CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 62 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings will face Rajasthan Royals in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game.

CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets. They restricted KKR to 179/6 in the first innings and batted well to chase down the total with two balls to spare.

Meanwhile, RR suffered a 10-run defeat in their last encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Bowling first, they conceded 219/5 in the first innings and later started their batting innings well, but kept losing wickets to fall short in the end.

CHE vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal

Impact Player: Fazalhaq Farooqi

CHE vs RR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The decks in Delhi have been nice for batting, and expect another batting-friendly surface for this game. The ball will come nicely on the willow, and batting will be easier. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Pacers have done better in the first innings at this venue this season. So, pick speedsters from the team that bowls first.

Spinners have done better in the second innings at this venue this season. So, pick tweakers from the team that bowls second.

Pick more middle-order batters from the team that bats first and top-order batters from the team that bats second.

A temperature of around 37°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 Rachin Ravindra 65* (45) 41 (31) 0 (4) 3 (6) 36 (23) 4 (9) 37 (22) 5 (9) DNP DNP DNP DNP Rahul Tripathi 2 (3) 5 (3) 23 (19) DNP DNP 16 (22) 9 (10) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ruturaj Gaikwad 53 (26) 0 (4) 63 (44) 5 (4) 1 (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Shivam Dube 9 (7) 19 (15) 18 (10) 18 (15) 42 (27) 31* (29) 43* (37) 50 (32) 12 (9) 6 (6) 8* (3) 45 (40) Deepak Hooda 3 (5) 4 (9) DNP DNP DNP 0 (4) DNP DNP 22 (21) 2 (2) DNB DNP Sam Curran 4 (9) 8 (13) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 9 (10) 88 (47) 5 (5) DNP Ravindra Jadeja 17 (18) 25 (19) 32* (22) 2 (3) 9* (5) 0 (2) 7 (11) 53* (35) 21 (17) 17 (12) 77* (45) 19 (10) MS Dhoni 0 (2) 30* (16) 16 (11) 30* (26) 27 (12) 1 (4) 26* (11) 4 (6) 6 (10) 11 (4) 12 (8) 17* (18) Ravichandran Ashwin DNB 11 (8) DNB DNB DNB 1 (7) DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP 8 (7) Noor Ahmad DNB 0* (2) DNB DNB DNB 1 (8) DNB DNB 2 (3) 0 (1) DNB 2 (2) Matheesha Pathirana DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Vijay Shankar DNP DNP 9 (6) 69* (54) 2* (2) 29 (21) 9 (8) DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP Jamie Overton DNP DNP 11 (4) DNP DNP DNP DNB 4* (3) DNP DNP DNP DNP Devon Conway DNP DNP DNP 13 (14) 69 (49) 12 (11) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0 (2) Anshul Kamboj DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3* (3) DNB DNP DNB 0 (1) DNB 4* (1) Shaik Rasheed DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 27 (19) 19 (20) 0 (1) 11 (12) 14 (11) DNP Ayush Mhatre DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 32 (15) 30 (19) 7 (6) 94 (48) 0 (2) Dewald Brevis DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 42 (25) 32 (26) 0 (1) 52 (25) Urvil Patel DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 31 (11)

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-29-3 4-0-28-1 4-0-38-2 4-0-25-2 4-0-45-2 3-0-40-0 4-0-38-1 2-0-24-0 3-0-21-1 3.4-0-28-2 3-0-65-0 2-0-14-0 Sam Curran 1-0-13-0 3-0-34-0 DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-25-0 3-0-27-0 3-0-34-1 DNP Nathan Ellis 4-0-38-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-31-1 2-0-22-1 4-0-46-1 3-0-21-0 4-0-48-2 3-0-30-0 DNP 4-0-25-0 DNP DNP DNP 3-0-19-0 Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-21-0 3-0-37-0 2-0-10-1 2-0-19-1 3-0-18-0 0.1-0-9-0 3-0-24-2 3-0-28-1 3.4-0-22-1 3-0-32-1 3-0-26-0 4-0-34-1 Noor Ahmad 4-0-18-4 4-0-36-3 4-0-28-2 3-0-36-1 3-0-32-1 2-0-8-1 4-0-13-0 3-0-36-0 4-0-42-2 4-0-39-1 4-0-26-1 4-0-31-4 Matheesha Pathirana DNP 4-0-36-2 4-0-28-2 4-0-31-1 4-0-52-0 DNP 4-0-45-2 1.4-0-34-0 3-0-27-0 4-0-45-2 4-0-36-3 4-0-39-0 Jamie Overton DNP DNP 2-0-30-0 DNP DNP DNP 2-0-24-0 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Mukesh Choudhary DNP DNP DNP 4-0-50-0 2-0-21-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Anshul Kamboj DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-19-1 3-0-20-1 DNP 3-0-16-1 2-0-20-0 3-0-25-0 3-0-38-1

Player Form of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 Yashasvi Jaiswal 1 (5) 29 (24) 4 (3) 67 (45) 6 (7) 75 (47) 51 (37) 74 (52) 49 (19) 70* (40) 13 (6) 34 (21) 50 (25) Sanju Samson 66 (37) 13 (11) 20 (16) 38 (26) 41 (28) 15 (19) 31* (19) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 20 (16) Riyan Parag 4 (2) 25 (15) 37 (28) 43* (25) 26 (14) 30 (22) 8 (11) 39 (26) 22 (10) 32* (15) 16 (8) 95 (45) 13 (11) Nitish Rana 11 (8) 8 (9) 81 (36) 12 (7) 1 (3) 4* (1) 51 (28) 8 (7) 28 (22) 4 (2) 9 (11) DNP DNP Dhruv Jurel 70 (35) 33 (28) 3 (7) 13* (5) 5 (4) 35* (23) 26 (17) 6* (5) 47 (34) DNB 11 (11) 0 (1) 53 (31) Shimron Hetmyer 42 (23) 7 (8) 19 (16) 20 (12) 52 (32) 9 (8) 15* (9) 12 (7) 11 (8) DNB 0 (1) 29 (23) 11 (12) Shubham Dubey 34* (11) 9 (12) DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP DNB 3* (3) 12 (7) DNP 15 (9) 25* (14) 7* (7) Jofra Archer 1 (1) 16 (7) 0 (2) DNB 4 (4) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB 30 (27) 12 (8) DNP Maheesh Theekshana DNB 1* (1) 2* (4) DNB 5 (13) DNB DNB DNB DNP DNB 2 (9) DNB DNP Tushar Deshpande DNB 2* (1) 1* (2) DNP 3 (3) DNB DNB DNB 1* (2) DNP DNP DNP DNB Sandeep Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB 6* (5) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP Fazalhaq Farooqi DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP 2* (2) DNP DNB DNP DNB Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 4 (4) 4 (5) DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB 1 (3) DNB DNP 0 (2) 0 (1) Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1 (1) DNB DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP 2 (4) DNP DNP Vaibhav Suryavanshi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 34 (20) 16 (12) 101 (38) 0 (2) 4 (2) 40 (15) Akash Madhwal DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4* (9) DNB DNB Kunal Singh Rathore DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 0 (5) DNP Kwena Maphaka DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 8* (2)

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 M12 M13 Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-0-49-0 DNP DNP DNP 4-0-38-0 DNP DNP DNP 3-0-30-0 DNP 4-0-54-0 DNP 3-0-39-0 Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-52-2 4-0-32-0 4-0-30-0 4-0-26-2 4-0-54-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-35-2 4-0-47-1 4-0-41-1 DNP Jofra Archer 4-0-76-0 2.3-0-33-0 3-1-13-1 4-0-25-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-36-0 4-0-32-2 4-0-32-1 4-0-33-1 4-0-49-1 4-0-42-0 4-0-30-1 DNP Sandeep Sharma 4-0-51-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-42-1 4-0-21-2 4-0-41-1 2.3-0-29-0 4-0-33-0 4-0-55-1 4-0-45-2 4-0-33-1 DNP DNP DNP Nitish Rana 1-0-9-0 1-0-9-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP Tushar Deshpande 4-0-44-3 1-0-7-0 4-0-45-0 DNP 4-0-53-2 2-0-21-0 3-0-38-0 4-0-26-1 2-0-36-0 DNP DNP DNP 4-0-37-2 Riyan Parag DNB 4-0-25-0 DNB DNB DNB 1-0-10-0 1-0-6-0 DNB 3-0-30-0 1-0-14-0 2-0-12-1 3-0-21-1 3-0-26-1 Wanindu Hasaranga DNP 3-0-34-1 4-0-35-4 4-0-36-1 DNP 3-0-33-0 4-0-38-1 4-0-31-2 4-0-30-1 4-0-39-0 DNP 4-0-35-0 3-0-33-0 Kumar Kartikeya DNP DNP 1-0-10-0 2-0-21-1 DNP 3-0-25-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-22-0 DNP DNP Yudhvir Singh DNP DNP DNP 2-0-20-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-38-0 DNP 2-0-26-1 DNP Akash Madhwal DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-0 3-0-50-0 4-0-48-1 Kwena Maphaka DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-32-1

Top Player Picks for CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Ayush Mhatre (CHE):

Ayush Mhatre has been terrific while opening the innings. He will enjoy playing in Delhi, where the surface will be nice for batting and get value for his shots.

Rajasthan Royals’ new-ball bowlers haven’t taken consistent wickets, and with Archer unavailable, their issues have been exacerbated. So, Mhatre can go hard early on and exploit the powerplay.

Ayush Mhatre’s last five scores: 0, 94, 7, 30, & 32.

Dewald Brevis (CHE):

Dewald Brevis has been among the best batters of CSK this season. While batting in the middle order, Brevis has taken the bowlers at will and should be comfortable against a shaky RR’s bowling lineup.

As visible in the last game at this venue, batting gets easier once the ball gets slightly old. Since Brevis will bat in the middle order, he will get the nicest batting conditions and can thrive.

Dewald Brevis enjoys having pace on the ball, and a consistent pace and bounce are expected in Delhi. That should increase Brevis’ value as a batter.

Dewald Brevis has an average of 65 and a 147.72 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. Since RR’s spin attack is not great, Brevis can tonk them for big runs on a good batting surface.

Dewald Brevis’ previous five scores: 52, 0, 32, 42, & 38.

Khaleeh Ahmed (CHE):

Khaleel Ahmed understands this venue better than many other CSK bowlers. He was with the Delhi Capitals in the previous cycle and knows how to exploit the conditions in Delhi.

Khaleel Ahmed has nine wickets at an average of 52.11 and a 28.66 strike rate in 12 innings in Delhi.

Khaleel Ahmed has an average of 22.20 against RHBs this season. While RR have LHBs at the top and low, there are as many as three RHBs in the middle, and Khaleel can exploit them.

Khaleel Ahmed has been CSK’s best pacer this season. Since he will also bowl in death overs, the wicket-taking probability increases.

Khaleel Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/14, 0/65, 2/28, 1/21, & 0/24.

Riyan Parag (RR):

Riyan Parag has 230 runs at an average of 32.85 and a 129.94 strike rate in ten innings in Delhi. He also has five wickets at an average of 27 and a 24 strike rate in eight innings at this venue.

Riyan Parag will bat in the middle order and have nice batting conditions. Even if the pitch is slow, or speedsters get some movement early on, it will be over when he comes and can make a substantial score.

Riyan Parag has been an in-form batter. While he hasn’t scored big consistently, Parag has had starts in almost every game and can thrive on a nice batting deck.

Even as a bowler, he might get some assistance off the surface. The spinners always have some help in Delhi, and Parag has done really well as a bowler this season.

Riyan Parag has done well against all CSK bowlers. Barring Matheesha Pathirana, no other CSK bowler among those expected to play this game has dismissed him.

Riyan Parag’s previous five scores: 13, 95, 16, 32*, & 22.

Tushar Deshpande (RR):

Tushar Deshpande has a solitary wicket in two innings in Delhi.

Tushar Deshpande will bowl in two high-wicket-taking phases – powerplay and death overs. Further, he looked in good rhythm in the last game and will hope to build on it.

Even in general, Tushar Deshpande is a genuine wicket-taker, who is always among the wickets. That means he is RR’s best bet to dismiss batters.

Tushar Deshpande’s last five figures: 2/37, 0/36, 1/26, 0/38, & 0/21.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 CHE vs RR Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja (CHE):

Ravindra Jadeja has 162 runs at an average of 40.50 and a 126.56 in ten innings in Delhi. He also has ten wickets at an average of 32.60 and a 23.40 strike rate in 13 innings at this venue.

Ravindra Jadeja has been batting up in the order. Since he will bat at No.4, Jadeja will have easier conditions to bat, which increases his batting value.

Ravindra Jadeja will also get some assistance as a bowler. While the decks have mostly been flat, spinners get some help occasionally, and Jadeja is skilled enough to exploit it.

Ravindra Jadeja has never been dismissed by RR bowlers expected to feature in this game. While the sample size is mostly low, Jadeja has handled them well.

Ravindra Jadeja has done better against RHBs this season. As mentioned above, RR have a few RHBs in the middle, and Jadeja will mostly operate against them.

Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Sanju Samson thrice, and Shimron Hetmyer and Wanindu Hasaranga twice.

Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 19, 77*, 17, 21, & 53*. Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 1/34, 0/26, 1/32, 1/22, & 1/28.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 99 runs at an average of 24.75 and a 137.50 strike rate in four innings in Delhi. He also has a fifty here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been RR’s most consistent batter this season. He has scored runs in almost every game and will enjoy playing in Delhi, where the surface has been flat.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has only one negative matchup in this game against Khaleel Ahmed, who has dismissed him twice in 17 balls. He has done well against other CSK bowlers.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has an average of 38.25 and a 126.44 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. So, he should be comfortable against CSK’s spin trio.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s previous five scores: 50, 34, 13, 70*, & 49.

Sanju Samson (RR):

Sanju Samson has 690 runs at an average of 27.60 and a 133.98 strike rate in 27 innings in Delhi. He also has five fifties here.

Sanju Samson has ample experience playing at this venue. He will have good batting conditions and can make a substantial score.

Sanju Samson has two negative matchups in this game. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him thrice in 64 balls, while Noor Ahmad has removed him twice in 13 deliveries.

Sanju Samson looked in decent touch in the last game. He should be comfortable against CSK bowlers, who have blown hot and cold this season.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 20, 31*, 15, 41, & 38.

CHE vs RR Player to Avoid

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR):

This move can backfire, but we can avoid Vaibhav Suryavanshi for this game. There’s merit in this move.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi goes hard from the first ball, but the deck will be slightly slow at the start. So, playing shots across the line can be dangerous, and Vaibhav can depart early.

Khaleel Ahmed has snared wickets with the new ball in almost every game. Since he can move the new ball, Vaibhav can have trouble.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s previous five scores: 40, 4, 0, 101, & 16.

Grand League Team for CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction

CHE vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Chennai Super Kings have played some good cricket lately, but Rajasthan Royals are stronger. RR have a more explosive batting lineup. Expect RR to win.

