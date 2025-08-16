AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd T20I between Australia and South Africa.
Here is our AUS vs SA Dream11 prediction for the third T20 International between Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA). The action will unfold at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, with the venue hosting its first T20I.
Australia clinched the series opener by 17 runs but the Proteas turned things around to level the scoreline. The visitors won the second game by 53 runs on the back of a phenomenal batting display from Dewald Brevis. He smashed a record-breaking 125 off 56 deliveries to power the team to 218.
Chasing that target, the home side was in the game as long as Tim David was at the crease. He blasted 50 off 24 balls but others failed to make an impact. Kwena Maphaka and Corbin Bosch picked three wickets each for the visitors.
171/4
Match Called off
107/1
106/9
Melbourne Renegades Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 9 wickets
72/0
227/3
6/2
Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.
Cazaly’s Stadium has hosted two domestic T20s where the pitches were decent for batting. The team batting first scored 165 and 171 in those two games. Expect a flat surface for this match with plenty of runs on offer.
The weather forecast looks clear for this game with rain unlikely to be a concern. The temperature should hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
Aiden Markram (SA)
Josh Hazlewood (AUS)
Mitchell Marsh (AUS)
Cameron Green (AUS)
Dewald Brevis (SA)
Tim David (AUS)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)
Australia have beaten South Africa in six of the last seven clashes. They lost to the brilliance of Dewald Brevis in the previous game but have a more balanced side on paper.