BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 18 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit
We bring you the BPH vs LNS Dream11 prediction for the 18th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) and London Spirit (LNS) will lock horns at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Phoenix are in a tough spot in the ongoing season after losing three of their first four games. They lost their previous match against Northern Superchargers by 36 runs. Chasing 194, Liam Livingstone struck 46 off 31 and Jacob Bethell smashed 48 off 23 but it wasn’t enough.
London Spirit have won two of their four matches in the season. Most recently, they defeated Trent Rockets by 21 runs. Jamie Smith (52 off 34) and Kane Williamson (45 off 32) powered the team to 162. Richard Gleeson and Daniel Worrall then snared two wickets each.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
139/8
121/10
Chicago Kingsmen beat Adelaide Strikers Academy by 18 runs
–
104/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Chris Wood.
London Spirit: David Warner, Jamie Smith (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson.
Edgbaston in Birmingham produces excellent pitches where batters can put on big scores once set. For seamers, the new ball can offer some assistance. The average first innings score here in The Hundred reads 135 since last year.
As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy but rain is unlikely to be a concern. Expect the temperature to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
David Warner (LNS)
Jamie Overton (LNS)
Trent Boult (BPH)
Ben Duckett (BPH)
Jamie Smith (LNS)
Liam Livingstone (BPH)
Will Smeed (BPH)
Birmingham Phoenix have defeated London Spirit in all four games in the league. On paper, they have a stronger batting line-up and they will hold an edge heading into the game.