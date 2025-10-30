BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Bangladesh are set to host the West Indies in the 3rd T20I at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. Check out our BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction for this match.

In the second T20I, West Indies defeated Bangladesh by 14 runs. Batting first, West Indies posted 149/9 in 20 overs, with Alick Athanaze and Shai Hope scoring half-centuries. For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets, while Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain claimed two each.

In reply, Bangladesh managed 135/8 in 20 overs. Tanzid Hasan Tamim top-scored with 61, while Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein picked up three wickets each, and Jason Holder took two. With this win, West Indies sealed the series with one match remaining.

BAN vs WI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

BAN vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in this series has mostly helped the pacers, who have taken most of the wickets so far. In both T20Is, the team batting first went on to win. However, it hasn’t been a high-scoring surface.

Top Player Picks for BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope scored 55 runs in the 2nd T20I.

He remained unbeaten on 46 in the 1st T20I.

Romario Shepherd (WI)

Romario Shepherd has taken four wickets in the two matches of the series.

He picked up three wickets in the previous match.

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in the previous match.

He has 18 wickets in 11 innings against West Indies.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Jason Holder (WI)

Jason Holder has taken five wickets in the two matches of the series.

Picked three wickets in the 1st T20I and two in the 2nd T20I.

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Akeal Hosein has five wickets in the series.

He took two wickets in the 1st T20I and three in the 2nd T20I.

Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Rishad Hossain took two wickets in the 2nd T20I.

Picked one wicket in the 1st T20I.

Was the highest wicket-taker in the ODI series against West Indies with 12 wickets in three matches

Team for BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction

BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction

West Indies have dominated both matches of the series in all departments and are favourites to win the 3rd T20I as well.

