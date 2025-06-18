BBS vs IPP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No.12 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Bundelkhand Bulls (BBS) take on the Indore Pink Panthers (IPP). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on June 18 from 3 pm IST. Let’s look into the BBS vs IPP Dream11 Prediction.

Both BBS and IPP will be coming into the contest on the back of defeats against Gwalior Cheetahs and Chambal Ghariyals, respectively.

The Bulls have lost all their three matches so far and are yet to secure a win while the Panthers have one win and one loss in two games.

BBS vs IPP Probable Playing XIs

Bundelkhand Bulls XI: Harsh Gawli(w/c), Abhishek Pathak, Karan Tahliyani, Arpit Khare, Divyanshu Yadav, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Gautam Joshi, Priyanshu Shukla, Saumy Pandey, Shubham Kaithwas, Vivek Sharma

Indore Pink Panthers XI: Arpit Gaud, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Chandrol(w), Akhil Nigote, Venkatesh Iyer(c), Pawan Nirwani, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Mihir Hirwani, Parush Mandal, Kulwant Khejroliya.

BBS vs IPP: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior is flat early on, making it easier to score runs and giving an advantage to the team batting first. As the match goes on, spinners start getting help, which makes batting more difficult and chasing tougher. So, the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

The temperature is expected to be around 28°C-35°C with no rain forecast during the match time.

Top Player Picks for BBS vs IPP Dream11 Prediction

Shubham Kaithwas (BBS)

Shubham Kaithwas has looked in good form, taking four wickets in three matches.

Shubham Kaithwas has also contributed with the bat, scoring 28 runs so far.

Arpit Gaud (IPP)

Arpit Gaud will open the innings and has the talent to play a big knock.

Arpit Gaud was the sixth-highest run-scorer last season with 151 runs from 5 innings

Priyanshu Shukla (BBS)

Priyanshu Shukla has taken four wickets in three matches so far this season.

He picked up three wickets against Rewa in the first match.

In the second match against Bhopal, he took one wicket.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BBS vs IPP Dream11 Prediction

Venkatesh Iyer (IPP)

Venkatesh Iyer took two wickets and scored 26 runs in the first two matches of MP T20 League 2025.

Venkatesh Iyer remains a strong captaincy pick for fantasy teams.

Venkatesh Iyer scored 227 runs in SMAT 2024 at an average of 56.75 and strike rate of 163.30.

Harsh Gawli (BBS)

Harsh Gawli has looked in good form in the last two matches, scoring 40 and 70.

Harsh Gawli is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer this season.

Harsh Gawli was the third-highest run-scorer last season with 198 runs in 6 games.

Akshat Raghuwanshi (IPP)

Akshat Raghuwanshi is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer this season.

Akshat Raghuwanshi scored 76 and 48 in the first two matches of MP T20 League 2025.

Akshat Raghuwanshi was the 4th highest run-scorer last season with 182 runs in 4 matches.

Akshat Raghuwanshi holds the third-highest individual score of the tournament with a 105 off 43 balls.

Grand League Team for BBS vs IPP Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BBS vs IPP Dream11 Prediction

BBS vs IPP Dream11 Prediction

Bundelkhand Bulls have lost all their matches so far, while Indore Pink Panthers have won one game and lost one which gives them the edge going into this match.

