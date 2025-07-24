News
BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh have a bowling attack suited to the conditions, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 24, 2025
4 min read
BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh have a bowling attack suited to the conditions, so they should win.

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the third T20I in Dhaka. Bangladesh won the previous two games and have already sealed the series. Let’s look into the BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction.

Their previous win in the second game came by eight runs. Batting first, they posted 133, with Jaker Ali hitting a fighting fifty.

During the chase, they were off to a flying start, removing five batters for 15 runs in the powerplay before eventually closing the game. Shoriful Islam took three wickets, while Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib snared two wickets each.

BAN vs PAK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

BAN vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The spinners will obviously have more assistance, as is always the case in Bangladesh. Batters will likely struggle again. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 150 being a fighting score.

A temperature of around 32°C, with rain throughout the match hours, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Towhid Hridoy (BAN):

  • Towhid Hridoy will bat in the middle order and is among the finest batters in Bangladesh’s batting lineup. There are chances of early wickets, and Hridoy can make a substantial score.
  • Towhid Hridoy has 1360 runs at an average of 29.56 and a 126.62 strike rate in 52 innings in Dhaka. He also has nine fifties and a century here.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN):

  • Mustafizur Rahman will bowl in high wicket-taking phases, which will increase his bowling value. He has a few cutters that can be very effective in Dhaka.
  • Mustafizur Rahman has nine wickets at an average of 24.11 and a 21.66 strike rate in nine T20I innings against Pakistan.

Fakhar Zaman (PAK):

  • Fakhar Zaman has been among the better batters of Pakistan this series. He will open the innings and can make a substantial score.
  • Fakhar Zaman has 144 runs at an average of 36 and a 108.27 strike rate in five innings against Bangladesh. He also has a fifty against them.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Litton Das (BAN):

  • Litton Das will bat at No.3. He is among the finest batters in the team and can make a substantial score.
  • Litton Das has 219 runs at an average of 21.90 and a 126.58 strike rate in ten T20I innings against Pakistan. He also has a fifty against them.

Mahedi Hasan (BAN):

  • Mahedi Hasan has 73 wickets at an average of 28.84 in 89 T20 innings in Dhaka. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.
  • Mahedi Hasan will get some assistance off the deck in Dhaka. He can snare a few wickets.

Salman Agha (PAK):

  • Salman Agha can contribute with both bat and ball. He will be a valuable pick.
  • Salman Agha has 102 runs at an average of 25.50 and a 113.33 strike rate in five T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

BAN vs PAK Player to Avoid

Hasan Nawaz (PAK):

  • Hasan Nawaz might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I Grand League Team

Small League Team for BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I Small League Team

BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh have a bowling attack suited to the conditions and have played better cricket in the T20I series. Expect them to keep winning.

