CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eighth match of IPL 2025. Both teams won their previous games.
In their last encounter, CSK defeated arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets. They were clinical with the ball and later fumbled in the chase, but somehow went over the line.
Meanwhile, in their previous outing, RCB registered a comprehensive victory over the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They were clinical in all the departments and started the season with a bang.
CHE vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis
Impact Player: Khaleel Ahmed
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood
Impact Player: Yash Dayal
CHE vs RCB: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
As was visible in the last game, the pitch in Chennai will be on the drier side to assist spinners. It will grip and turn to bring CSK’s slow bowlers into the game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 32°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CHE):
Ruturaj Gaikwad looked in ominous touch in the previous game. He is superb against spinners and will be vital for CSK.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has 759 runs at an average of 58.38 and a strike rate of 142.93 in 16 innings in Chennai. He also has six fifties and a century here.
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Yash Dayal in T20s: 52 runs, 32 balls, 26 average, 162.50 SR, & 2 dismissals.
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s last five scores: 53, 97, 2*, 4*, & 19.
Ravindra Jadeja (CHE):
Ravindra Jadeja will contribute with both bat and ball. He has vast experience playing in Chennai.
Ravindra Jadeja has 453 runs at an average of 17.42 and a strike rate of 120.15 in 36 innings in Chennai. He also has 34 wickets at an average of 26.44 and a strike rate of 23.47 in 45 innings at this venue.
Ravindra Jadeja vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 5 wickets, 51.60 average, & 7.59 economy rate. Ravindra Jadeja vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 3 wickets, 44 average, & 8.25 economy rate.
Virat Kohli is a popular captaincy option for this game. He is a consistent batter and can score big.
Virat Kohli has 464 runs at an average of 30.93 and a strike rate of 114.56 in 15 innings in Chennai. He also has three fifties here.
Virat Kohli must be cautious against Ravindra Jadeja, who has dismissed him thrice in 145 balls.
Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 59*, 76, 9, 0, & 37.
CHE vs RCB Player to Avoid
Tim David (RCB):
Tim David might bat in the lower order. He won’t get too many balls to face.
Tim David’s spin game has not been as good, so his value won’t be high in Chennai. He can be avoided.
Grand League Team for CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
Small League Team for CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
The Chennai Super Kings are a tough team to beat at home. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a solid batting unit, they can be susceptible to spin. CSK have three quality spinners who will dictate the proceedings and get ample assistance off the deck. Expect CSK to win the contest.