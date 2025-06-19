CGS vs BL Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Match No.14 of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will see Chambal Ghariyals (CGS) take on Bhopal Leopards (BL). The match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Chambal Ghariyals lost their last match against Jabalpur Royal Lions by five wickets. They have played four matches so far, winning two and losing two.

Bhopal’s last match against Rewa Jaguars was abandoned because of rain. Only 15.4 overs were bowled in the first innings, and Bhopal were 167 for five at that point. So far, they have played three matches this season, with one win and two matches abandoned.

CGS vs BL Probable Playing XIs

Chambal Ghariyals XI: Apurve Dwivedi(w), Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma(c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rudransh Singh, Nayanraj Mewada, Aryan Pandey, Aman Bhadoriya, Tripuresh Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Pankaj Sharma

Bhopal Leopards XI: Yash Dubey(w), Shivang Kumar, Aniket Verma, Goutam Raghuwanshi, Arshad Khan(c), Harsh Dixit, Madhav Tiwari, Kamal Tripathi, Himanshu Shinde, Aayush Mankar, Akshay Singh

CGS vs BL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior International Stadium has helped both batters and bowlers this season. It usually starts out flat, making it easier for batters to score runs early in the match. But as the game goes on, spinners begin to get some help from the surface. So far this season, teams that have bowled first have done well, so winning the toss and choosing to bowl could be a smart move.

The weather is expected to be hot, with temperatures around 34°C and a 38% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for CGS vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Shivang Kumar (BL)

Shivang Kumar has scored a total of 103 runs in three matches.

He was dismissed for a duck in the last match.

In the match before that, he played a brilliant knock of 91 runs off just 47 balls.

Arshad Khan (BL)

The last match was abandoned, so Arshad Khan didn’t get a chance to face any balls.

In the match before that, he scored 13 runs and took 1 wicket.

In the previous MP T20 League season, he scored 98 runs and picked up 6 wickets.

He also took six wickets in IPL 2025.

Nayanraj Mewada (CGS)

Nayanraj Mewada has taken seven wickets in four matches this season.

Has picked up wickets in every match so far.

Bowling figures in the four matches: 1 for 26, 2 for 14, 1 for 5, and 3 for 23.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CGS vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Aniket Verma (BL)

Aniket Verma scored an unbeaten 91 off 46 balls in the last match.

In the match before that, he smashed 32 runs off just 14 balls.

He was the top run-scorer last season, scoring 273 runs in six matches.

Shubham Sharma (CGS)

Shubham Sharma has scored 186 runs in the MP T20 League 2025 so far.

Scored 68 runs off 47 balls in the last match.

Has two half centuries and one score of 48 this season.

Scored 150 runs in four matches during last season.

Aryan Pandey (CGS)

Aryan Pandey has taken eight wickets in four matches this season.

Went wicketless in the last match.

Took wickets in the other three matches with bowling figures of 2 for 20, 2 for 26, and 4 for 35.

Grand League Team for CGS vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for CGS vs BL Dream11 Prediction

CGS vs BL Dream11 Prediction

Chambal Ghariyals might have a slight edge over Bhopal Leopards in this match.

