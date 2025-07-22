News
BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I
fantasy-cricket

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 22, 2025
3 min read
BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I

The 2nd T20I of the series between Bangladesh (BAN) and Pakistan (PAK) will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Parvez Hossain Emon guided Bangladesh to a seven-wicket win with a composed 56* as they chased down 111 with ease. Despite losing early wickets, Emon kept his cool and finished the job with 27 balls to spare.

Pakistan managed only 110 in 19.3 overs, with Taskin Ahmed taking three wickets and Mustafizur Rahman with two wickets. For the visitors Fakhar Zaman was the only standout with 44, but lacked support as Bangladesh’s bowlers dominated throughout.

BAN vs PAK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris(w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.

BAN vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is generally on the slower side. Batting won’t be easy, with both spinners and pacers likely to get good assistance, as seen in the first T20I.

The temperature is expected to be around 31°C, with chances of rain during the match.

Top Player Picks for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Salman Mirza (PAK)

  • Salman Mirza could be a good pick for this match.
  • He took two wickets in the first T20I of the series, which was his debut.
  • Earlier in PSL 2025, he picked up nine wickets in four matches.
  • His figures in those matches were: 2/51, 3/16, 0/37, and 4/31.

Parvez Hossain Emon (BAN)

  • Parvez Hossain Emon scored an unbeaten 56 in the first match of the series and was named Player of the Match.
  • This was his second half-century against Pakistan.
  • He has scored 134 runs in four matches against them at an average of 44.66.

Abbas Afridi (PAK)

  • Abbas Afridi took one wicket in the first T20I of the series and scored 22 runs while batting lower down the order.
  • In June, when Bangladesh toured Pakistan, he played one T20I and picked up two wickets in that match.
  • Earlier in PSL 2025, he took 17 wickets in 11 matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Fakhar Zaman (PAK)

  • Fakhar Zaman scored 44 runs in the first match of the series.
  • Earlier in PSL 2025, he scored 439 runs in 13 matches.
  • He hit four half-centuries in the tournament.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

  • Mustafizur Rahman picked up two wickets in the first match of the series.
  • He also took one wicket in the two T20Is he played against Sri Lanka earlier this month.
  • In IPL 2025, he featured in the last three matches for Delhi Capitals and took four wickets.

Taksin Ahmed (BAN)

  • Taskin Ahmed took three wickets in the first T20I of the series.
  • He has been in good wicket-taking form recently.
  • In the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month, he picked up six wickets in two matches.

BAN vs PAK Player to Avoid

Hasan Nawaz (PAK)

  • Hasan Nawaz can be avoided for this match. He got out for a duck in the previous match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I Grand League Team

Small League Team for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I Small League Team

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh won the first T20I comfortably and will head into the next match with confidence. Given their strong record in home conditions, they are expected to have the edge once again.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction
Bangladesh
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
Pakistan
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

