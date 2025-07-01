News
CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Qualifier 1
fantasy-cricket

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today Qualifier 1 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 1, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) will square off in Qualifier 1 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. NPR College Ground, Dindigul will host the contest to determine the first finalist. 

The Super Gillies have been undefeated in the tournament as they topped the league stage. They have won seven out of seven games, most recently beating Siechem Madurai Panthers by six wickets. Vijay Shankar was the player of the match, picking up 3 for 23 and scoring 28 not-out in 17 deliveries. 

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won four games on the trot to secure the second spot with 10 points. They defeated Nellai Royal Kings in the final league fixture by 69 runs. Sai Kishore was the chief architect with 55 off 34 coming in at number three and picking up 1 for 18.

CSG vs ITT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies: K Aashiq, Mokit Hariharan, Baba Aparajith (c), Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Swapnil Singh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Dinesh Raj, J Prem Kumar, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik,  R. Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S. Radhakrishnan, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Mathivannan, Esakkimuthu A, T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan

CSG vs ITT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Dindigul have been pretty good over the years. There is generally enough in the pitch for both batters and bowlers. The average batting first score at this venue reads 173 from four innings this season. 

As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy with around a 5% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction 

Abhishek Tanwar (CSG)

  • Abhishek Tanwar has the second most (13) wickets in the competition at a strike rate of 12.76. 
  • His best figures read 4 for 16 while he also took 2 for 23 in the previous game against Tiruppur. 

Baba Aparajith (CSG)

  • Baba Aparajith is the second leading run-scorer in the tournament with 315 runs at a strike rate of 155. 
  • He has registered three half centuries, including 77 not-out off 48 in the earlier clash against Tiruppur Tamizhans. 

Amit Sathvik (ITT)

  • Amit Sathvik has collected 218 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 128, with two half centuries. 
  • He has hit 68*, 66* and 41 in the previous three innings. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

R Sai Kishore (ITT)

  • Sai Kishore has been exceptional in the TNPL 2025, picking up 10 wickets at an economy of just 5.60. 
  • He batted at number three in the previous game and smashed 55 off 34. 
  • If he bats higher up, he’d be a great captaincy option. 

Vijay Shankar (CSG)

  • The veteran all-rounder has been terrific in the competition with both bat and ball.
  • He has scored 237 runs in seven innings at an average of 59 while striking at 159, including a half century. 
  • He has also taken eight wickets in the season with the best figures of 3 for 23 in the previous outing. 

Tushar Raheja (ITT) 

  • Tushar Raheja is the top run-getter in the season with 383 runs at an average of 68 while striking at 188. 
  • The opening batter has smashed four half centuries in seven innings, and is coming off a 20-ball 32.

CSG vs ITT Player to Avoid

S Mohamed Ali (ITT)

  • S Mohamed Ali has only 75 runs in seven games in the tournament along with just two wickets. He can be avoided. 

Grand League Team for CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction 

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Playing XI Small League Team

CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

Chepauk Super Gillies are unbeaten in the competition and have won the previous four encounters against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. They will hold an edge heading into this crucial clash thanks to a better balance. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chepauk Super Gillies
CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction
CSG vs ITT Predictions
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

