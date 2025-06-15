News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket

BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 7, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 15, 2025 - 3 min read
BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Match No.7 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Bhopal Leopards (BL) take on Bundelkhand Bulls (BBS). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. Let’s look into the BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction.

Bhopal Leopards’ previous match against Jabalpur Royal Lions was washed out due to rain after 16 overs of play in the first innings. Bundelkhand Bulls, on the other hand, lost their opening game by 30 runs (DLS method) to Rewa Jaguars.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

BL vs BBS Probable Playing XIs

Bhopal Leopards XI: Yash Dubey (w), Shivang Kumar, Aniket Verma, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Kamal Tripathi, Madhav Tiwari, Arshad Khan (c), Harsh Dixit, Himanshu Shinde, Aayush Mankar, Akshay Singh.

Bundelkhand Bulls XI: Harsh Gawali (w/c), Abhishek Pathak, Karan Tahliyani, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Abhishekh Mavi, Aman Yadav, Divyanshu Yadav, Saumy Pandey, Shubham Kaithwas, Priyanshu Shukla, Gautam Joshi.

BL vs BBS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior is flat early on, making it easier to score runs and giving an advantage to the team batting first. As the match goes on, spinners start getting help, which makes batting more difficult and chasing tougher. So, the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

The temperature is expected to be around 35°C with no rain forecast.

Top Player Picks for BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Kamal Tripathi (BL)

  • Kamal Tripathi took nine wickets last season and finished as the joint highest wicket-taker.
  • He also claimed a five-wicket haul against Malwa Panthers.

Harsh Dixit (BL)

  • Harsh Dixit scored 143 runs in four matches last season.
  • A middle-order batter with an impressive average of 47.66.

Harsh Gawali (BBS)

  • Harsh Gawali scored only 10 runs in the first match of the MP T20 League 2025.
  • Despite the low score, he is considered one of the better players from Madhya Pradesh.
  • In List A cricket, he has an impressive average of 46 and a strike rate of 124.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Pathak (BBS)

  • Abhishek Pathak played for Jabalpur last season and impressed with two standout knocks: 142* off 62 and 74 off 37.
  • Finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 269 runs in five matches.
  • Represented Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024.

Arshad Khan (BL)

  • Arshad Khan scored 98 runs and took six wickets in the last MP T20 League season.
  • He also picked up six wickets in the IPL 2025.

Aniket Verma (BL)

  • Although he failed in the first match of the MP T20 League 2025, Aniket Verma was the top run-scorer last season with 273 runs in six matches.
  • He had a solid IPL debut, scoring 236 runs.
  • Remains a strong captaincy option for this match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction, MP T20 League MATCH 7 Grand League Team

Small League Team for BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction, MP T20 League MATCH 7 Small League Team

BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Bhopal Leopards might have a slight edge over Bundelkhand Bulls in this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Bhopal Leopards
BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction
Bundelkhand Bulls
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
MP T20 League 2025
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 13 Playing XI

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 13 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 13 between Nellai Royal Kings and Salem Spartans.
1:11 pm
Sandip Pawar
IPP vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

IPP vs CGS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 6, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

11:11 am
Sagar Paul
TGC vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 12 Playing XI

TGC vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 12 between Trichy Grand Cholas and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.
8:53 am
Sandip Pawar
IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today 2nd T20I Playing XI

IRE vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Match Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd T20I between Ireland and West Indies.
4:14 pm
Sandip Pawar
IPP vs JRL Dream11 Prediction

IPP vs JRL Dream11 Prediction Today Match 5 Playing XI: MP T20 League 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

12:09 am
Sagar Paul
DD vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 11 Playing XI

DD vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 11 between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers.
3:30 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.