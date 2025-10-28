BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Bangladesh are set to host the West Indies in the second T20I at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. Check out our BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction for this match.
West Indies made a strong comeback after losing the ODI series by winning the first T20I. They batted first and scored 165/3 in 20 overs, thanks to unbeaten knocks from Shai Hope (46) and Rovman Powell (44). Their bowlers then did a good job by bowling out Bangladesh for 149 in 19.4 overs. Jayden Seales and Jason Holder took three wickets each, Akeal Hosein picked up two, while Khary Pierre and Romario Shepherd got one wicket each.
Bangladesh will now look to bounce back in the next match to keep the series alive, while another win for West Indies will seal the series in their favour.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (w/c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.
West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, and Jayden Seales.
The pitch in Chattogram is good for batting, as seen in the first match, where the West Indies scored over 160 runs. Fast bowlers will also get some help from the surface since most wickets in the first game were taken by pacers. The team winning the toss is likely to choose to bat first.
West Indies dominated with both bat and ball in the first T20I and look stronger than Bangladesh. They are favourites to win this match.
