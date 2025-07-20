BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Pakistan (PAK) are on the tour of Bangladesh (BAN), where they will play a three-match T20I series. The first match will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Let’s look into the BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction.
Bangladesh recently toured Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series. They lost the first T20I but bounced back to win the series with back-to-back victories. They have picked an unchanged squad for this series.
Pakistan hosted Bangladesh in a three-match series in June, which they won 3-nil. Pakistan will be without Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan for this series due to injuries.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c/wk), Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (w), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Abrar Ahmed.
Shere Bangla National Stadium has traditionally been a venue with slower pitches. Batting is not an easy task here as spinners and pacers can get good assistance. The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 144 from 63 T20 internationals.
The weather is expected to be cloudy and humid with showers in some areas.
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Mahedi Hasan (BAN)
Rishad Hossain (BAN)
Tanzid Hasan (BAN)
Salman Agha (PAK)
Mohammad Haris (PAK)
Hasan Nawaz (PAK)
Pakistan had swept Bangladesh not long ago. They will be favourites to win here as well. Bangladesh have a vulnerable batting line-up that can be exploited by Pakistan.
