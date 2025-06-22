CGS vs BBS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 21, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Chambal Ghariyals (CGS) will face Bundelkhand Bulls (BBS) in Match No.21 of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MPL) 2025. Chambal’s last game was washed out, while Bundelkhand won their previous fixture. Here, we look at the CGS vs BBS Dream11 Prediction.
Chambal were supposed to play Bhopal Leopards, but incessant rain didn’t allow any action. Both teams shared a point.
Meanwhile, Bundelkhand won their previous game against Jabalpur Royal Lions. Batting first, they scored 246/6 in the first innings and bowled well to defend the total in the second innings.
Chambal Ghariyals: Apurve Dwivedi (wk), Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aman Bhadoriya, Rudransh Singh, Raj Dabi, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen.
Bundelkhand Bulls: Karan Tahliyani, Abhishek Pathak, Harsh Gawali (wk), Gautam Joshi, Abhishekh Mavi, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Divyanshu Yadav, Saumy Pandey (c), Priyanshu Shukla, Vivek Sharma, Omkar Nath Singh.
The pitches in Gwalior have been nice for batting, with high-scoring games one after another. Expect another batting-friendly surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 175 being a fighting total.
A temperature of around 31°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.
Chambal Ghariyals are a stronger side, with more quality players. They should win.
