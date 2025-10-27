BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Bangladesh are set to host West Indies in the first T20I at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. Check out our BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction for this match.

Bangladesh are entering this series in good form, having beaten West Indies 2-1 in the recent ODI series. In T20Is, they are in impressive form, having won their previous series 3-0 against Afghanistan.

West Indies, on the other hand, are on a disappointing run. They lost 5-0 to Australia, 2-1 to Pakistan, and 2-1 to Nepal. They will be looking to regain momentum and aim for a win in this series.

BAN vs WI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c & wk) Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.

BAN vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch is likely to help fast bowlers at the start with some seam movement and extra bounce. But as the match goes on, spinners will come into play and get good turn from the surface.

Top Player Picks for BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Jason Holder (WI)

Jason Holder took 5 wickets in 3 matches in the T20I series against Nepal.

Before that, in CPL 2025, he took 13 wickets and scored 267 runs in 10 matches.

Litton Das (BAN)

Litton Das has scored 3 fifties in his last 7 T20I innings.

A total of 264 runs have come from his last 7 T20I innings.

Against West Indies, Litton has scored 319 runs in 13 T20I matches.

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope scored 491 runs in CPL 2025 across 12 matches.

In 2025, he has scored 363 runs in 12 T20I matches at an average of 33.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Rishad Hossain was the highest wicket-taker in the ODI series against West Indies, picking up 12 wickets in 3 matches.

He has taken 6 wickets in 3 T20Is against West Indies.

In his last 6 T20I matches, he has taken 11 wickets.

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Akeal Hosein took 6 wickets in 2 ODIs against Bangladesh in the series

He picked up 4 wickets in 3 T20Is against Nepal.

Against Bangladesh he has taken 6 wickets in 6 T20Is.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Mustafizur Rahman has taken 10 wickets in his last 7 T20Is.

He has 15 wickets in 9 innings against West Indies.

Team for BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction

BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh are favourites to win this match as they are very strong at home. They are unbeaten in their last three T20I series played at home.

