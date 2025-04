The Chennai Super Kings will face the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.

In the last encounter, CSK suffered an 18-run defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS). They again conceded an above-par total and failed to chase it down in the second innings.

Meanwhile, KKR suffered a narrow four-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Kolkata. They reached near a big 239-run target but failed to cross the line.

CHE vs KKR: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Player: Varun Chakravarthy

CHE vs KKR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The track in Chennai will be slow and helpful for spinners. However, the batting won’t be highly arduous, especially with the new ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 32°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Rachin Ravindra 65* (45) 41 (31) 0 (4) 3 (6) 36 (23) Rahul Tripathi (IP) 2 (3) 5 (3) 23 (19) DNP DNP Ruturaj Gaikwad 53 (26) 0 (4) 63 (44) 5 (4) 1 (3) Shivam Dube 9 (7) 19 (15) 18 (10) 18 (15) 42 (27) Deepak Hooda 3 (5) 4 (9) DNP DNP DNP Sam Curran 4 (9) 8 (13) DNP DNP DNP Ravindra Jadeja 17 (18) 25 (19) 32* (22) 2 (3) 9* (5) MS Dhoni 0 (2) 30* (16) 16 (11) 30* (26) 27 (12) Ravichandran Ashwin DNB 11 (8) DNB DNB DNB Noor Ahmad DNB 0* (2) DNB DNB DNB Nathan Ellis DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP Khaleel Ahmed DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Matheesha Pathirana DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB Vijay Shankar DNP DNP 9 (6) 69* (54) 2* (2) Jamie Overton DNP DNP 11 (4) DNP DNP Devon Conway DNP DNP DNP 13 (14) 69 (49) Final Figures Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-29-3 4-0-28-1 4-0-38-2 4-0-25-2 4-0-45-2 Sam Curran 1-0-13-0 3-0-34-0 DNB DNP DNP Nathan Ellis 4-0-38-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-31-1 2-0-22-1 4-0-46-1 3-0-21-0 4-0-48-2 Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-21-0 3-0-37-0 2-0-10-1 2-0-19-1 3-0-18-0 Noor Ahmad 4-0-18-4 4-0-36-3 4-0-28-2 3-0-36-1 3-0-32-1 Matheesha Pathirana DNP 4-0-36-2 4-0-28-2 4-0-31-1 4-0-52-0 Jamie Overton DNP DNP 2-0-30-0 DNP DNP Mukesh Choudhary DNP DNP DNP 4-0-50-0 2-0-21-1

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Scores Quinton de Kock 4 (5) 97* (61) 1 (3) 1 (6) Sunil Narine 44 (26) DNP 0 (2) 7 (7) Ajinkya Rahane 56 (31) 18 (15) 11 (7) 38 (27) Venkatesh Iyer 6 (7) 22* (17) 3 (9) 60 (29) Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30 (22) DNB 26 (16) 50 (32) Rinku Singh 12 (10) DNB 17 (14) 32* (17) Andre Russell 4 (3) DNB 5 (11) 1 (2) Ramandeep Singh 6* (9) DNB 22 (12) DNB Harshit Rana 5 (6) DNB 4 (8) DNB Spencer Johnson 1* (1) DNB 1* (3) DNP Varun Chakravathy DNB DNB DNB DNB Vaibhav Arora DNB DNB DNP DNB Moeen Ali DNP 5 (12) DNP DNB Manish Pandey DNP DNP 19 (14) DNP Final Figures Vaibhav Arora 3-0-42-1 4-0-33-2 DNB 4-1-29-3 Spencer Johnson 2.2-0-31-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-14-0 DNP Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-43-1 4-0-17-2 3-0-12-0 4-0-22-3 Harshit Rana 3-0-32-0 4-0-36-2 2-0-28-0 3-0-15-1 Sunil Narine 4-0-27-1 DNP 3-0-32-0 4-0-30-1 Moeen Ali DNP 4-0-23-2 DNP DNB Andre Russell DNB DNB 2.5-0-35-2 1.4-0-21-2

Top Player Picks for CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Shivam Dube (CHE):

Shivam Dube will bat in the middle order. He is a good spin player and will be crucial against KKR spinners.

Shivam Dube has 447 runs at an average of 31.92 and a strike rate of 160.21 in 18 innings in Chennai. He also has two fifties here.

Shivam Dube vs Vaibhav Arora in T20s: 14 runs, 11 balls, 7 average, 127.27 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Shivam Dube’s previous five scores: 42, 18, 18, 19, & 9.

Noor Ahmad (CHE):

Noor Ahmad will wreak havoc in Chennai. He will get ample assistance here.

Noor Ahmad has 9 wickets at an average of 13.22 and a strike rate of 10 in four innings in Chennai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 27.16 average, & 8.29 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 16.28 average, & 8.44 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five scores: 1/32, 1/36, 2/28, 3/36, & 4/18.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR):

Ajinkya Rahane has 251 runs at an average of 15.68 and a strike rate of 120.09 in 16 innings in Chennai.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 60 runs, 48 balls, 10 average, 125 SR, & 6 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane’s previous five scores: 61, 38, 11, 18, & 56.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR):

Venkatesh Iyer has 64 runs at a strike rate of 168.42 in three innings in Chennai. He also has a fifty here.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 45, 60, 3, 6, & 17.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Devon Conway (CHE):

Devon Conway will open the innings and is a fine player of spin bowling. He has vast experience playing in Chennai.

Devon Conway has 403 runs at an average of 57.57 and a strike rate of 131.27 in nine innings in Chennai. He also has three fifties here.

Devon Conway’s last five scores: 69, 13, 30, 21, & 20.

Sunil Narine (KKR):

Sunil Narine will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling value will increase in Chennai.

Sunil Narine has 15 wickets at an average of 16.73 and a strike rate of 17.33 in 11 innings in Chennai.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 32.41 average, & 7.27 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 15.14 average, & 6.84 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 0/38, 1/30, 0/32, 1/27, & 1/34.

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR):

Varun Chakravarthy has 8 wickets at an average of 26.37 and a strike rate of 19.50 in seven innings in Chennai.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 21 wickets, 19.61 average, & 7.92 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 6 wickets, 19.16 average, & 6.76 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s previous five figures: 0/31, 3/22, 0/12, 2/17, & 1/43.

CHE vs KKR Player to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh (KKR):

Ramandeep Singh will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

The Chennai Super Kings might be on a losing streak, but they are a formidable side at home. They have three quality spinners who will rule the proceedings. Expect CSK to win.

