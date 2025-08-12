BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 10 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Birmingharm Phoenix (BPH) and Oval Invincibles (OVI) will feature in the 10th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The match will take place at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. Let’s look into the BPH vs OVI Dream11 Prediction.
31/2
Birmingham Phoenix lost their last match to Southern Brave by nine wickets and have now lost both their matches so far.
Oval Invincibles won their previous match against Manchester Originals by nine wickets and have won both their matches.
Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Aneurin Donald, Joe Clarke(w), Liam Livingstone(c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.
Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings(w/c), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff.
The pitch at Edgbaston, Birmingham, usually favours teams that bowl first, as chasing targets is often easier. In The Hundred 2025, both matches played here so far have been won by the chasing side.
The temperature is expected to be around 30°C with no chance of rain.
Oval Invincibles look strong and are expected to have an edge over Birmingham Phoenix in this match.
