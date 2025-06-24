BL vs CGS Dream11 Prediction Today Final Playing XI: MP T20 League 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

The final of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will be between Bhopal Leopards (BL) and Chambal Ghariyals (CGS). The match will take place at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Bhopal Leopards won their semi-final match against table-toppers Rewa Jaguars, defeating them by three wickets with seven balls to spare.

Chambal Ghariyals reached the final after defeating Gwalior Cheetahs by seven wickets (VJD method). Gwalior Cheetahs scored 221 for 5 in 20 overs, but due to rain, the second innings was reduced to eight overs, with Chambal Ghariyals given a target of 108. They chased it down with 111 for 3 in seven overs.

BL vs CGS Probable Playing XIs

Bhopal Leopards XI: Himanshu Shinde, Shivang Kumar, Yash Dubey(w), Aniket Verma, Roshan Kewat, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Arshad Khan(c), Harsh Dixit, Madhav Tiwari, Kamal Tripathi, Aayush Mankar

Chambal Ghariyals XI: Apurve Dwivedi(w), Ankush Singh, Pankaj Sharma, Shubham Sharma(c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aman Bhadoriya, Suraj Sengar, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Vineet Rawat

BL vs CGS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior International Stadium is usually flat at the start, which helps the batters play their shots freely. Teams bowling first have done well here, so choosing to bowl after winning the toss could be a smart move. There is also a chance of rain, which might affect the match.

The weather is expected to be hot, with temperatures around 32°C and 20% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for BL vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

Aniket Verma (BL)

Aniket Verma has scored 152 runs in five matches so far this season.

His best performance came when he smashed 91 runs off just 46 balls.

He currently has an impressive strike rate of 190.

His batting average stands at 38.

Aryan Pandey (CGS)

Aryan Pandey has picked up 11 wickets in six matches so far this season.

He took two wickets in the last match.

Except for one game, he has taken at least one wicket in every match this season.

Kamal Tripathi (BL)

Kamal Tripathi scored an unbeaten 40 and took 1 wicket in the last match.

He has had very limited opportunities this season.

He has taken at least 1 wicket in every innings he has bowled so far.

Tripuresh Singh (CGS)

Tripuresh Singh scored an unbeaten 30 in the last match.

He also took two wickets in that game.

In the match before that, he picked up two wickets as well.

His consistent all-round performance makes him a strong pick.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BL vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

Shubham Sharma (CGS)

Shubham Sharma did not get a chance to bat in the last match.

He has scored 202 runs in five innings this season.

In the match before the last, he remained not out on 16 and also picked up one wicket.

In the previous game, he scored 68 runs and took one wicket.

He also has scores of 48 and 61 in earlier matches this season.

Arshad Khan (BL)

Arshad Khan took 1 wicket in the last match.

He hasn’t had many opportunities this season, with four out of seven matches ending with no result due to rain.

In the fifth league-stage match, he picked up 2 wickets and scored 13 runs.

In the second match of the tournament, he took 1 wicket and also scored 13 runs.

Harpreet Bhatia (CGS)

Harpreet Bhatia smashed 61 off just 18 balls in the last match.

He has scored 218 runs in six matches this season.

Has notched up three half centuries so far.

Aman Bhadoriya (CGS)

Aman has taken seven wickets in six matches so far this season.

In the match before the last game, he picked up two wickets.

He has also made useful contributions with the bat, scoring 32 not out and 35 in two different matches.

Grand League Team for BL vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BL vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

BL vs CGS Dream11 Prediction

This is going to be a great game as both teams are quite strong. However, Bhopal Leopards have a few match-winners in their lineup, which might give them a slight edge.

