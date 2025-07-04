CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today Qualifier 2 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons.

Qualifier 2 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 will feature Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Dindigul Dragons (DD) competing at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul. The winner of this match will face IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the final. Here, we check the CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction.

Chepauk Super Gillies had an undefeated run in the league stage but lost Qualifier 1 against Tamizhans. Chasing 203, Baba Aparajith smashed 30 off just 13 but couldn’t make it into a big one, while others failed.

Dindigul Dragons finished third in the group stage before beating Trichy Grand Cholas in the Eliminator. Ravichandran Ashwin stole the show with 3 for 28 with the ball, followed by 83 off 48 to clinch the game by six wickets.

CSG vs DD Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies: K Aashiq, Mokit Hariharan, Baba Aparajith (c), Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Swapnil Singh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Dinesh Raj, J Prem Kumar, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar.

Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Baba Indrajith (wk), Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy.

CSG vs DD: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The venue in Dindigul has generally produced decent pitches for batting with some help for bowlers as well. It has hosted six matches in the ongoing tournament, with the average batting first score of 174.

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy, but with only a 10% chance of precipitation, rain might not be an issue.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Tanwar (CSG)

Abhishek Tanwar is the second leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets at a strike rate of 14.1.

He has claimed 4 for 16 in one of the games.

Shivam Singh (DD)

The Dindigul Dragons opener has collected 300 runs in this at a strike rate of 140 while averaging 50.

Shivam Singh has registered two half-centuries, including 86* off 41.

Varun Chakravarthy (DD)

Varun Chakravarthy has been excellent for Dindigul Dragons, snaring 10 wickets at an economy of just seven.

The star spinner took 2 for 19 off his four overs in the Eliminator against Trichy.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Ravi Ashwin (DD)

R Ashwin has been sensational in the tournament, scoring 275 runs at an average of 34 while striking at 163.

The off-spin all-rounder has also taken 12 wickets in eight innings at an economy of 7.13.

Ashwin is coming off an incredible performance, blasting 83 off 48 and picking up 3 for 28.

Vijay Shankar (CSG)

Vijay Shankar remains a great captaincy option thanks to his all-round skill set.

He has made 251 runs in eight innings at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 155, including a half-century.

Shankar has also picked up nine wickets at an economy of 8.79, with the best figures of 3 for 23.

Baba Aparajith (CSG)

Baba Aparajith has compiled 345 runs in this competition at an average of 69 while striking at nearly 160.

He has hit three half-centuries in eight innings, with a best score of 77 not out in 48 deliveries.

CSG vs DD Player to Avoid

Maan Bafna (DD)

Maan Bafna, who has batted in the middle order, has scored only 59 runs in five innings and should be avoided.

Grand League Team for CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction

CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Chepauk Super Gillies have won seven out of eight games in the season, but Dindigul Dragons have momentum on their side. Dindigul have a more potent bowling attack, and that could decide the match.

