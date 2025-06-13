BBS vs RW Dream11 Prediction Today Match 3: MP T20 League 2025, Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the MP T20 League 2025 Match 3 between Bundelkhand Bulls and Rewa Jaguars.

Match no. 3 of the MP T20 League 2025 features Bundelkhand Bulls (BBS) going up against Rewa Jaguars (RW). The match will be played at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.

Bundelkhand Bulls are one of the newly added teams for the second season of the league. They have some prominent names from the state such as Harsh Gawli, Avesh Khan, and Abhishek Pathak.

Rewa Jaguars had failed to reach the playoffs in the previous edition of the tournament. They could manage only one win and lost three games, finishing fourth on the total.

BBS vs RW Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Bundelkhand Bulls Squad: Abhisekh Mavi, Abhishek Pathak, Aman Solanki, Aman Yadav, Aryan Tiwari, Avesh Khan, Divyanshu Yadav, Harsh Gawli, Karan Tahliyani, Priyanshu Shukla, Sagar Sharma, Saumy Pandey, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Shubham Kaithwas, Somu Singh Sikarwar, and Vivek Sharma.

Rewa Jaguars Squad: Atharv Mahajan, Mukul Raghav, Parth Goswami, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Jaydev Singh, Pranjul Puri, Radhakrishna Dwivedi, Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Mantri, Aryan Deshmukh, Harshvardhan Singh, Kanishk Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Tiwari, Ramveer Gujjar, Sagar Solanki, Saransh Surana, and Shivam Shukla.

BBS vs RW: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium are pretty good for batting with nothing much on offer for bowlers. The previous MP T20 League season witnessed quite a few high-scoring matches, including a highest total of 278.

The weather in Gwalior is expected to be partly cloudy and warm, with the temperature around 37 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for BBS vs RW Dream11 Prediction

Himanshu Mantri (RW)

Himanshu Mantri had a pretty good campaign in the MP T20 League last year.

He made two fifties in four innings, including a 68 off 49 deliveries.

Avesh Khan (BBS)

Avesh Khan comes with good experience under his belt, having played international cricket and the IPL.

The right arm pacer picked 13 wickets in the recently concluded IPL season.

Kumar Kartikeya (RW)

Kumar Kartikeya has the experience of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His left-arm wrist spin could be a big threat to the opposition in this game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BBS vs RW Dream11 Prediction

Harsh Gawli (BBS)

Harsh Gawli is one of the better players in Madhya Pradesh, and has a solid record in domestic cricket.

In his short List A career, he averages 46 while striking at 124.

Abhishek Pathak (BBS)

Abhishek Pathak played for Jabalpur in the last season and delivered a couple of magnificent performances.

He hit 142 not-out in 62 and 74 off 37 in two of the games.

Shivam Shukla (RW)

The leg-break bowler Shivam Shukla was the leading wicket-taker in the last edition of the league.

He had taken seven wickets from three games, including a five-wicket haul.

Grand League Team for BBS vs RW Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BBS vs RW Dream11 Prediction

BBS vs RW Dream11 Prediction

Bundelkhand Bulls seem to have a stronger side on paper in this match, and will be favourites to win. The presence of Aman Solanki, Harsh Gawli, Avesh Khan, and Abhishek Pathak gives them an edge.

