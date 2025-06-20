BL vs GC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 17, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No.17 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Bhopal Leopards (BL) take on Gwalior Cheetahs (GC). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. Here’s the BL vs GC Dream11 Prediction.

Both teams had their last match abandoned due to rain. Bhopal Leopards have played four matches so far. They won one, while the other three were washed out due to rain. Gwalior Cheetahs have played five matches, winning two, losing two, and one ended in no result.

BL vs GC Probable Playing XIs

Bhopal Leopards XI: Yash Dubey (w), Shivang Kumar, Aniket Verma, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Arshad Khan (c), Harsh Dixit, Madhav Tiwari, Kamal Tripathi, Himanshu Shinde, Aayush Mankar, Akshay Singh.

Gwalior Cheetahs XI: Parth Chaudhary, Parth Sahani (c), Vikas Sharma (w), Prarabdha Mishra, Rishabh Chauhan, Suraj Yadav, Vishnu Bhardwaj, Ajay Mishra, Mangesh Yadav, Arpit Patel, Akash Raghuwanshi.

BL vs GC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior International Stadium starts flat, favouring batters, but later helps spinners. The team bowling first has done well this season, so opting to bowl after winning the toss could be a smart choice.

The weather is expected to be hot, with temperatures around 28°C and a 6% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for BL vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Shivang Kumar (BL)

Shivang Kumar has scored 103 runs in three innings so far.

His last match was abandoned due to rain.

Got out for a duck in the match before that.

Earlier, he played a superb innings of 91 runs from just 47 balls.

Arshad Khan (BL)

In the second match of the season, Arshad Khan scored 13 runs and took a wicket.

In the previous MP T20 League season, he scored 98 runs and claimed six wickets.

He also picked up six wickets in IPL 2025.

Suraj Yadav (GC)

Suraj Yadav has scored 97 runs in three innings so far this season.

In the last completed match, he scored 69 runs off 38 balls.

Opens the batting, which makes him a strong pick for the team.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BL vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Aniket Verma (BL)

In the last completed match, Aniket Verma scored an unbeaten 91 off 46 balls.

Before that, he smashed 32 runs from just 14 deliveries.

He was the top run-scorer in the last season, scoring 273 runs in six matches.

Mangesh Yadav (GC)

Mangesh Yadav has taken 10 wickets in four innings so far this season.

In the last completed match, he delivered a brilliant spell of 4 for 30.

In the game before that, he picked up 4 for 23.

Rishabh Chauhan (GC)

Rishabh Chauhan has scored 201 runs in four innings so far.

In the last completed match, he remained unbeaten on 44 off just 19 balls.

Before that, he played a fantastic knock of 93* off 47 balls.

He had also scored 55 runs in the match before that.

Grand League Team for BL vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BL vs GC Dream11 Prediction

BL vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Gwalior Cheetahs are looking stronger than Bhopal Leopards this season and are expected to have the upper hand in this match.

