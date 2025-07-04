CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today Qualifier 2 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons.
Qualifier 2 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 will feature Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Dindigul Dragons (DD) competing at the NPR College Ground, Dindigul. The winner of this match will face IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the final. Here, we check the CSG vs DD Dream11 Prediction.
Chepauk Super Gillies had an undefeated run in the league stage but lost Qualifier 1 against Tamizhans. Chasing 203, Baba Aparajith smashed 30 off just 13 but couldn’t make it into a big one, while others failed.
Dindigul Dragons finished third in the group stage before beating Trichy Grand Cholas in the Eliminator. Ravichandran Ashwin stole the show with 3 for 28 with the ball, followed by 83 off 48 to clinch the game by six wickets.
Chepauk Super Gillies: K Aashiq, Mokit Hariharan, Baba Aparajith (c), Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Swapnil Singh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Dinesh Raj, J Prem Kumar, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar.
Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Baba Indrajith (wk), Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy.
The venue in Dindigul has generally produced decent pitches for batting with some help for bowlers as well. It has hosted six matches in the ongoing tournament, with the average batting first score of 174.
The weather is expected to be partly cloudy, but with only a 10% chance of precipitation, rain might not be an issue.
Abhishek Tanwar (CSG)
Shivam Singh (DD)
Varun Chakravarthy (DD)
Ravi Ashwin (DD)
Vijay Shankar (CSG)
Baba Aparajith (CSG)
Maan Bafna (DD)
Chepauk Super Gillies have won seven out of eight games in the season, but Dindigul Dragons have momentum on their side. Dindigul have a more potent bowling attack, and that could decide the match.
