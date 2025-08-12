News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd T20I
fantasy-cricket

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 12, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the 2nd T20I between Australia and South Africa.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd T20I

Here is our AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction for the second T20I between Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA). The match will take place at Marrara Oval in Darwin.

Australia clinched the first T20I of the series by 17 runs. Cameron Green smashed 35 off 13, but they were six down for 75 inside eight overs. Tim David hammered 83 off 52 to take them to 179. Kwena Maphaka was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with 4 for 20 in four overs. 

The Proteas could not get going. Tristan Stubbs hit 37 off 26 while Ryan Rickelton made 71 off 55, but it wasn’t enough. Ben Dwarshuis (3 for 26) and Josh Hazlewood (3 for 27) starred for the hosts as they held off the rivals.   

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Central Delhi Kings CDK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Purani Delhi 6 PD

East Delhi Riders EDR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
12 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Rijeka Markhors RJM

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
13 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Kibworth
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Cork
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

SBS CC SBSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
NCM Investment NCMI

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Johor JOR

31/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Perak PRK

Selangor SEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Blues SLBL

SLC Greys SLGY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
South Africa tour of Australia, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Australia AUS

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
12 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
13 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
12 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
13 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings

Australia vs South Africa Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.

Australia vs South Africa: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Marrara Oval, Darwin, has hosted only one T20 match, which was the series opener on Sunday. The pitch was good for batting but slowed down as the match went deeper. The teams are still likely to chase. 

The weather forecast looks clear for Tuesday, with rain unlikely to be a big threat.  

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

Ryan Rickelton (SA) 

  • Ryan Rickelton struggled to find his best touch in the first game but made 71 off 55 balls. 
  • He has done well in the shorter format this year, with 795 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 159. 

Travis Head (AUS)

  • Travis Head fell early in the series opener but remains a top fantasy option. 
  • He has made 376 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 160, including three fifties.

Mitchell Marsh (AUS) 

  • Mitchell Marsh hasn’t had a great time recently, but he had an excellent IPL tournament in May. 
  • He piled on 627 runs in the season at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 164, including a century and six half-centuries.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Cameron Green (AUS)

  • Cameron Green has been in tremendous form, smashing three fifties in the last six games. 
  • He has struck 265 runs in the last eight innings at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 157. 

Aiden Markram (SA) 

  • Aiden Markram made only 12 runs in the first game but remains a top captaincy option. 
  • He has amassed 757 runs in the T20 format this year at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 140. 
  • Markram has registered eight fifties in this period. 

Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

  • Josh Hazlewood has been outstanding in the shorter format, consistently making a big impact.
  • Hazlewood has snared 25 wickets from 13 matches this year at a strike rate of 11.5, including 3 for 27 in the last game.

AUS vs SA Top Differential Pick 

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)

  • Picked by around 14% of the fantasy players, Lhuan-dre Pretorius offers a good differential value. 
  • He will bat at number three and has hit a fifty recently.

Grand League Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd T20I Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd T20I Playing XI Small League Team

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Australia have defeated South Africa in the previous six encounters and will be favourites in this game as well. They have an in-form batting unit with some quality bowling options. South Africa have a weaker batting line-up that could hurt them. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction
AUS vs SA Predictions
Australia
South Africa
South Africa tour of Australia
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 9

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 9 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

3:57 pm
Sagar Paul
TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 8

TRT vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 8 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers.
August 10, 2025
Sandip Pawar
SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 7

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 7 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix.
August 10, 2025
Sandip Pawar
AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 1st T20I

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between Australia and South Africa.
August 10, 2025
Sandip Pawar
WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 6

WEF vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 6 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

August 9, 2025
Sagar Paul
OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 5

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 5 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals.
August 9, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.