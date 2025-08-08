BPH vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 4 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets.
We bring you the BPH vs TRT Dream11 prediction for the fourth match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) and Trent Rockets (TRT) will take on each other at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Phoenix made it to the playoffs in the previous edition by securing a second spot in the league stage. But they crashed out after losing to Southern Brave in the Eliminator. They will be led by Liam Livingstone this season, with Trent Boult, Joe Clarke, and Will Smeed coming into the side.
Trent Rockets finished fifth in the group stage last year, having managed only four wins in eight games. David Willey will captain the side that has new signings in Marcus Stoinis, George Linde, and Lockie Ferguson.
Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Chris Wood.
Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), Sam Hain, David Willey (c), Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, Akeal Hosein, Rehan Ahmed, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.
Edgbaston in Birmingham is known for conditions that slightly favour batters. The pitches at this venue are generally flat. The average first innings score in the shorter format reads 165 on this ground.
As for the weather, it is expected to be partly cloudy, but rain should not be a concern. Expect the temperature to hover around 15 degrees Celsius.
Lockie Ferguson (TRT)
Liam Livingstone (BPH)
Trent Boult (BPH)
Ben Duckett (BPH)
Joe Root (TRT)
David Willey (TRT)
Will Smeed (BPH)
Both these teams have some areas of concern. Birmingham Phoenix have a stronger batting unit as opposed to Trent Rockets. The home side will hold an edge heading into the game.
