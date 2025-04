CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 49 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While CSK lost their last game, PBKS’ fixture ended with no result.

CSK lost by five wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). A similar tale followed: CSK scored an under-par total in the first innings and didn’t have enough runs to defend.

Meanwhile, PBKS’ last game washed out due to rain against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They batted brilliantly to pose a massive first-innings total, but rain only allowed a solitary over in the second innings.

CHE vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Harpreet Brar

CHE vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Chennai will be slow, with spinners having a major say. The batting won’t be as fluent as at other venues. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Pick more pacers who bowl cutters and slower ones. They will be more effective here.

Pick more spinners from both teams. They have a higher probability of succeeding at this venue.

Pick more top-order batters from both teams. The new ball will be easier to bat with before spinners come into play.

A temperature of around 32°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Rachin Ravindra 65* (45) 41 (31) 0 (4) 3 (6) 36 (23) 4 (9) 37 (22) 5 (9) DNP Rahul Tripathi 2 (3) 5 (3) 23 (19) DNP DNP 16 (22) 9 (10) DNP DNP Ruturaj Gaikwad 53 (26) 0 (4) 63 (44) 5 (4) 1 (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP Shivam Dube 9 (7) 19 (15) 18 (10) 18 (15) 42 (27) 31* (29) 43* (37) 50 (32) 12 (9) Deepak Hooda 3 (5) 4 (9) DNP DNP DNP 0 (4) DNP DNP 22 (21) Sam Curran 4 (9) 8 (13) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 9 (10) Ravindra Jadeja 17 (18) 25 (19) 32* (22) 2 (3) 9* (5) 0 (2) 7 (11) 53* (35) 21 (17) MS Dhoni 0 (2) 30* (16) 16 (11) 30* (26) 27 (12) 1 (4) 26* (11) 4 (6) 6 (10) Ravichandran Ashwin DNB 11 (8) DNB DNB DNB 1 (7) DNP DNB DNP Noor Ahmad DNB 0* (2) DNB DNB DNB 1 (8) DNB DNB 2 (3) Nathan Ellis DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Khaleel Ahmed DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1* (2) Matheesha Pathirana DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB Vijay Shankar DNP DNP 9 (6) 69* (54) 2* (2) 29 (21) 9 (8) DNB DNP Jamie Overton DNP DNP 11 (4) DNP DNP DNP DNB 4* (3) DNP Devon Conway DNP DNP DNP 13 (14) 69 (49) 12 (11) DNP DNP DNP Anshul Kamboj DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3* (3) DNB DNP DNB Shaik Rasheed DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 27 (19) 19 (20) 0 (1) Ayush Mhatre DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 32 (15) 30 (19) Dewald Brevis DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 42 (25) Final Figures Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-29-3 4-0-28-1 4-0-38-2 4-0-25-2 4-0-45-2 3-0-40-0 4-0-38-1 2-0-24-0 3-0-21-1 Sam Curran 1-0-13-0 3-0-34-0 DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-25-0 Nathan Ellis 4-0-38-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-31-1 2-0-22-1 4-0-46-1 3-0-21-0 4-0-48-2 3-0-30-0 DNP 4-0-25-0 DNP Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-21-0 3-0-37-0 2-0-10-1 2-0-19-1 3-0-18-0 0.1-0-9-0 3-0-24-2 3-0-28-1 3.4-0-22-1 Noor Ahmad 4-0-18-4 4-0-36-3 4-0-28-2 3-0-36-1 3-0-32-1 2-0-8-1 4-0-13-0 3-0-36-0 4-0-42-2 Matheesha Pathirana DNP 4-0-36-2 4-0-28-2 4-0-31-1 4-0-52-0 DNP 4-0-45-2 1.4-0-34-0 3-0-27-0 Jamie Overton DNP DNP 2-0-30-0 DNP DNP DNP 2-0-24-0 2-0-29-0 DNP Mukesh Choudhary DNP DNP DNP 4-0-50-0 2-0-21-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP Anshul Kamboj DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-19-1 3-0-20-1 DNP 3-0-16-1

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Priyansh Arya 47 (23) 8 (9) 0 (1) 103 (42) 36 (13) 22 (12) 16 (11) 22 (15) 69 (35) Prabhsimran Singh 5 (8) 69 (34) 17 (16) 0 (2) 42 (23) 30 (15) 13 (9) 33 (17) 83 (49) Shreyas Iyer 97* (42) 52* (30) 10 (5) 9 (7) 82 (36) 0 (2) 7 (10) 6 (10) 25* (16) Azmatullah Omarzai 16 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB Glenn Maxwell 0 (1) DNB 30 (21) 1 (2) 3 (7) 7 (10) DNP DNP 7 (8) Marcus Stoinis 20 (15) DNB 1 (7) 4 (7) 34 (11) DNP 7* (2) 1 (2) DNP Shashank Singh 44 (16) DNB 10* (13) 52* (36) 2 (3) 18 (17) 1 (5) 31* (33) DNB Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB 2 (4) DNP DNP 4 (4) DNP DNP DNP Marco Jansen DNB DNB 3 (6) 34* (19) 5* (5) 1 (2) DNB 25* (20) 3 (7) Arshdeep Singh DNB DNB 1 (5) DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB Yuzvendra Chahal DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vijaykumar Vyshak DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP Nehal Wadhera DNP 43* (25) 62 (41) 9 (7) 27 (22) 10 (9) 33* (19) 5 (6) DNB Josh Inglis DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2 (6) 14 (17) 29 (17) 11* (6) Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 11 (15) DNB DNB DNP Final Figures Arshdeep Singh 4-0-36-2 4-0-43-3 4-0-35-1 4-0-39-1 4-0-37-1 3-1-11-1 3-0-23-2 3-0-26-1 DNB Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB Marco Jansen 4-0-44-1 4-0-28-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-48-0 2-0-39-0 3.1-0-17-3 3-0-10-2 3-0-20-0 1-0-6-0 Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-1 3-0-22-1 1-0-6-0 2-0-11-1 3-0-40-0 2-0-5-1 DNP DNP DNB Marcus Stoinis 2-0-31-0 2-0-15-0 4-0-48-0 1-0-10-0 0.4-0-6-0 DNP DNB 1-0-13-0 DNP Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-34-0 4-0-36-1 3-0-32-0 1-0-9-0 4-0-56-1 4-0-28-4 3-0-11-2 4-0-36-1 DNB Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lockie Ferguson DNP 3-0-26-1 4-0-37-2 4-0-40-2 0.2-0-1-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Yash Thakur DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-1 2.3-0-40-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Shashank Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-27-0 DNB DNP DNB DNB Xavier Bartlett DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-30-1 3-0-26-1 3-0-28-0 DNP Harpreet Brar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-25-2 4-0-27-1 DNB Nehal Wadhera DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0.5-0-9-0 DNB

Top Player Picks for CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Ayush Mhatre (CHE):

Ayush Mhatre has shown good form in his first two games. He will open the innings and get nice batting conditions.

PBKS have a few quality new-ball bowlers, but they won’t get enough assistance here. So, Mhatre can counter them easily and exploit the powerplay overs.

Ayush Mhatre’s scores this IPL: 30 & 32.

Dewald Brevis (CHE):

Dewald Brevis scored 42 runs in his only innings in Chennai.

Dewald Brevis will bat in the middle overs and face more spin overs. He has an average of 134 and a 157.64 strike rate against slow bowlers this year and can counter PBKS’ spinners.

Dewald Brevis is equally capable against pacers. He can have issues with hard lengths, but PBKS don’t have a genuine hit-the-deck bowler who can cramp him with pace. So, he should be comfortable against this pace attack.

Dewald Brevis has been dismissed twice in 30 balls against Marco Jansen. However, this version of Brevis has the power to thwack the lengths Jansen bowls and should counter him.

Dewald Brevis’ last five scores: 42, 38, 44*, 9*, & 73*.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):

Prabhsimran Singh has 55 runs at a 161.76 strike rate in two innings in Chennai.

Prabhsimran Singh will open the innings and can maximise the powerplay overs. His issues start when the ball moves, but that won’t happen in Chennai.

Prabhsimran Singh has an average of 33.33 and a 166.66 strike rate against pacers this season. He has a strike rate of 135.48 with one dismissal against Khaleel, suggesting he can handle him well initially.

While Prabhsimran Singh has a 173.58 strike rate against spinners this season, he must be in trouble against CSK tweakers. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed him twice, while Noor Ahmad has sent him back once.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 83, 33, 13, 30, & 42.

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS):

Yuzvendra Chahal has 12 wickets at an average of 27.66 and a 24 strike rate in 13 innings in Chennai.

After a slow start, Yuzvendra Chahal has found his rhythm and has been bowling well in the last few games. He will get ample assistance off the deck and knows how to exploit the conditions.

Yuzvendra Chahal has an average of 14.66 against RHBs this season. CSK will have as many as five such batters in their batting lineup.

Yuzvendra Chahal has done well against most CSK batters. He dismissed Deepak Hooda and MS Dhoni thrice, while Ravindra Jadeja twice.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s previous five figures: 1/36, 2/11, 4/38, 1/56, & 0/9.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 CHE vs PBKS Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja (CHE):

Ravindra Jadeja has 501 runs at an average of 16.70 and a strike rate of 119.95 in 40 innings in Chennai. He also has 36 wickets at an average of 27.38 and a strike rate of 23.63 in 49 innings at this venue.

Ravindra Jadeja has been batting at No.4 in the last few games. He has also looked in decent touch with the willow, increasing his batting value.

Ravindra Jadeja has two negative matchups as a batter. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed him twice each.

Ravindra Jadeja has done better against RHBs this season. PBKS have plenty of RHBs throughout the batting unit. Further, he will get some grip and turn at this venue and can wreak havoc.

Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Glenn Maxwell seven times, Prabhsimran Singh twice, and Shreyas Iyer once.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 21, 53*, 7, 0, & 9*. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 1/22, 1/28, 2/24, 0/9, & 0/18.

Noor Ahmad (CHE):

Noor Ahmad has 12 wickets at an average of 14.08 and a 10.50 strike rate in six innings in Chennai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Noor Ahmad will always be a threat in Chennai. He will get ample assistance off the deck and has been mighty effective at this venue this season.

Noor Ahmad has an average of 13.33 against LHBs this season. PBKS have two southpaws in their batting lineup who have done well this season, but Noor can restrict them.

Noor’s recent form has been good. He has been among the leading wicket-takers this season.

Noor Ahmad’s previous five figures: 2/42, 0/36, 0/13, 1/8, & 1/32.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

Shreyas Iyer has 91 runs at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 124.65 in four innings in Chennai.

Shreyas Iyer is among the finest spin players in this team. He has a 167.18 strike rate without dismissals against slow bowlers this season.

Shreyas Iyer’s only negative matchup is Khaleel Ahmed, who has dismissed him thrice in 24 balls. He has done well against other CSK bowlers.

Shreyas Iyer has been batting well this season. His game will be suited for the deck in Chennai since he aced similar conditions in Dubai in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 25*, 6, 7, 0, & 82.

CHE vs PBKS Player to Avoid

Azmatullah Omarzai (PBKS):

While Azmatullah Omarzai contributes with bat and ball, we can consider dropping him from the XI. His bowling value won’t be as high in Chennai since the ball doesn’t move much.

Azmatullah Omarzai will bat low in the order, where he won’t get enough balls to face. That reduces his batting value.

Azmatullah Omarzai has struggled against spinners lately. So, his batting won’t be effective here, even if he gets enough balls to face.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five scores: 16, 13, 2*, 1, & 2. Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five figures: 0/29, 0/7, 0/34, 1/32, & 0/16.

Grand League Team for CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Chennai Super Kings will have a home advantage, but Punjab Kings are a better team. CSK batters have underperformed this season, and issues will exacerbate on a slow deck. Expect PBKS to win.

