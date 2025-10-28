BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Bangladesh are set to host the West Indies in the second T20I at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. Check out our BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction for this match.

West Indies made a strong comeback after losing the ODI series by winning the first T20I. They batted first and scored 165/3 in 20 overs, thanks to unbeaten knocks from Shai Hope (46) and Rovman Powell (44). Their bowlers then did a good job by bowling out Bangladesh for 149 in 19.4 overs. Jayden Seales and Jason Holder took three wickets each, Akeal Hosein picked up two, while Khary Pierre and Romario Shepherd got one wicket each.

Bangladesh will now look to bounce back in the next match to keep the series alive, while another win for West Indies will seal the series in their favour.

BAN vs WI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das (w/c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, and Jayden Seales.

BAN vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Chattogram is good for batting, as seen in the first match, where the West Indies scored over 160 runs. Fast bowlers will also get some help from the surface since most wickets in the first game were taken by pacers. The team winning the toss is likely to choose to bat first.

Top Player Picks for BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 46 in the first match of the series.

Finished CPL 2025 with 491 runs in 12 matches.

Has 409 runs in 13 T20Is in 2025, averaging 37.18.

Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

Taskin Ahmed took two wickets in the first match of the series.

In 2025, he has taken 23 wickets in 11 matches.

Rovman Powell (WI)

Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 44 in the first match of the series.

Before this, he scored 241 runs in nine innings in CPL 2025 at an average of 48.20.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Jason Holder (WI)

Jason Holder took three wickets in the first match of the series.

He took five wickets in three matches in the T20I series against Nepal.

In CPL 2025, he took 13 wickets and scored 267 runs in 10 matches.

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Akeal Hosein took two wickets in the first T20I of the series.

Before this, he took six wickets in two ODIs against Bangladesh.

He picked up four wickets in three T20Is against Nepal.

Against Bangladesh, he has taken eight wickets in seven T20Is.

Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Rishad Hossain picked up a wicket in the first T20I of the series.

Before this, he was the highest wicket-taker in the ODI series against West Indies with 12 wickets in three matches.

He has taken seven wickets in four T20Is against West Indies.

In his last seven T20I matches, he has taken 12 wickets.

Team for BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction

BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction

West Indies dominated with both bat and ball in the first T20I and look stronger than Bangladesh. They are favourites to win this match.

