BL vs IPP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 20 Playing XI: MP T20 League 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the MP T20 League 2025 Match 20 between Bhopal Leopards and Indore Pink Panthers.
Match no. 20 of the MP T20 League 2025 features Bhopal Leopards (BL) going up against Indore Pink Panthers (IPP). The contest will be played at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium.
Bhopal Leopards are still in the semifinals race and a win here will put them in the driving seat thanks to their net run-rate of 2.100. They have five points from five games, winning and losing one each while three games were washed out.
Indore Pink Panthers are reeling at the bottom of the table with just three points from five games. They were knocked out of the tournament after losing their previous game against Rewa Jaguars by 61 runs.
Bhopal Leopards Probable XI: Yash Dubey (wk), Shivang Kumar, Aniket Verma, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Kamal Tripathi, Madhav Tiwari, Arshad Khan (c), Harsh Dixit, Himanshu Shinde, Aayush Mankar, Akshay Singh.
Indore Pink Panthers Probable XI: Arpit Gaud, Akshat Raghuwanshi (c), Rahul Chandrol (wk), Akhil Nigote, Pawan Nirwani, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Ankur Singh Chauhan, Mihir Hirwani, Parush Mandal, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yash Patidar.
The pitches at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium have usually been excellent for batting. There’s not much assistance for bowlers as the venue frequently produces high-scoring games. The average batting first score at the venue from innings with full 20 overs this season reads 197.
The weather could play a spoilsport with the radar showing 65% chance of precipitation.
Shivang Kumar (BL)
Yash Dubey (BL)
Arshad Khan (BL)
Aniket Verma (BL)
Arpit Gaud (IPP)
Akshat Raghuwanshi (IPP)
On paper, Bhopal Leopards have a stronger side with the likes of Aniket Verma, Yash Dubey, Shivang Kumar, and Arshad Khan. Indore Pink Panthers also have some quality players so expect a closely fought contest.
