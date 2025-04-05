News
CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 17 IPL 2025
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 5, 2025

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2025 Match 17: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 17 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 17 IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CHE) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in match no. 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. 

The Super Kings have had a disappointing start to the season, with two defeats in three games. They are coming off a 6-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. Chasing 183, Ruturaj Gaikwad made 63 off 44 but didn’t get the support. 

Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning two in two. They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game by seven wickets. Mitchell Starc picked up a five-for before Faf du Plessis hit a fifty as they chased down 164 in 16 overs. 

CHE vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Player: Mohit Sharma

CHE vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions 

The Chepauk is a venue known for its spin friendly nature. With slow and dry pitches, spinners can get good assistance here. The venue has hosted 11 games here since the start of the previous season, with the average batting first score reading 163.  

The weather should be clear with rain unlikely to pose any threat. Expect the temperature to be around 25 degree Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

BatterScoresScoresScores
Rachin Ravindra65* (45)41 (31)0 (4)
Rahul Tripathi (IP)2 (3)5 (3)23 (19)
Ruturaj Gaikwad53 (26)0 (4)63 (44)
Shivam Dube9 (7)19 (15)18 (10)
Deepak Hooda3 (5)4 (9)DNP
Sam Curran4 (9)8 (13)DNP
Ravindra Jadeja17 (18)25 (19)32* (22)
MS Dhoni0 (2)30* (16)16 (11)
Vijay ShankarDNPDNP9 (6)
Jamie OvertonDNPDNP11 (4)
BowlerFiguresFiguresFigures
Khaleel Ahmed4-0-29-34-0-28-14-0-38-2
Sam Curran1-0-13-03-0-34-0DNB
Nathan Ellis4-0-38-1DNPDNP
Ravichandran Ashwin4-0-31-12-0-22-14-0-46-1
Ravindra Jadeja3-0-21-03-0-37-02-0-10-1
Noor Ahmad4-0-18-44-0-36-34-0-28-2
Matheesha PathiranaDNP4-0-36-24-0-28-2
Jamie OvertonDNPDNP2-0-30-0

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

BatterScoresScores
Jake Fraser-McGurk1 (2)38 (32)
Faf du Plessis29 (18)50 (27)
Abishek Porel0 (2)34* (18)
Sameer Rizvi4 (4)DNP
Axar Patel22 (11)DNB
Tristan Stubbs34 (22)21* (14)
Ashutosh Sharma66* (31)DNP
Vipraj Nigam39 (15)DNB
KL RahulDNP15 (5)
BowlerFiguresFigures
Mitchell Starc4-0-42-33.4-0-35-5
Axar Patel3-0-18-04-0-43-0
Vipraj Nigam2-0-35-12-0-21-0
Mukesh Kumar2-0-22-12-0-17-0
Kuldeep Yadav4-0-20-24-0-22-3
Mohit Sharma4-0-42-03-0-25-1
Tristan Stubbs1-0-28-0DNB

Top Player Picks for CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Rachin Ravindra (CHE)

  • Rachin Ravindra had a good start to the season, scoring an unbeaten 65 off 45 against Mumbai Indians. 
  • The NZ batter is a great talent and has a good skill set against pace and spin. 
  • Rachin has smashed two fifties and two 40s in his last five T20 innings. 
  • Rachin’s last five innings: 0 (4), 41 (31), 65* (45), 48 (37), 69 (39).

Matheesha Pathirana (CHE) 

  • The Sri Lankan speedster has been an important asset to CSK in the last three seasons. 
  • Matheesha Pathirana had taken 36 wickets in just 20 IPL matches since 2023 at an economy of 7.91. 
  • He has claimed four wickets in two games in the ongoing season.
  • Pathirana’s last five innings: 2/28, 2/36, 0/23, 0/20, 1/26.

Mitchell Starc (DC)

  • Mitchell Starc has been a bit expensive but has taken key wickets in the first two games. 
  • The left-arm pacer took 3 for 42 in the first game and dismantled SRH in the second with 5 for 35. 
  • Starc has looked in good rhythm and his pace can be valuable against the Super Kings. 
  • Starc’s last five bowling innings: 5/35, 3/42, 2/45, 1/21, 0/31. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CHE) 

  1. Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored two fifties in three innings in the season so far, both in tricky conditions.  
  2. The CSK skipper has a magnificent record at the Chepauk, with 753 runs at an average of 53 while striking at 139. 
  3. Since 2021, Gaikwad has amassed 2,292 runs in the IPL at 41 average with two hundreds and 17 fifties. 
  4. Gaikwad’s last five innings: 63 (44), 0 (4), 53 (26), 97 (48), 2* (1). 

Noor Ahmad (CHE) 

  • Noor Ahmad and the Chepauk is a match made in heaven. 
  • He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine scalps from three innings at an economy of 6.83. 
  • The left-arm wrist spinner took 4 for 18 against Mumbai Indians at this venue. 
  • Noor’s last five innings: 2/28, 3/36, 4/18, 3/25, 0/25.

Axar Patel (DC)

  • Axar Patel’s all-round value can’t be very valuable in this game at this ground. 
  • He has been batting higher up in recent times and his ability to take on spinners will be key here.
  • He has scored 522 runs in T20 cricket in the last 12 months at 27 average and 141 strike rate. 
  • The left-arm spinner has taken 37 scalps in this period at an economy of 7.23. 
  • His last five batting innings: 22 (11), 15 (11), 5 (4), 15 (16), 2 (3).
  • Last five bowling innings: 0/43, 0/18, 1/26, 1/19, 2/32.

CHE vs DC Player to Avoid

Jamie Overton (CHE)

  • Jamie Overton’s bowling might not be effective on the Chennai pitch and he bats too low down the order. Leaving him out would be a better option. 

Grand League Team for CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 17 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction 

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 17 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Chennai Super Kings have been dominant against Delhi Capitals, winning four out of the previous five encounters. Despite losing the last two games, they have good resources to do well in home conditions. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

CHE vs DC Predictions
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025

