CSG vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today Qualifier 1 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Qualifier 1 between Chepauk Super Gillies and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.
Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) will square off in Qualifier 1 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. NPR College Ground, Dindigul will host the contest to determine the first finalist.
The Super Gillies have been undefeated in the tournament as they topped the league stage. They have won seven out of seven games, most recently beating Siechem Madurai Panthers by six wickets. Vijay Shankar was the player of the match, picking up 3 for 23 and scoring 28 not-out in 17 deliveries.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won four games on the trot to secure the second spot with 10 points. They defeated Nellai Royal Kings in the final league fixture by 69 runs. Sai Kishore was the chief architect with 55 off 34 coming in at number three and picking up 1 for 18.
166/7
171/5
Mahipar Stars beat Maiwand Champions by 5 runs
4/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
148/5
100/8
Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 48 runs
Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 48 runs
119/6
118/5
MUS Akademik Ravens beat BSCU All Stars by 1 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
75/3
73/10
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Chepauk Super Gillies: K Aashiq, Mokit Hariharan, Baba Aparajith (c), Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Swapnil Singh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Dinesh Raj, J Prem Kumar, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, R. Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S. Radhakrishnan, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Mathivannan, Esakkimuthu A, T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan
The pitches in Dindigul have been pretty good over the years. There is generally enough in the pitch for both batters and bowlers. The average batting first score at this venue reads 173 from four innings this season.
As for the weather, it could be partly cloudy with around a 5% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Abhishek Tanwar (CSG)
Baba Aparajith (CSG)
Amit Sathvik (ITT)
R Sai Kishore (ITT)
Vijay Shankar (CSG)
Tushar Raheja (ITT)
S Mohamed Ali (ITT)
Chepauk Super Gillies are unbeaten in the competition and have won the previous four encounters against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. They will hold an edge heading into this crucial clash thanks to a better balance.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Mahipar Stars beat Maiwand Champions by 5 runs