News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 4
fantasy-cricket

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 4 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 8, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets.

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 4

We bring you the BPH vs TRT Dream11 prediction for the fourth match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) and Trent Rockets (TRT) will take on each other at Edgbaston in Birmingham. 

Phoenix made it to the playoffs in the previous edition by securing a second spot in the league stage. But they crashed out after losing to Southern Brave in the Eliminator. They will be led by Liam Livingstone this season, with Trent Boult, Joe Clarke, and Will Smeed coming into the side.

Trent Rockets finished fifth in the group stage last year, having managed only four wins in eight games. David Willey will captain the side that has new signings in Marcus Stoinis, George Linde, and Lockie Ferguson. 

Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
08 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
Croatia CRO

25/1

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
08 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

43/5

91 Yards Club 91YC

44/1

91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Selangor SEL

139/10

Perak PRK

166/8

Perak beat Selangor by 27 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

175/10

Penang PENG

92/10

Johor beat Penang by 83 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Melaka MEL

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

250/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Johor JOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Penang PENG

Selangor SEL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

98/9

Mysore Warriors Women MWW

110/6

Mysore Warriors Women beat Bengaluru Blasters Women by 12 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
Eavion Eagles EAE

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

0/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

NPL Bears NPB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greys SLGY

SLC Blues SLBL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
09 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
France FRA

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

France FRA

Fixtures Standings

BPH vs TRT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Chris Wood.

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), Sam Hain, David Willey (c), Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, Akeal Hosein, Rehan Ahmed, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.

BPH vs TRT The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Edgbaston in Birmingham is known for conditions that slightly favour batters. The pitches at this venue are generally flat. The average first innings score in the shorter format reads 165 on this ground. 

As for the weather, it is expected to be partly cloudy, but rain should not be a concern. Expect the temperature to hover around 15 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction  

Lockie Ferguson (TRT)

  • Lockie Ferguson has had injury troubles, but he has been excellent when fit. 
  • He has taken 21 wickets from 16 innings this year at an economy of 7.16. 

Liam Livingstone (BPH)

  • Liam Livingstone hasn’t been in great form this year but offers good all-round value. 
  • He has 755 runs in The Hundred at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 145. 
  • Livingstone has bagged nine wickets in the league. 

Trent Boult (BPH) 

  • Trent Boult will be a big threat with the new ball in these conditions. 
  • He has been a prolific wicket-taker in the T20 circuit, picking up 48 wickets at an economy of 8.10. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

Ben Duckett (BPH)

  • Ben Duckett has been in outstanding form, piling on runs for fun across formats in the last two years. 
  • He has scored 611 runs in the shorter format in the past 12 months at an average of 36 while striking at 165. 
  • Duckett has smashed six half-centuries in this period. 

Joe Root (TRT)

  • Joe Root has form on his side, recently amassing over 500 runs in a Test series. 
  • Root made 279 runs in the SA20 earlier this year, averaging 55 and striking at 140. 
  • He also claimed five wickets in the competition. 

David Willey (TRT) 

  • David Willey offers good all-round value as a new-ball seamer and a middle-order batter. 
  • He scored 452 runs in this year’s T20 Blast at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 140. 
  • The left-arm pacer also took 19 wickets in the tournament at an economy of eight. 

BPH vs TRT Top Differential Pick 

Will Smeed (BPH) 

  • Picked by only 5% of the fantasy teams, Will Smeed can be a great differential pick. 
  • Will Smeed recently amassed 512 runs in the T20 Blast at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 145. 

Grand League Team for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 4 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction 

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 4 Playing XI Small League Team

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

Both these teams have some areas of concern. Birmingham Phoenix have a stronger batting unit as opposed to Trent Rockets. The home side will hold an edge heading into the game. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Birmingham Phoenix
BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction
The Hundred 2025
Trent Rockets
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 3

NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 3 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire.
August 7, 2025
Sandip Pawar
MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 2

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave.
August 6, 2025
Sandip Pawar
LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 1

LNS vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 1 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles.
August 5, 2025
Sandip Pawar
PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 Final

PNC vs SAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025 Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions.
August 2, 2025
Sandip Pawar
SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today WCL 2025 2nd Semifinal

SAC vs AAC Dream11 Prediction Today, WCL 2025: 2nd Semifinal Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the WCL 2025 between South Africa Champions and Australia Champions.
July 31, 2025
Sandip Pawar
ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today 5th Test Playing XI

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 5th Test between England and India.
July 31, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.