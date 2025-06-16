CGS vs RW Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Chambal Ghariyals will face Rewa Jaguars in the eighth match of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

Chambal Ghariyals defeated Indore Pink Panthers by 43 runs. Batting first, they posted 207/6 and bowled exceptionally well to restrict the opponent to a mere 164/8.

Meanwhile, Rewa Jaguars won their last fixture against Gwalior Cheetahs by six runs. Batting first, they scored 188/7 in the first innings, and later restricted the opponent to 182/9 to clinch a narrow victory.

CGS vs RW Probable Playing XIs

Chambal Ghariyals: Apurve Dwivedi (wk), Ankush Singh, Shubham Sharma (c), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Aman Bhadoriya, Rudransh Singh, Raj Dabi, Nayanraj Mewada, Tripuresh Singh, Aryan Pandey, Kuldeep Sen

Rewa Jaguars: Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Chanchal Rathore, Himanshu Mantri (c & wk), Kanishk Dubey, Sagar Solanki, Saransh Surana, Aryan Deshmukh, Atharv Mahajan, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivam Shukla, Ramveer Gujjar

CGS vs RW: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Gwalior have been nice for batting, with high-scoring games one after another. Expect another batting-friendly surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 175 being a fighting total.

A temperature of around 37°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for CGS vs RW Dream11 Prediction

Harpreet Singh Bhatia (CGS):

Harpreet Singh Bhatia is among the better batters in the competition. He will bat in the middle order and can make a substantial score.

The pitch will suit his playing style. He likes to play his shots and will get value for them.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia has been in fine form this season. He has scored runs in both innings and will look to extend his fine form.

Kuldeep Sen (CGS):

Kuldeep Sen brings quality and experience to the Ghariyals. He is among the finest bowlers in the competition and can dismiss a few batters.

Kuldeep Sen took a solitary wicket in the previous game.

Himanshu Mantri (RW):

Himanshu Mantri has been in fine form this season. He will bat in the top order and can make a substantial score.

Himanshu Mantri scored 53 runs in the previous game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 CGS vs RW Prediction

Shubham Sharma (CGS):

Shubham Sharma has been in terrific form this season. He has scored runs in both innings and can make a big score again.

Shubham Sharma’s scores this season: 61 & 48.

Saransh Surana (RW):

Suransh Surana is a popular captaincy pick for this game. He contributes with both bat and ball.

Suransh Surana was in sensational form in the last fixture. He scored 64 runs and took two wickets.

Kumar Kartikeya (RW):

Kumar Kartikeya has been the leading wicket-taker this season. He has seven wickets at an average of 7.86 and a 5.14 strike rate in two innings, including a four-wicket haul.

Kumar Kartikeya has a range of variations. He has enough experience playing at a higher level and should have another good outing.

Kumar Kartikeya took four wickets in the previous game.

Grand League Team for CGS vs RW Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for CGS vs RW Dream11 Prediction

CGS vs RW Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have quality players. However, Rewa Jaguars are slightly stronger and should win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.