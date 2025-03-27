CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eighth match of IPL 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

In their last encounter, CSK defeated arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets. They were clinical with the ball and later fumbled in the chase, but somehow went over the line.

Meanwhile, in their previous outing, RCB registered a comprehensive victory over the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They were clinical in all the departments and started the season with a bang.

CHE vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis

Impact Player: Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Impact Player: Yash Dayal

CHE vs RCB: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

As was visible in the last game, the pitch in Chennai will be on the drier side to assist spinners. It will grip and turn to bring CSK’s slow bowlers into the game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Batter Scores Rachin Ravindra 65* (45) Rahul Tripathi (IP) 2 (3) Ruturaj Gaikwad 53 (26) Shivam Dube 9 (7) Deepak Hooda 3 (5) Sam Curran 4 (9) Ravindra Jadeja 17 (18) MS Dhoni 0 (2) Ravichandran Ashwin DNB Noor Ahmad DNB Nathan Ellis DNB Khaleel Ahmed DNB Bowler Figures Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-29-3 Sam Curran 1-0-13-0 Nathan Ellis 4-0-38-1 Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-31-1 Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-21-0 Noor Ahmad 4-0-18-4

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Batter Score Virat Kohli 59* (36) Rajat Patidar 34 (16) Phil Salt (wk) 56 (31) Jitesh Sharma (wk) DNB Tim David DNB Devdutt Padikkal 10 (10) Swastik Chhikara DNP Liam Livingstone DNB Krunal Pandya DNB Swapnil Singh DNP Romario Shepherd DNP Manoj Bhandage DNP Jacob Bethell DNP Bowler Figures Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1 Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2 Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1 Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP Nuwan Thushara DNP Lungi Ngidi DNP Abhinandan Singh DNP Mohit Rathee DNP Romario Shepherd DNP Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0

Top Player Picks for CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Shivam Dube (CHE):

Shivam Dube is a key batter for the Chennai Super Kings. He is exceptional against spinners and will be vital in the middle overs.

Shivam Dube has 410 runs at an average of 34.16 and a strike rate of 164.65 in 16 innings in Chennai. He also has two fifties here.

Shivam Dube has done well against all RCB bowlers. His chances of succeeding are high in this game.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 9, 30, 53, 9, & 0*.

Noor Ahmad (CHE):

Noor Ahmad showed what he is capable of on these decks in the last game. He can wreak havoc again.

Noor Ahmad has five wickets at an average of 9.40 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two innings in Chennai. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 31 average, & 7.66 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 5 wickets, 18.20 average, & 8.67 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s previous five figures: 4/18, 3/25, 0/25, 1/28 & 1/30.

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

Rajat Patidar is among the finest spin players in RCB’s side. His role will be more pronounced in this game.

Rajat Patidar has nine runs in three innings in Chennai.

Rajat Patidar vs Ravichandran Ashwin will be an interesting battle. Ashwin has dismissed him twice in 25 balls.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 34, 81*, 66*, 28, & 36.

Krunal Pandya (RCB):

Krunal Pandya looked in fine form in the last game. He will get ample assistance off the deck.

Krunal Pandya has six wickets at an average of 43 in 11 innings in Chennai.

Krunal Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 6 wickets, 37.50 average, & 8.18 economy rate. Krunal Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 3 wickets, 19.66 average, & 6.21 economy rate.

Krunal Pandya’s previous five figures: 3/29, 0/15, 0/13, 1/8, & 2/19.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CHE):

Ruturaj Gaikwad looked in ominous touch in the previous game. He is superb against spinners and will be vital for CSK.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 759 runs at an average of 58.38 and a strike rate of 142.93 in 16 innings in Chennai. He also has six fifties and a century here.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Yash Dayal in T20s: 52 runs, 32 balls, 26 average, 162.50 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 53, 97, 2*, 4*, & 19.

Ravindra Jadeja (CHE):

Ravindra Jadeja will contribute with both bat and ball. He has vast experience playing in Chennai.

Ravindra Jadeja has 453 runs at an average of 17.42 and a strike rate of 120.15 in 36 innings in Chennai. He also has 34 wickets at an average of 26.44 and a strike rate of 23.47 in 45 innings at this venue.

Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 5 wickets, 51.60 average, & 7.59 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 3 wickets, 44 average, & 8.25 economy rate.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 0/21, 0/12, 0/16, 0/17 & 0/24.

Virat Kohli (RCB):

Virat Kohli is a popular captaincy option for this game. He is a consistent batter and can score big.

Virat Kohli has 464 runs at an average of 30.93 and a strike rate of 114.56 in 15 innings in Chennai. He also has three fifties here.

Virat Kohli must be cautious against Ravindra Jadeja, who has dismissed him thrice in 145 balls.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 59*, 76, 9, 0, & 37.

CHE vs RCB Player to Avoid

Tim David (RCB):

Tim David might bat in the lower order. He won’t get too many balls to face.

Tim David’s spin game has not been as good, so his value won’t be high in Chennai. He can be avoided.

Grand League Team for CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

The Chennai Super Kings are a tough team to beat at home. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a solid batting unit, they can be susceptible to spin. CSK have three quality spinners who will dictate the proceedings and get ample assistance off the deck. Expect CSK to win the contest.

