BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 7, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No.7 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Bhopal Leopards (BL) take on Bundelkhand Bulls (BBS). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. Let’s look into the BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction.

Bhopal Leopards’ previous match against Jabalpur Royal Lions was washed out due to rain after 16 overs of play in the first innings. Bundelkhand Bulls, on the other hand, lost their opening game by 30 runs (DLS method) to Rewa Jaguars.

BL vs BBS Probable Playing XIs

Bhopal Leopards XI: Yash Dubey (w), Shivang Kumar, Aniket Verma, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Kamal Tripathi, Madhav Tiwari, Arshad Khan (c), Harsh Dixit, Himanshu Shinde, Aayush Mankar, Akshay Singh.

Bundelkhand Bulls XI: Harsh Gawali (w/c), Abhishek Pathak, Karan Tahliyani, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Abhishekh Mavi, Aman Yadav, Divyanshu Yadav, Saumy Pandey, Shubham Kaithwas, Priyanshu Shukla, Gautam Joshi.

BL vs BBS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior is flat early on, making it easier to score runs and giving an advantage to the team batting first. As the match goes on, spinners start getting help, which makes batting more difficult and chasing tougher. So, the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

The temperature is expected to be around 35°C with no rain forecast.

Top Player Picks for BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Kamal Tripathi (BL)

Kamal Tripathi took nine wickets last season and finished as the joint highest wicket-taker.

He also claimed a five-wicket haul against Malwa Panthers.

Harsh Dixit (BL)

Harsh Dixit scored 143 runs in four matches last season.

A middle-order batter with an impressive average of 47.66.

Harsh Gawali (BBS)

Harsh Gawali scored only 10 runs in the first match of the MP T20 League 2025.

Despite the low score, he is considered one of the better players from Madhya Pradesh.

In List A cricket, he has an impressive average of 46 and a strike rate of 124.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Pathak (BBS)

Abhishek Pathak played for Jabalpur last season and impressed with two standout knocks: 142* off 62 and 74 off 37.

Finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 269 runs in five matches.

Represented Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024.

Arshad Khan (BL)

Arshad Khan scored 98 runs and took six wickets in the last MP T20 League season.

He also picked up six wickets in the IPL 2025.

Aniket Verma (BL)

Although he failed in the first match of the MP T20 League 2025, Aniket Verma was the top run-scorer last season with 273 runs in six matches.

He had a solid IPL debut, scoring 236 runs.

Remains a strong captaincy option for this match.

Grand League Team for BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

BL vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Bhopal Leopards might have a slight edge over Bundelkhand Bulls in this match.

