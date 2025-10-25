AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 26: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 26 between Australia Women and South Africa Women.
Match No.26 of the Women’s World Cup 2025 will have a clash between Australia Women (AUS) and South Africa Women (SA). Here is our AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the game, which will be hosted at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
Both teams have qualified for the semifinals but the contest is crucial to decide who will top the table. Australia have 11 points after winning five of their six games. They are coming off a six-wicket win over England. Chasing 245, Australia were four down for 68 but Annabel Sutherland (98* off 112) and Ashleigh Gardner (104* off 73) took them over the line.
South Africa are second on the table with 10 points, winning five and losing one game. In the previous game, they hammered Pakistan by 150 runs on DLS method. Laura Wolvaardt (90), Sune Luus (61), and Marizanne Kapp (68) powered the team to 312 in 40 overs before bowlers did their job.
Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba..
The pitches at Holkar Cricket Stadium are pretty good for batting with consistent bounce on offer. Spinners will be in play with some grip and turn. There have been three Women’s ODIs played here, with the team batting first scoring 326, 288, and 244.
As per the forecast, Indore could witness some rain in the afternoon and evening. The radar shows over a 55% chance of precipitation.
ALSO READ:
Alana King (AUS)
Laura Wolvaardt (SA)
Nonkululeko Mlaba (SA)
Ashleigh Gardner (AUS)
Annabel Sutherland (AUS)
Marizanne Kapp (SA)
Australia have a monstrous line-up with a deep batting line-up and a quality bowling unit. South Africa do have similar strengths but Australia will hold an edge heading into this game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.