have a slightly weaker batting unit, which could be an issue.
