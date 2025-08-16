News
AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd T20I
fantasy-cricket

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 16, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the 3rd T20I between Australia and South Africa.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd T20I

Here is our AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction for the third T20 International between Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA). The action will unfold at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, with the venue hosting its first T20I. 

Australia clinched the series opener by 17 runs but the Proteas turned things around to level the scoreline. The visitors won the second game by 53 runs on the back of a phenomenal batting display from Dewald Brevis. He smashed a record-breaking 125 off 56 deliveries to power the team to 218. 

Chasing that target, the home side was in the game as long as Tim David was at the crease. He blasted 50 off 24 balls but others failed to make an impact. Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch picked three wickets each for the visitors. 

AUS vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.

AUS vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Cazaly’s Stadium has hosted two domestic T20s where the pitches were decent for batting. The team batting first scored 165 and 171 in those two games. Expect a flat surface for this match with plenty of runs on offer. 

The weather forecast looks clear for this game with rain unlikely to be a concern. The temperature should hover around 27 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

Aiden Markram (SA) 

  • Aiden Markram has looked in good touch in the first two games and will continue to be a top fantasy option. 
  • Markram has scored 815 runs in T20 cricket this year, averaging 34 at a strike rate of 141.

Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

  • Josh Hazlewood remains a top fantasy pick for his ability to make an impact across phases.
  • Hazlewood has taken 26 wickets from 14 matches this year at a strike rate of 12, including 3 for 27 in the series opener.

Mitchell Marsh (AUS) 

  • Mitchell Marsh has had decent starts but hasn’t been able to convert those. He still remains a good fantasy option on a flat pitch. 
  • He had collected 627 runs in the IPL season this year at an average of 48 while striking at 164.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Cameron Green (AUS)

  • Cameron Green has been outstanding in recent times, registering three fifties in the last seven T20s. 
  • He has made 249 runs in the last seven innings at an average of nearly 50 while striking at 171. 

Dewald Brevis (SA) 

  • Dewald Brevis is coming off a sensational knock 125 not out in the previous game. 
  • He has amassed 942 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 43 and strike rate of 185. 
  • He has recorded one century and five half-centuries in this period. 

Tim David (AUS)

  • Tim David has been in great form, hitting 102*, 83, and 50 in three of the last four T20 appearances. 
  • Australia have been sending him up the order, making him an appealing captaincy option. 

AUS vs SA Top Differential Pick 

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)

  • Part of less than 14% of the fantasy teams, Lhuan-dre Pretorius can be a good differential pick. 
  • He has 614 runs in the shorter format this year at a strike rate of 153 while averaging 28. 

Grand League Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd T20I Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd T20I Playing XI Small League Team

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Australia have beaten South Africa in six of the last seven clashes. They lost to the brilliance of Dewald Brevis in the previous game but have a more balanced side on paper. 

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction
AUS vs SA Predictions
Australia
South Africa
South Africa tour of Australia
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

