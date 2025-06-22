BL vs IPP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 20 Playing XI: MP T20 League 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the MP T20 League 2025 Match 20 between Bhopal Leopards and Indore Pink Panthers.

Match no. 20 of the MP T20 League 2025 features Bhopal Leopards (BL) going up against Indore Pink Panthers (IPP). The contest will be played at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.

Bhopal Leopards are still in the semifinals race and a win here will put them in the driving seat thanks to their net run-rate of 2.100. They have five points from five games, winning and losing one each while three games were washed out.

Indore Pink Panthers are reeling at the bottom of the table with just three points from five games. They were knocked out of the tournament after losing their previous game against Rewa Jaguars by 61 runs.

BL vs IPP Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Bhopal Leopards Probable XI: Yash Dubey (wk), Shivang Kumar, Aniket Verma, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Kamal Tripathi, Madhav Tiwari, Arshad Khan (c), Harsh Dixit, Himanshu Shinde, Aayush Mankar, Akshay Singh.

Indore Pink Panthers Probable XI: Arpit Gaud, Akshat Raghuwanshi (c), Rahul Chandrol (wk), Akhil Nigote, Pawan Nirwani, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Mihir Hirwani, Parush Mandal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yash Patidar.

BL vs IPP: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium have usually been excellent for batting. There’s not much assistance for bowlers as the venue frequently produces high-scoring games. The average batting first score at the venue from innings with full 20 overs this season reads 197.

The weather could play a spoilsport with the radar showing 65% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for BL vs IPP Dream11 Prediction

Shivang Kumar (BL)

Shivang Kumar has made 115 runs in this season from four innings, including a fifty.

He struck 91 off 42 in one of the games against Bundelkhand Bulls.

He has also taken three wickets with the ball.

Yash Dubey (BL)

Yash Dubey has collected 113 runs in the tournament from four innings.

He has made 35, 47, and 24 in three of the four innings.

Arshad Khan (BL)

Arshad Khan is coming off a superb spell in the previous game, picking 2 for 18 in three overs.

He has picked three wickets and made 29 runs in the rain-affected competition.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BL vs IPP Dream11 Prediction

Aniket Verma (BL)

Aniket Verma, who had a decent IPL season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has continued his form in this tournament.

He has scored 140 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 209.

Aniket blasted 91 off 46 against Rewa Jaguars.

Arpit Gaud (IPP)

Arpit Gaud has scored 151 runs from four innings in this season at a strike rate of 178.

Gaud smashed a stunning 107 runs in 53 deliveries in one of the games.

Akshat Raghuwanshi (IPP)

Akshat Raghuvanshi has been sensational, hitting 239 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 179.

Raghuwanshi has hammered 115 off 56 and 76 off 46 in two of the innings.

BL vs IPP Dream11 Prediction

On paper, Bhopal Leopards have a stronger side with the likes of Aniket Verma, Yash Dubey, Shivang Kumar, and Arshad Khan. Indore Pink Panthers also have some quality players so expect a closely fought contest.

