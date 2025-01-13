CHK vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Today, BPL 2024-25 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 19 Team, Playing XI: Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25

This will be the 19th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 season. Chittagong Kings will be against the Sylhet Strikers. The game will be played on 12th January 2025 at 1:00 PM IST at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Chittagong Kings are in the 3rd position with 2 wins in 3 games. They lost their first game of this season but came strongly to win their last two matches. They defeated the Dhaka Capitals by 7 wickets in their last game. Usman Khan (55 runs), Graham Clark (39 runs), Mohammed Mithun (33* runs) and Shamim Hossain (30* runs) were brilliant with the bat and helped their side over the line. The Kings will be eyeing their third consecutive win in this match.
Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are 5th in the points table. The strikers have won 2 matches and lost three. They won their last game by 8 runs against Khulna Tigers. It was their second consecutive win this season. Rony Talukdar (56 runs) and Zakir Hassan (75* runs) were the star performers with the bat. The bowlers then defended the target. Sylhet too will be eyeing their third consecutive win in this game.
Chittagong Kings: Parvez Hossain Emon, Usman Khan, Graham Clark, Mohammad Mithun, Shamim Hossain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Alis Al Islam
Sylhet Strikers: Rony Talukdar, Rahkeem Cornwall, George Munsey, Zakir Hasan (wk), Aaron Jones, Jaker Ali (wk), Ariful Haque (c), Nahidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Reece Topley, Ruyel Miyah
The pitch will be an excellent one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the short boundaries will further assist the batters. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards as the conditions will be excellent for batting. Scores in the range of 170-190 are expected.
It will be a clear day with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius at the start of the game.
Rony Talukdar (SYL)
Rahkeem Cornwall (SYL)
Mohammad Mithun (CHK)
Zakir Hasan (SYL)
Tanzim Hasan Sakib (SYL)
Usman Khan (CHK)
Haider Ali will bat at 6 in and won’t bowl. His batting position is affecting his fantasy value and he will be our player to avoid in fantasy cricket.
Based on current form, team balance and depth, the Chittagong Kings will be the favourites to win this match. Their batters have been in good form, especially the middle order meanwhile the Strikers are dependent on 2-3 batters to do the bulk of the scoring.