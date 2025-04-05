CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2025 Match 17: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 17 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.
Chennai Super Kings (CHE) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in match no. 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.
The Super Kings have had a disappointing start to the season, with two defeats in three games. They are coming off a 6-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. Chasing 183, Ruturaj Gaikwad made 63 off 44 but didn’t get the support.
Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning two in two. They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game by seven wickets. Mitchell Starc picked up a five-for before Faf du Plessis hit a fifty as they chased down 164 in 16 overs.
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana
Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Player: Mohit Sharma
The Chepauk is a venue known for its spin friendly nature. With slow and dry pitches, spinners can get good assistance here. The venue has hosted 11 games here since the start of the previous season, with the average batting first score reading 163.
The weather should be clear with rain unlikely to pose any threat. Expect the temperature to be around 25 degree Celsius.
|Batter
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Rachin Ravindra
|65* (45)
|41 (31)
|0 (4)
|Rahul Tripathi (IP)
|2 (3)
|5 (3)
|23 (19)
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|53 (26)
|0 (4)
|63 (44)
|Shivam Dube
|9 (7)
|19 (15)
|18 (10)
|Deepak Hooda
|3 (5)
|4 (9)
|DNP
|Sam Curran
|4 (9)
|8 (13)
|DNP
|Ravindra Jadeja
|17 (18)
|25 (19)
|32* (22)
|MS Dhoni
|0 (2)
|30* (16)
|16 (11)
|Vijay Shankar
|DNP
|DNP
|9 (6)
|Jamie Overton
|DNP
|DNP
|11 (4)
|Bowler
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Khaleel Ahmed
|4-0-29-3
|4-0-28-1
|4-0-38-2
|Sam Curran
|1-0-13-0
|3-0-34-0
|DNB
|Nathan Ellis
|4-0-38-1
|DNP
|DNP
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|4-0-31-1
|2-0-22-1
|4-0-46-1
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3-0-21-0
|3-0-37-0
|2-0-10-1
|Noor Ahmad
|4-0-18-4
|4-0-36-3
|4-0-28-2
|Matheesha Pathirana
|DNP
|4-0-36-2
|4-0-28-2
|Jamie Overton
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-30-0
|Batter
|Scores
|Scores
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|1 (2)
|38 (32)
|Faf du Plessis
|29 (18)
|50 (27)
|Abishek Porel
|0 (2)
|34* (18)
|Sameer Rizvi
|4 (4)
|DNP
|Axar Patel
|22 (11)
|DNB
|Tristan Stubbs
|34 (22)
|21* (14)
|Ashutosh Sharma
|66* (31)
|DNP
|Vipraj Nigam
|39 (15)
|DNB
|KL Rahul
|DNP
|15 (5)
|Bowler
|Figures
|Figures
|Mitchell Starc
|4-0-42-3
|3.4-0-35-5
|Axar Patel
|3-0-18-0
|4-0-43-0
|Vipraj Nigam
|2-0-35-1
|2-0-21-0
|Mukesh Kumar
|2-0-22-1
|2-0-17-0
|Kuldeep Yadav
|4-0-20-2
|4-0-22-3
|Mohit Sharma
|4-0-42-0
|3-0-25-1
|Tristan Stubbs
|1-0-28-0
|DNB
Rachin Ravindra (CHE)
Matheesha Pathirana (CHE)
Mitchell Starc (DC)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CHE)
Noor Ahmad (CHE)
Axar Patel (DC)
Jamie Overton (CHE)
Chennai Super Kings have been dominant against Delhi Capitals, winning four out of the previous five encounters. Despite losing the last two games, they have good resources to do well in home conditions.
