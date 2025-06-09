News
CSG vs NRK Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket

CSG vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 6 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 9, 2025 - 4 min read
CSG vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Match No. 6 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 will see Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) take on Nellai Royal Kings (NRK). The match will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Chepauk Super Gillies started their TNPL 2025 campaign on a strong note, defeating IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by eight wickets.

Nellai Royal Kings also made a winning start, getting past Trichy Grand Cholas by five wickets.

CSG vs NRK Probable Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies XI: N Jagadeesan(w), Baba Aparajith(c), Abhishek Tanwar, S Dinesh Raj, K Aashiq, RS Mokit Hariharan, Vijay Shankar, Swapnil Singh, J Prem Kumar, M Silambarasan, Lokesh Raj

Nellai Royal Kings XI: Arun Karthik(c), Ajitesh Guruswamy, NS Harish, Rithik Easwaran(w), Sonu Yadav, PS Nirmal Kumar, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Emmanuel Cherian, Uday Kumar M

CSG vs NRK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at SNR College Cricket Ground should be good for both batting and bowling. The team that wins the toss might choose to bowl first.

The weather is expected to be around 26°C with a 20% chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for CSG vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Tanwar (CSG)

  • Abhishek Tanwar took two wickets in the first match of TNPL 2025.
  • Last season, he picked up 10 wickets in eight matches with an economy rate of 8.50.
  • He also scored 96 runs in seven innings while batting lower down the order.
  • He could be a good option for the upcoming match.

Sonu Yadav (NRK)

  • Sonu Yadav took three wickets and scored 10 runs in the first match of TNPL 2025.
  • Last season, he picked up nine wickets in six innings with an economy rate of 7.63.
  • With the bat, he scored 118 runs in six innings at an average of 23.60 and a strike rate of 163.88.
  • He can be a solid pick due to his all-round skills.

Santosh Kumar (NRK)

  • Santosh Kumar scored 45 runs off 35 balls in the first match of TNPL 2025.
  • Last season, he made 171 runs in eight innings.
  • As an opener for Nellai Royal Kings, he could be a good pick for upcoming matches.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for CSG vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Baba Aparajith (CSG)

  • Baba Aparajith, the captain, scored an unbeaten 77 off 48 balls in the first match of TNPL 2025.
  • In the last season, he made 234 runs in 8 innings.
  • He averaged 33.42 with a strike rate of 133.71 and continues to be a key player for his team.
  • He can be a good captaincy choice because of his consistency with the bat.

Vijay Shankar (CSG)

  • Vijay Shankar scored 41 runs off 23 balls in the first match of TNPL 2025.
  • He also took 2 wickets in the same game.
  • Last season, he played only 2 matches.
  • His all-round abilities make him a strong captaincy choice.

Arun Karthik (NRK)

  • Arun Karthik scored 41 runs off just 21 balls in the first match of TNPL 2025.
  • In the last season, he made 260 runs in 7 matches at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 144.44.
  • He opens the batting, which gives him more chances to score.
  • His consistent form makes him a strong captaincy pick in fantasy teams.

CSG vs NRK Player to Avoid

Muhammed Adnan Khan (NRK)

  • Muhammed Adnan Khan can be avoided for this match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for CSG vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

CSG vs NRK Dream11 Prediction, TNPL MATCH 6 Grand League Team

Small League Team for CSG vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

CSG vs NRK Dream11 Prediction, TNPL MATCH 6 Small League Team

CSG vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Chepauk Super Gillies are likely to win this match and beat Nellai Royal Kings.

Chepauk Super Gillies
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
Nellai Royal Kings
TNPL 2025
