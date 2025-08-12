AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd T20I between Australia and South Africa.
Here is our AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction for the second T20I between Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA). The match will take place at Marrara Oval in Darwin.
Australia clinched the first T20I of the series by 17 runs. Cameron Green smashed 35 off 13, but they were six down for 75 inside eight overs. Tim David hammered 83 off 52 to take them to 179. Kwena Maphaka was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with 4 for 20 in four overs.
The Proteas could not get going. Tristan Stubbs hit 37 off 26 while Ryan Rickelton made 71 off 55, but it wasn’t enough. Ben Dwarshuis (3 for 26) and Josh Hazlewood (3 for 27) starred for the hosts as they held off the rivals.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
31/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.
Marrara Oval, Darwin, has hosted only one T20 match, which was the series opener on Sunday. The pitch was good for batting but slowed down as the match went deeper. The teams are still likely to chase.
The weather forecast looks clear for Tuesday, with rain unlikely to be a big threat.
READ MORE:
Ryan Rickelton (SA)
Travis Head (AUS)
Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
Cameron Green (AUS)
Aiden Markram (SA)
Josh Hazlewood (AUS)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)
Australia have defeated South Africa in the previous six encounters and will be favourites in this game as well. They have an in-form batting unit with some quality bowling options. South Africa have a weaker batting line-up that could hurt them.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.