BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Bangladesh are set to host West Indies in the first T20I at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. Check out our BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction for this match.
Bangladesh are entering this series in good form, having beaten West Indies 2-1 in the recent ODI series. In T20Is, they are in impressive form, having won their previous series 3-0 against Afghanistan.
West Indies, on the other hand, are on a disappointing run. They lost 5-0 to Australia, 2-1 to Pakistan, and 2-1 to Nepal. They will be looking to regain momentum and aim for a win in this series.
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c & wk) Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.
The pitch is likely to help fast bowlers at the start with some seam movement and extra bounce. But as the match goes on, spinners will come into play and get good turn from the surface.
Bangladesh are favourites to win this match as they are very strong at home. They are unbeaten in their last three T20I series played at home.
