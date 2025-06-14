CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 10 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 10 between Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings.
Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) will face off in match no. 10 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The Salem Cricket Foundation Ground will host the contest.
The Super Gillies have had an outstanding start to the tournament, winning two out of two games. They defeated Nellai Royal Kings in the second match by 41 runs. Swapnil Singh struck 45 off 14 while Vijay Shankar smashed 47 off 24 to power the team to 212. Swapnil picked two wickets with Abhishek Tanwar taking a three-for.
Lyca Kovai Kings have had a contrasting start, losing both their games. They are coming off a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Siechem Madurai Panthers. M Shahrukh Khan blasted 77 off 44 to take his side to 169. Bowlers, however, couldn’t make enough inroads.
Chepauk Super Gillies: K Aashiq, Mokit Hariharan, Baba Aparajith (c), Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Swapnil Singh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Dinesh Raj, J Prem Kumar, M Silambarasan, Lokesh Raj.
Lyca Kovai Kings: Jitendra Kumar, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), B Sachin, M Shahrukh Khan (c), Madhava Prasad, Pratheep Vishal, C Andre Siddarth, Manimaran Siddharth, Ramalingam Rohit, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Govinth Ganesh.
The pitches at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground have been balanced with some assistance for batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at this ground in the TNPL stands 154.
The weather in Salem is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 59% chance of precipitation.
Abhishek Tanwar (CSG)
B Sachin (LKK)
Vijay Shankar (CSG)
M Shahrukh Khan (LKK)
Swapnil Singh (CSG)
Baba Aparajith (CSG)
Madhava Prasad (LKK)
Chepauk Super Gillies have been unbeaten in the tournament so far while Lyca Kovai Kings are yet to win a game. The Super Gillies have a stronger side on paper with better resources in both departments.
