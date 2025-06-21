BBS vs JRL Dream11 Prediction Today Match 18, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No.18 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Bundelkhand Bulls (BBS) take on Jabalpur Royal (JRL). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Bundelkhand Bulls won their last match against Indore Pink Panthers by seven wickets, chasing down a huge target of 244 runs set by Indore in the first innings. So far in the tournament, Bundelkhand have played four matches, winning one and losing three.

Jabalpur Royal Lions won their last match against Rewa Jaguars by 21 runs. They have played five matches so far, winning two, losing two, and one match ended with no result.

BBS vs JRL Probable Playing XIs

Bundelkhand Bulls XI: Karan Tahliyani, Abhishek Pathak, Harsh Gawali(w/c), Arpit Khare, Abhishekh Mavi, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Divyanshu Yadav, Gautam Joshi, Saumy Pandey, Priyanshu Shukla, Vivek Sharma

Jabalpur Royal Lions XI: Tanishq Yadav, Dharmesh Patel, Siddharth Patidar, Abhishek Bhandari(w), Saransh Jain(c), Ritik Tada, Rahul Batham, Anubhav Agarwal, Ritesh Shakya, Pankaj Patel, Sanjog Nijjer

BBS vs JRL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The surface at Gwalior International Stadium is batting-friendly in the early stages, offering a flat track for the top order. As the match goes on, spinners start to come into play and find some turn. Teams bowling first have enjoyed more success here, making it a sensible decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

The weather is expected to be hot, with temperatures around 33°C and a 20% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for BBS vs JRL Dream11 Prediction

Vivek Sharma (BBS)

Vivek Sharma has taken six wickets in three matches so far.

He claimed two wickets in the last match.

He picked up four wickets in the match before that.

Harsh Gawali (BBS)

Harsh Gawali has scored 163 runs in four matches so far this season.

He scored 43 runs in the last match.

He has already registered two scores in the 40s and one impressive knock of 70.

Abhishek Bhandari (JRL)

Abhishek Bhandari scored 26 runs in the last match and 36 in the match before that.

Also contributed with a solid knock of 53 runs earlier in the tournament.

Bats in the middle order.

Has been a key player for Jabalpur in the last two matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BBS vs JRL Dream11 Prediction

Saransh Jain (JRL)

Saransh Jain could only score 11 runs and went wicketless in the last match.

Has taken six wickets so far this season.

In the match before last, picked up three wickets and scored 32 runs.

Has taken wickets in every game he has played this season except the last one.

Abhishek Pathak (BBS)

Abhishek Pathak has scored 96 runs in four matches so far this season.

He finally found form with a blistering 75 off just 22 balls in the last match for Bundelkhand Bulls.

Last season, he played for Jabalpur and delivered two outstanding knocks — 142 not out off 62 balls and 74 off 37.

He finished as the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 269 runs in five matches.

Pankaj Patel (JRL)

Pankaj Patel has taken eight wickets in four innings this season.

Claimed four wickets in the last match.

Has taken wickets in every match this season except one.

Based on his consistent form, he could be a strong captaincy option.

Rahul Batham (JRL)

Rahul Batham has scored 104 runs so far this season.

Took one wicket in the last match.

In the match before that, scored 27 runs and picked up two wickets.

Has already registered a fifty this season.

Contributing with both bat and ball, making him a valuable all-round option.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for BBS vs JRL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BBS vs JRL Dream11 Prediction

BBS vs JRL Dream11 Prediction

Jabalpur Royal Lions seem to have found their form and are expected to have the upper hand against Bundelkhand Bulls in this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.