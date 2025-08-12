BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 10 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Birmingharm Phoenix (BPH) and Oval Invincibles (OVI) will feature in the 10th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The match will take place at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. Let’s look into the BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction.

Birmingham Phoenix lost their last match to Southern Brave by nine wickets and have now lost both their matches so far.

Oval Invincibles won their previous match against Manchester Originals by nine wickets and have won both their matches.

BPH vs OVI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Aneurin Donald, Joe Clarke(w), Liam Livingstone(c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings(w/c), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff.

BPH vs OVI The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Edgbaston, Birmingham, usually favours teams that bowl first, as chasing targets is often easier. In The Hundred 2025, both matches played here so far have been won by the chasing side.

The temperature is expected to be around 30°C with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

Ben Duckett (BPH)

Ben Duckett scored 20 runs in his latest match of The Hundred 2025.

Across 210 T20 matches in his career, he has scored 5294 runs.

He holds a strike rate of 140.57 in the format.

Liam Livingstone (BPH)

Liam Livingstone has scored 51 runs in his two matches of The Hundred 2025 so far.

He made 39 of those runs in the first match.

Livingstone can also contribute with the ball, as he bowls spin.

Jason Behrendorff (OVI)

Jason Behrendorff has taken three wickets in his two matches so far in The Hundred 2025.

He picked up one wicket in the last match and two in the first match.

He has been a consistent wicket-taker in franchise tournaments, taking 17 wickets in 10 matches in BBL 2024-25 to finish as the leading wicket-taker.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

Rashid Khan (OVI)

Rashid Khan has made an excellent start to The Hundred 2025.

In his first two matches, he has taken a total of six wickets.

He picked up three wickets in each of those matches.

Sam Curran (OVI)

Sam Curran has taken five wickets in his first two matches of The Hundred 2025.

He claimed two wickets in the most recent match and three in the one before that.

He bats in the middle order and can also make valuable contributions with the bat.

Will Jacks (OVI)

Will Jacks has scored 85 runs in two matches so far.

He scored 61 runs in the previous match.

His ability to bowl part-time spin also makes him a captaincy option.

BPH vs OVI Top Differential Pick

Adam Milne (BPH)

Adam Milne has had two quiet outings in The Hundred 2025 so far.

He has been picked by only 22% of users for this match.

Despite that, he has been in strong wicket-taking form recently.

He took four wickets in three matches during the tri-nation series.

In MLC 2025, he claimed 14 wickets in just six innings.

Grand League Team for BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

Oval Invincibles look strong and are expected to have an edge over Birmingham Phoenix in this match.

