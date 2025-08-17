News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 18
fantasy-cricket

BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 18 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 17, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit

BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 18

We bring you the BPH vs LNS Dream11 prediction for the 18th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) and London Spirit (LNS) will lock horns at Edgbaston in Birmingham. 

Phoenix are in a tough spot in the ongoing season after losing three of their first four games. They lost their previous match against Northern Superchargers by 36 runs. Chasing 194, Liam Livingstone struck 46 off 31 and Jacob Bethell smashed 48 off 23 but it wasn’t enough. 

London Spirit have won two of their four matches in the season. Most recently, they defeated Trent Rockets by 21 runs. Jamie Smith (52 off 34) and Kane Williamson (45 off 32) powered the team to 162. Richard Gleeson and Daniel Worrall then snared two wickets each.

Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Kakinada Kings KNK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Saint Lucia Kings SLK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

North Delhi Strikers NDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
South Delhi Superstarz Women SDSW

North Delhi Strikers Women NDSW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders Women EDRW

Central Delhi Queens Women CDQW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Norway
ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

Masroor Sports Club MRSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
THCC ROT-GELB Hamburg THCC

1.Kieler HTC KHTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Masroor Sports Club MRSC

KSV Kings KSV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
1.Kieler HTC KHTC

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kiel
ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
KSV Kings KSV

MTV Stallions MTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS-W Croatia, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Jinx Zagreb Women JZ-W

Lavender Lionesses Women LL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Leicester
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – oneday – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
19 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons MGD

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Shivamogga Lions SML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Hubli Tigers HBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
IAS Invincibles IAI

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Muscat Thunderers MUT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Renaissance Challengers RNC

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals MAO

Northern Superchargers NOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
17 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
18 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Oval Invincibles OVI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

139/8

Adelaide Strikers Academy AS-A

121/10

Chicago Kingsmen beat Adelaide Strikers Academy by 18 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Freds Pass
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

104/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Nepal NEP

Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Pakistan Shaheens PS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
17 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Kanpur Superstars KASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kashi Rudras KARS

Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
18 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings

BPH vs LNS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Chris Wood.

London Spirit: David Warner, Jamie Smith (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson.

BPH vs LNS The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Edgbaston in Birmingham produces excellent pitches where batters can put on big scores once set. For seamers, the new ball can offer some assistance. The average first innings score here in The Hundred reads 135 since last year. 

As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy but rain is unlikely to be a concern. Expect the temperature to hover around 18 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction  

David Warner (LNS)

  • David Warner has made 156 runs from four outings in the ongoing season at a strike rate of 140. 
  • Warner has smashed two 70+ scores and is a top fantasy option. 

Jamie Overton (LNS)

  • Jamie Overton adds good all-round value to the side and is a top fantasy option. 
  • He has taken four wickets in three games and scored 19 runs in one of the games.   

Trent Boult (BPH) 

  • Trent Boult has taken three wickets from four games in the tournament but remains a good fantasy option. 
  • He has claimed 51 wickets in the shorter format this year at an economy of 8.10. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

Ben Duckett (BPH)

  • Ben Duckett has had an awful tournament so far but remains a good captaincy option for his proven record. 
  • He has amassed over 600 runs in the shorter format in the past 12 months at an average of 35 while striking at 163. 
  • Duckett has registered six half-centuries in this period. 

Jamie Smith (LNS)

  • Jamie Smith struck 52 off 34 balls in the last game while opening the innings. 
  • He has scored 154 runs from four innings at the top of the order this year at a stunning rate of 181.

Liam Livingstone (BPH) 

  • Liam Livingstone has returned to form in this tournament and delivered excellent performances.
  • He has scored 166 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 155 while picking up a wicket each in the last two games.

BPH vs LNS Top Differential Pick 

Will Smeed (BPH) 

  • Part of only 25% of the fantasy teams, Will Smeed can be a good differential pick. 
  • He has scored a fifty in the tournament and had amassed 512 runs in the T20 Blast earlier. 

Grand League Team for BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 18 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction 

BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 18 Playing XI Small League Team

BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

Birmingham Phoenix have defeated London Spirit in all four games in the league. On paper, they have a stronger batting line-up and they will hold an edge heading into the game.  

Birmingham Phoenix
BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction
London Spirit
The Hundred 2025
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025 Fantasy Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 17 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers.
11:04 am
Darpan Jain
OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 16

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 16 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

1:32 pm
Sagar Paul
AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd T20I

AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd T20I between Australia and South Africa.
12:31 pm
Sandip Pawar

TRT vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 15 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave.
11:43 am
Sandip Pawar
NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 14

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 14 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix.
August 15, 2025
Sandip Pawar
LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 13

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 13 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between London Spirit and Trent Rockets.
August 14, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.