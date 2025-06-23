CGS vs GC Dream11 Prediction Today Semi-Final 2 Playing XI: MP T20 League 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

The second semi final of the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 will be between Chambal Ghariyals (CGS) and Gwalior Cheetahs (GC). The match will take place at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Chambal Ghariyals won their last match against Bundelkhand Bulls by six wickets.They played six matches in the league stage, winning three, losing two, and one match had no result as they finished second in the points table.

Gwalior Cheetahs won their last match against Bhopal Leopards by 32 runs. They finished third in the points table with three wins, two losses, and one match with no result in their six games.

CGS vs GC Probable Playing XIs

Chambal Ghariyals XI: Shubham Sharma(c), Ankush Singh, Apurve Dwivedi(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Suraj Sengar, Pankaj Sharma, Aman Bhadoriya, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Vineet Rawat

Gwalior Cheetahs XI: Suraj Yadav, Parth Chaudhary, Vikas Sharma(w), Parth Sahani(c), Rishabh Chauhan, Arpit Patel, Mangesh Yadav, Prarabdha Mishra, Vishnu Bhardwaj, Ajay Mishra, Akash Raghuwanshi

CGS vs GC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Gwalior International Stadium usually helps batters early in the match as it stays flat. But as the game progresses, spinners start getting help from the surface. Teams bowling first have done well here, so choosing to bowl after winning the toss could be a good option. There is also a chance of rain, which might affect the match.

The weather is expected to be hot, with temperatures around 31°C and 60% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for CGS vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Akash Raghuwanshi (GC)

Akash Raghuwanshi has taken eight wickets in five matches so far this season.

He picked up four wickets in the last match.

In the match before that, he also took two wickets, showing good form.

Aman Bhadoriya (CGS)

Aman Bhadoriya has taken seven wickets in five matches so far this season.

He got two wickets in his last match.

He has also contributed with the bat, scoring 32* and 35 in two games.

Aryan Pandey (CGS)

Aryan Pandey has picked up nine wickets in five matches so far this season.

He took a wicket in the last match.

Except for one game, he has taken at least one wicket in every match this season.

Apurve Dwivedi (CGS)

Apurve Dwivedi has scored 160 runs in 5 matches so far this season.

In the last match, he played a solid knock of 77 runs.

He also has scores of 45 and 33 in earlier matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CGS vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Rishabh Chauhan (GC)

Rishabh Chauhan has scored 241 runs in five innings this season.

In his most recent match, he made 40 runs not out off 20 balls.

Last Four Innings (most recent first): 40, 44, 93*, 55.

Mangesh Yadav (GC)

Mangesh Yadav has picked up 14 wickets in five innings so far this season

In his last match, he took 4 wickets for 18 runs.

This was his third straight match where he took four wickets.

Shubham Sharma (CGS)

Shubham Sharma has scored 202 runs in five matches this season.

In the last match, he remained not out on 16 and also took one wicket.

In the previous game, he scored 68 runs and took one wicket as well.

He also has scores of 48 and 61 in earlier matches this season.

Grand League Team for CGS vs GC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for CGS vs GC Dream11 Prediction

CGS vs GC Dream11 Prediction

It is expected to be a close contest between Chambal Ghariyals and Gwalior Cheetahs, as both teams have strong squads. However, Gwalior appear slightly stronger on paper and might have a slight edge going into the match.

