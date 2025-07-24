BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the third T20I in Dhaka. Bangladesh won the previous two games and have already sealed the series. Let’s look into the BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction.
188/2
18/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Their previous win in the second game came by eight runs. Batting first, they posted 133, with Jaker Ali hitting a fighting fifty.
During the chase, they were off to a flying start, removing five batters for 15 runs in the powerplay before eventually closing the game. Shoriful Islam took three wickets, while Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib snared two wickets each.
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal
The spinners will obviously have more assistance, as is always the case in Bangladesh. Batters will likely struggle again. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 150 being a fighting score.
A temperature of around 32°C, with rain throughout the match hours, is forecast.
ALSO READ:
Towhid Hridoy (BAN):
Mustafizur Rahman (BAN):
Fakhar Zaman (PAK):
Litton Das (BAN):
Mahedi Hasan (BAN):
Salman Agha (PAK):
Hasan Nawaz (PAK):
Bangladesh have a bowling attack suited to the conditions and have played better cricket in the T20I series. Expect them to keep winning.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.