CGS vs BBS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 21, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Chambal Ghariyals (CGS) will face Bundelkhand Bulls (BBS) in Match No.21 of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MPL) 2025. Chambal’s last game was washed out, while Bundelkhand won their previous fixture. Here, we look at the CGS vs BBS Dream11 Prediction.

Chambal were supposed to play Bhopal Leopards, but incessant rain didn’t allow any action. Both teams shared a point.

Meanwhile, Bundelkhand won their previous game against Jabalpur Royal Lions. Batting first, they scored 246/6 in the first innings and bowled well to defend the total in the second innings.

CGS vs BBS Probable Playing XIs

Chambal Ghariyals: Apurve Dwivedi (wk), Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aman Bhadoriya, Rudransh Singh, Raj Dabi, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen.

Bundelkhand Bulls: Karan Tahliyani, Abhishek Pathak, Harsh Gawali (wk), Gautam Joshi, Abhishekh Mavi, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Divyanshu Yadav, Saumy Pandey (c), Priyanshu Shukla, Vivek Sharma, Omkar Nath Singh.

CGS vs BBS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Gwalior have been nice for batting, with high-scoring games one after another. Expect another batting-friendly surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 175 being a fighting total.

A temperature of around 31°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for CGS vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Apurve Dwivedi (CGS):

Apurve Dwivedi will open the innings. He is a quality player and can maximise the powerplay.

Apurve Dwivedi will get value for his shots in Gwalior. He can score big.

Kuldeep Sen (CGS):

Kuldeep Sen is among the finest bowlers in the competition. He will bowl in high-wicket-taking phases and dismiss a few batters.

Kuldeep Sen might get some assistance off the surface since the conditions will be overcast. He should have a good outing.

Abhishek Pathak (BBS):

Abhishek Pathak will open the innings. He showed what he can do in the previous game and will be high on confidence.

Abhishek Pathak hit a magnificent ton in the last fixture, scoring 133 runs.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 CGS vs BBS Prediction

Shubham Sharma (CGS):

Shubham Sharma is among the most consistent players in the competition. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Shubham Sharma scored 68 runs and took a solitary wicket in the last game.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia (CGS):

Harpreet Singh Bhatia will bat in the middle order. The new-ball movement will be gone when he comes, making things easier for him.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia has 150 runs at an average of 50 and a 147.06 strike rate in four innings this season. He also has two fifties.

Karan Tahliyani (BBS):

Karan Tahliyani will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been good.

Karan Tahilyani scored 45 runs in the last game.

Grand League Team for CGS vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for CGS vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

CGS vs BBS Dream11 Prediction

Chambal Ghariyals are a stronger side, with more quality players. They should win.

