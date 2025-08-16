AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd T20I between Australia and South Africa.

Here is our AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction for the third T20 International between Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA). The action will unfold at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, with the venue hosting its first T20I.

Australia clinched the series opener by 17 runs but the Proteas turned things around to level the scoreline. The visitors won the second game by 53 runs on the back of a phenomenal batting display from Dewald Brevis. He smashed a record-breaking 125 off 56 deliveries to power the team to 218.

Chasing that target, the home side was in the game as long as Tim David was at the crease. He blasted 50 off 24 balls but others failed to make an impact. Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch picked three wickets each for the visitors.

All matches (67) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Norway, 2025 ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ECS-W Croatia, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – KNK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 171/4 CAM-W 60/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – NDSW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLO – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – SML – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A 107/1 ACOM 106/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A 72/0 HHA 227/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS 6/2 PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA – NEP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Freds Pass Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PSA – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – KASS – Fixtures Standings

AUS vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.

AUS vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Cazaly’s Stadium has hosted two domestic T20s where the pitches were decent for batting. The team batting first scored 165 and 171 in those two games. Expect a flat surface for this match with plenty of runs on offer.

The weather forecast looks clear for this game with rain unlikely to be a concern. The temperature should hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (SA)

Aiden Markram has looked in good touch in the first two games and will continue to be a top fantasy option.

Markram has scored 815 runs in T20 cricket this year, averaging 34 at a strike rate of 141.

Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Josh Hazlewood remains a top fantasy pick for his ability to make an impact across phases.

Hazlewood has taken 26 wickets from 14 matches this year at a strike rate of 12, including 3 for 27 in the series opener.

Mitchell Marsh (AUS)

Mitchell Marsh has had decent starts but hasn’t been able to convert those. He still remains a good fantasy option on a flat pitch.

He had collected 627 runs in the IPL season this year at an average of 48 while striking at 164.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Cameron Green (AUS)

Cameron Green has been outstanding in recent times, registering three fifties in the last seven T20s.

He has made 249 runs in the last seven innings at an average of nearly 50 while striking at 171.

Dewald Brevis (SA)

Dewald Brevis is coming off a sensational knock 125 not out in the previous game.

He has amassed 942 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 43 and strike rate of 185.

He has recorded one century and five half-centuries in this period.

Tim David (AUS)

Tim David has been in great form, hitting 102*, 83, and 50 in three of the last four T20 appearances.

Australia have been sending him up the order, making him an appealing captaincy option.

AUS vs SA Top Differential Pick

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)

Part of less than 14% of the fantasy teams, Lhuan-dre Pretorius can be a good differential pick.

He has 614 runs in the shorter format this year at a strike rate of 153 while averaging 28.

Grand League Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Australia have beaten South Africa in six of the last seven clashes. They lost to the brilliance of Dewald Brevis in the previous game but have a more balanced side on paper.