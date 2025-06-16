CGS vs RW Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8, MP T20 League 2025 Playing XI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Chambal Ghariyals will face Rewa Jaguars in the eighth match of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.
Chambal Ghariyals defeated Indore Pink Panthers by 43 runs. Batting first, they posted 207/6 and bowled exceptionally well to restrict the opponent to a mere 164/8.
Meanwhile, Rewa Jaguars won their last fixture against Gwalior Cheetahs by six runs. Batting first, they scored 188/7 in the first innings, and later restricted the opponent to 182/9 to clinch a narrow victory.
The pitches in Gwalior have been nice for batting, with high-scoring games one after another. Expect another batting-friendly surface, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 175 being a fighting total.
A temperature of around 37°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.