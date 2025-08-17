BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 18 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit

We bring you the BPH vs LNS Dream11 prediction for the 18th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) and London Spirit (LNS) will lock horns at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Phoenix are in a tough spot in the ongoing season after losing three of their first four games. They lost their previous match against Northern Superchargers by 36 runs. Chasing 194, Liam Livingstone struck 46 off 31 and Jacob Bethell smashed 48 off 23 but it wasn’t enough.

London Spirit have won two of their four matches in the season. Most recently, they defeated Trent Rockets by 21 runs. Jamie Smith (52 off 34) and Kane Williamson (45 off 32) powered the team to 162. Richard Gleeson and Daniel Worrall then snared two wickets each.

All matches (57) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 ECS-W Croatia, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – NDSW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 EDRW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – KHTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MRSC – KSV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – HAM – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 139/8 AS-A 121/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Freds Pass Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – HHA 104/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PSA – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – MS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A – PS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – KASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – LUF – Fixtures Standings

BPH vs LNS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Chris Wood.

London Spirit: David Warner, Jamie Smith (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Richard Gleeson.

BPH vs LNS The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Edgbaston in Birmingham produces excellent pitches where batters can put on big scores once set. For seamers, the new ball can offer some assistance. The average first innings score here in The Hundred reads 135 since last year.

As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy but rain is unlikely to be a concern. Expect the temperature to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

David Warner (LNS)

David Warner has made 156 runs from four outings in the ongoing season at a strike rate of 140.

Warner has smashed two 70+ scores and is a top fantasy option.

Jamie Overton (LNS)

Jamie Overton adds good all-round value to the side and is a top fantasy option.

He has taken four wickets in three games and scored 19 runs in one of the games.

Trent Boult (BPH)

Trent Boult has taken three wickets from four games in the tournament but remains a good fantasy option.

He has claimed 51 wickets in the shorter format this year at an economy of 8.10.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

Ben Duckett (BPH)

Ben Duckett has had an awful tournament so far but remains a good captaincy option for his proven record.

He has amassed over 600 runs in the shorter format in the past 12 months at an average of 35 while striking at 163.

Duckett has registered six half-centuries in this period.

Jamie Smith (LNS)

Jamie Smith struck 52 off 34 balls in the last game while opening the innings.

He has scored 154 runs from four innings at the top of the order this year at a stunning rate of 181.

Liam Livingstone (BPH)

Liam Livingstone has returned to form in this tournament and delivered excellent performances.

He has scored 166 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 155 while picking up a wicket each in the last two games.

BPH vs LNS Top Differential Pick

Will Smeed (BPH)

Part of only 25% of the fantasy teams, Will Smeed can be a good differential pick.

He has scored a fifty in the tournament and had amassed 512 runs in the T20 Blast earlier.

Grand League Team for BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

BPH vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

Birmingham Phoenix have defeated London Spirit in all four games in the league. On paper, they have a stronger batting line-up and they will hold an edge heading into the game.