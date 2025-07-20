BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan (PAK) are on the tour of Bangladesh (BAN), where they will play a three-match T20I series. The first match will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Let’s look into the BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction.

Bangladesh recently toured Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series. They lost the first T20I but bounced back to win the series with back-to-back victories. They have picked an unchanged squad for this series.

Pakistan hosted Bangladesh in a three-match series in June, which they won 3-nil. Pakistan will be without Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan for this series due to injuries.

BAN vs PAK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c/wk), Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (w), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Abrar Ahmed.

BAN vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Shere Bangla National Stadium has traditionally been a venue with slower pitches. Batting is not an easy task here as spinners and pacers can get good assistance. The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 144 from 63 T20 internationals.

The weather is expected to be cloudy and humid with showers in some areas.

Top Player Picks for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub has smashed 45, 47, and 49 in three of the last six T20 innings.

He has also been bowling more regularly and has taken five wickets in the last seven innings.

Mahedi Hasan (BAN)

Mahedi Hasan delivered a career-best performance in the last game against Sri Lanka, snaring 4 for 11.

He has taken 53 wickets in T20 internationals at an economy of 6.70 and can add value with the bat.

Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Rishad Hossain has picked 12 wickets in the last nine games, including 3 for 18 in the second game versus Sri Lanka.

Overall, the leg-spinner has 47 wickets in international T20s at an economy of 8.04.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Tanzid Hasan (BAN)

Tanzid Hasan was outstanding in the third game against Sri Lanka, hitting 73 not out in 47 deliveries.

He has been in pretty good form, scoring 318 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 35 while striking at 152.

Salman Agha (PAK)

Salman Agha has been in excellent form, scoring 257 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 143.

He has scores of 44, 33, and 56 in three of the last five innings.

His all-round skill set makes him a good captaincy candidate.

Mohammad Haris (PAK)

Mohammad Haris blasted 107 not out in 46 deliveries in the previous encounter between these two teams.

He has scored 244 runs in the last eight games at a strike rate of 169 while averaging 35.

BAN vs PAK Player to Avoid

Hasan Nawaz (PAK)

Hasan Nawaz is likely to bat in the lower middle order and doesn’t bowl. Avoiding him would be a good option.

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan had swept Bangladesh not long ago. They will be favourites to win here as well. Bangladesh have a vulnerable batting line-up that can be exploited by Pakistan.

