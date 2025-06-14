News
CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 10 Playing XI
fantasy-cricket

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 10 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 14, 2025 - 4 min read

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 10 between Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings.

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 10 Playing XI

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) will face off in match no. 10 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The Salem Cricket Foundation Ground will host the contest. 

The Super Gillies have had an outstanding start to the tournament, winning two out of two games. They defeated Nellai Royal Kings in the second match by 41 runs. Swapnil Singh struck 45 off 14 while Vijay Shankar smashed 47 off 24 to power the team to 212. Swapnil picked two wickets with Abhishek Tanwar taking a three-for. 

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

Lyca Kovai Kings have had a contrasting start, losing both their games. They are coming off a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Siechem Madurai Panthers. M Shahrukh Khan blasted 77 off 44 to take his side to 169. Bowlers, however, couldn’t make enough inroads. 

CSG vs LKK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies: K Aashiq, Mokit Hariharan, Baba Aparajith (c), Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Swapnil Singh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Dinesh Raj, J Prem Kumar, M Silambarasan, Lokesh Raj.

Lyca Kovai Kings: Jitendra Kumar, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), B Sachin, M Shahrukh Khan (c), Madhava Prasad, Pratheep Vishal, C Andre Siddarth, Manimaran Siddharth, Ramalingam Rohit, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Govinth Ganesh.

CSG vs LKK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground have been balanced with some assistance for batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at this ground in the TNPL stands 154. 

The weather in Salem is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 59% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction 

Abhishek Tanwar (CSG)

  • Abhishek Tanwar has been superb for the Super Gillies, picking up 2 for 23 and 3 for 33 in the first two games. 
  • The right-arm pacer has snared 15 scalps in the last 10 matches at a strike rate of 14.4.

B Sachin (LKK) 

  • B Sachin had a good start to this season, hitting 51 off 38 in the season opener. 
  • He has three fifties in his last five innings in the TNPL. 

Vijay Shankar (CSG)

  • The veteran all-rounder has been in great form in the ongoing tournament.
  • He has scored 41* off 23 and 47* off 24 in two games while also picking a couple of wickets. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

M Shahrukh Khan (LKK)

  • M Shahrukh Khan has been one of the best assets in the TNPL due to his all-round skill set. 
  • He picked 2 for 26 and scored 25 runs in the opening game, and followed it up with 77 off 44 in the second game. 

Swapnil Singh (CSG) 

  • Swapnil Singh is a solid captaincy option with the dual value he brings to the table. 
  • He smashed 45 off 14 in the previous game and took two wickets. 

Baba Aparajith (CSG) 

  • Baba Aparajith has amassed 324 runs at an average of 36 and strike rate of 150.
  • He has had a great start to this season, scoring an unbeaten 77 off 48 and 41 off 29 in two games. 

CSG vs LKK Player to Avoid

Madhava Prasad (LKK)

  • Madhava Prasad has played only one TNPL match and made four runs batting down the order. 

Grand League Team for CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 10 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction 

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 10 Playing XI Small League Team

CSG vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

Chepauk Super Gillies have been unbeaten in the tournament so far while Lyca Kovai Kings are yet to win a game. The Super Gillies have a stronger side on paper with better resources in both departments. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

