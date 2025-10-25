AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 26: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 26 between Australia Women and South Africa Women.

Match No.26 of the Women’s World Cup 2025 will have a clash between Australia Women (AUS) and South Africa Women (SA). Here is our AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the game, which will be hosted at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Both teams have qualified for the semifinals but the contest is crucial to decide who will top the table. Australia have 11 points after winning five of their six games. They are coming off a six-wicket win over England. Chasing 245, Australia were four down for 68 but Annabel Sutherland (98* off 112) and Ashleigh Gardner (104* off 73) took them over the line.

South Africa are second on the table with 10 points, winning five and losing one game. In the previous game, they hammered Pakistan by 150 runs on DLS method. Laura Wolvaardt (90), Sune Luus (61), and Marizanne Kapp (68) powered the team to 312 in 40 overs before bowlers did their job.

AUS vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba..

AUS vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Holkar Cricket Stadium are pretty good for batting with consistent bounce on offer. Spinners will be in play with some grip and turn. There have been three Women’s ODIs played here, with the team batting first scoring 326, 288, and 244.

As per the forecast, Indore could witness some rain in the afternoon and evening. The radar shows over a 55% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Alana King (AUS)

Alana King has been exceptional with the ball in this World Cup, snaring six wickets at an economy of just 3.75.

She took 1 for 20 off her 10 overs in the previous game versus England.

Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

Laura Wolvaardt is coming off an excellent knock of 90 runs in 82 balls.

She has amassed 477 runs in the last 10 ODI appearances at an average of 53 while striking at 87.

Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA)

Nonkululeko Mlaba was wicketless in the previous outing but remains a good fantasy pick due to her overall form.

The left-arm spinner has bagged 11 wickets from six games in the competition at an economy of 4.57.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Ashleigh Gardner (AUS)

Ashleigh Gardner has smashed two centuries in the tournament, including 104* off 73 in the last game.

The off-spin all-rounder has also taken four wickets in the last two games, and is a top captaincy option.

Annabel Sutherland (AUS)

Annabel Sutherland has been magnificent with the ball, picking up 15 wickets from five innings in this World Cup.

Sutherland returned to form with the bat, scoring a sublime 98 against England.

Marizanne Kapp (SA)

The South African powerhouse is coming off a 68-run knock and three-wicket haul in the previous game.

Marizanne Kapp has scored one century and two half centuries while picking up 11 scalps this year.

Team for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Australia have a monstrous line-up with a deep batting line-up and a quality bowling unit. South Africa do have similar strengths but Australia will hold an edge heading into this game.

