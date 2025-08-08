BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 4 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets.

We bring you the BPH vs TRT Dream11 prediction for the fourth match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) and Trent Rockets (TRT) will take on each other at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Phoenix made it to the playoffs in the previous edition by securing a second spot in the league stage. But they crashed out after losing to Southern Brave in the Eliminator. They will be led by Liam Livingstone this season, with Trent Boult, Joe Clarke, and Will Smeed coming into the side.

Trent Rockets finished fifth in the group stage last year, having managed only four wins in eight games. David Willey will captain the side that has new signings in Marcus Stoinis, George Linde, and Lockie Ferguson.

BPH vs TRT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Chris Wood.

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), Sam Hain, David Willey (c), Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, Akeal Hosein, Rehan Ahmed, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.

BPH vs TRT The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Edgbaston in Birmingham is known for conditions that slightly favour batters. The pitches at this venue are generally flat. The average first innings score in the shorter format reads 165 on this ground.

As for the weather, it is expected to be partly cloudy, but rain should not be a concern. Expect the temperature to hover around 15 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

Lockie Ferguson (TRT)

Lockie Ferguson has had injury troubles, but he has been excellent when fit.

He has taken 21 wickets from 16 innings this year at an economy of 7.16.

Liam Livingstone (BPH)

Liam Livingstone hasn’t been in great form this year but offers good all-round value.

He has 755 runs in The Hundred at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 145.

Livingstone has bagged nine wickets in the league.

Trent Boult (BPH)

Trent Boult will be a big threat with the new ball in these conditions.

He has been a prolific wicket-taker in the T20 circuit, picking up 48 wickets at an economy of 8.10.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

Ben Duckett (BPH)

Ben Duckett has been in outstanding form, piling on runs for fun across formats in the last two years.

He has scored 611 runs in the shorter format in the past 12 months at an average of 36 while striking at 165.

Duckett has smashed six half-centuries in this period.

Joe Root (TRT)

Joe Root has form on his side, recently amassing over 500 runs in a Test series.

Root made 279 runs in the SA20 earlier this year, averaging 55 and striking at 140.

He also claimed five wickets in the competition.

David Willey (TRT)

David Willey offers good all-round value as a new-ball seamer and a middle-order batter.

He scored 452 runs in this year’s T20 Blast at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 140.

The left-arm pacer also took 19 wickets in the tournament at an economy of eight.

BPH vs TRT Top Differential Pick

Will Smeed (BPH)

Picked by only 5% of the fantasy teams, Will Smeed can be a great differential pick.

Will Smeed recently amassed 512 runs in the T20 Blast at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 145.

Grand League Team for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

Both these teams have some areas of concern. Birmingham Phoenix have a stronger batting unit as opposed to Trent Rockets. The home side will hold an edge heading into the game.

