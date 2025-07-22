BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The 2nd T20I of the series between Bangladesh (BAN) and Pakistan (PAK) will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
Parvez Hossain Emon guided Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win with a composed 56* as they chased down 111 with ease. Despite losing early wickets, Emon kept his cool and finished the job with 27 balls to spare.
Pakistan managed only 110 in 19.3 overs, with Taskin Ahmed taking three wickets and Mustafizur Rahman with two wickets. For the visitors Fakhar Zaman was the only standout with 44, but lacked support as Bangladesh’s bowlers dominated throughout.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.
The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is generally on the slower side. Batting won’t be easy, with both spinners and pacers likely to get good assistance, as seen in the first T20I.
The temperature is expected to be around 31°C, with chances of rain during the match.
Bangladesh won the first T20I comfortably and will head into the next match with confidence. Given their strong record in home conditions, they are expected to have the edge once again.
