AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd T20I between Australia and South Africa.

Here is our AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction for the second T20I between Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA). The match will take place at Marrara Oval in Darwin.

Australia clinched the first T20I of the series by 17 runs. Cameron Green smashed 35 off 13, but they were six down for 75 inside eight overs. Tim David hammered 83 off 52 to take them to 179. Kwena Maphaka was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with 4 for 20 in four overs.

The Proteas could not get going. Tristan Stubbs hit 37 off 26 while Ryan Rickelton made 71 off 55, but it wasn’t enough. Ben Dwarshuis (3 for 26) and Josh Hazlewood (3 for 27) starred for the hosts as they held off the rivals.

Australia vs South Africa Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.

Australia vs South Africa: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Marrara Oval, Darwin, has hosted only one T20 match, which was the series opener on Sunday. The pitch was good for batting but slowed down as the match went deeper. The teams are still likely to chase.

The weather forecast looks clear for Tuesday, with rain unlikely to be a big threat.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Ryan Rickelton struggled to find his best touch in the first game but made 71 off 55 balls.

He has done well in the shorter format this year, with 795 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 159.

Travis Head (AUS)

Travis Head fell early in the series opener but remains a top fantasy option.

He has made 376 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 160, including three fifties.

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

Mitchell Marsh hasn’t had a great time recently, but he had an excellent IPL tournament in May.

He piled on 627 runs in the season at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 164, including a century and six half-centuries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Cameron Green (AUS)

Cameron Green has been in tremendous form, smashing three fifties in the last six games.

He has struck 265 runs in the last eight innings at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 157.

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram made only 12 runs in the first game but remains a top captaincy option.

He has amassed 757 runs in the T20 format this year at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 140.

Markram has registered eight fifties in this period.

Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Josh Hazlewood has been outstanding in the shorter format, consistently making a big impact.

Hazlewood has snared 25 wickets from 13 matches this year at a strike rate of 11.5, including 3 for 27 in the last game.

AUS vs SA Top Differential Pick

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)

Picked by around 14% of the fantasy players, Lhuan-dre Pretorius offers a good differential value.

He will bat at number three and has hit a fifty recently.

Grand League Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Australia have defeated South Africa in the previous six encounters and will be favourites in this game as well. They have an in-form batting unit with some quality bowling options. South Africa have a weaker batting line-up that could hurt them.

